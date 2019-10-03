Gazprom's Massive Upside On Dividend Growth

Business

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and its subsidiaries operate one of the largest gas pipeline systems in the world and are responsible for substantially all gas production and high pressure gas transportation in the Russian Federation. The Group is also a major exporter of gas to European countries.

Valuation

The Global Investor believes Gazprom's share price at $6.79 at the time of writing is far too cheap based on a too high dividend yield. The trailing twelve month yield of 7.31% compares with a historical five year average of 6%. 2019 dividend yield stands at 9.7%. Meanwhile, Gazprom's dividend payout is below the Russian oil industry's sector average, and there is a clear runway ahead for increases to the payout ratio. A higher payout ratio, and a re-rating on the dividend yield point to higher prices.

Based on a 2020 forward dividend yield of 7.00%, and on unchanged Net Income, but a higher payout ratio at 45% (on the way to the eventual target of 50% payout) Gazprom stock prices at $12.15, 79% higher than today.

At June's Gazprom Annual General Shareholder's Meeting, Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee said:

In the future, we expect a gradual rise of the dividend payout level to 50 per cent of the net earnings under the IFRS.

In 2017 and 2018, Russian oil companies made significant improvements in capital allocation and increases in share buybacks and dividends. Gazprom however didn't materially increase its dividend until this year and even now the payout ratio stands at 27%. But this is a start and following recent management changes the company has a greater focus on efficiency and capital allocation. In recent years Gazprom's capex was invested in low-return projects, so a switch in focus regarding capital allocation should drive a re-rating in the stock. It's worth noting that the FTSE Russia IOB Index trades on a dividend yield of around 5.1%, so a more capital efficient Gazprom has a large potential for upside re-rating if the company can improve the efficiency of its investments. This will be needed as the Russian Ministry of Finance is requesting a target dividend payout ratio of 50%, so with more cash going to investors, Gazprom will have to be smarter with its capex spending.

Even after the significant 2018 dividend increase, Gazprom's payout ratio of 27% remains the lowest the major Russian energy companies, so there is pressure to catch up.

Gazprom is Russia's "crown jewels" and the Ministry of Finance likely finds the gap in cash distribution to shareholders at Gazprom versus other large state owned enterprises unacceptable, hence the reasons management is starting to increase dividends now.

The Ministry of Finance has been requesting its SOEs aim for dividend payout ratios to get to 50% of IFRS net income for several years now, and many of the SOEs have acquiesced. Indeed, earlier this year the MoF stated it expects the 50% dividend payout to be enshrined in a government decree, which is the reason for the sharpening of focus at Gazprom. After all, Gazprom's management are political animals, closely tied to the Russian state.

One risk is that Gazprom simply increases its dividend and the dividend yield goes up as the share price stays stable, as the market sees lower capex impacting current and future gas production levels. I would argue that this worry is misplaced, as Gazprom won't cut maintenance capex, and Gazprom's position in the Russian gas market is focused on mature fields and operating established pipeline infrastructure. Investors looking for a growth story in Russia should perhaps focus on Novatek which has an interesting LNG growth portfolio. Second, we have seen with Lukoil and Tatneft in 2017 and 2018 that the market will reward rising cash distributions with a valuation re-rating. Indeed, we saw Gazprom's stock rise 22% back in May after the new 2018 dividend proposal by the Management Board, and the stock rose by 6% after the AGM which emphasized the pathway to a 50% payout target.

At unchanged Net Income, a 45% payout ratio for 2020 dividends, declared and paid in 2021, using a 7% dividend yield would put the stock at $12.15, or 79% higher than today's global depository receipt now. Not a bad return for a two year holding period!

Risks

I've assumed Net Income stays unchanged, as there are both upside and downside risks. On the upside, China's demand for Russian gas has been higher than initial estimates, so there is real export growth potential there, and the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is set to start flowing before year end. Meanwhile, European gas exports are always a risk to the downside due to a worsening demand outlook on the back of a weakening economy, and competition from US and Middle Eastern LNG imports.

There is of course a risk that Gazprom's payout ratio does not grow as fast as I expect, but even with a 2020 payout ratio of 37%, i.e. 10 points higher than 2018, on a 7% dividend yield, that still gives a target price of $10, or 47% higher than today. I also feel that 7% is a conservative dividend yield, given the 5.1% dividend yield on the Russian market as a whole, and the 6% historic average yield for Gazprom. It appears the market is focusing overly on Gazprom's European exposure, and not enough on growth of exports to China.

Gazprom should also benefit from changes in investors appetites with respect to energy sector allocations. The growth in ESG funds and investor appetite for lower carbon exposure should benefit Gazprom over peers Rosneft and Lukoil, which are predominately oil plays. Since oil and gas is approximately 50% of the Russian equity market, investors cannot simply ignore this sector altogether as it would expose them to too high levels of tracking error and "active risk", hence it would be easier to overweight Gazprom and underweight Rosneft and Lukoil to achieve carbon reductions yet stay closer to benchmark sector exposures.

