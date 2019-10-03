2019 Third Quarter Update, 10% Yield; Rare BUY-Signal Revealed, POT5.7 Release

Commentary

In the third quarter there were two FED rate declines each 1/4 point. There is still no trade agreement with China and a meeting has been set for mid-October. The threat of a presidential impeachment provides plenty of uncertainty in the political arena and the market will respond in kind. All this is noise to me and I'll keep plugging away taking advantage of every twist and turn of the market to perform my only trading strategy; BUY income investments.

HYI (High Yield Investing) takes GRIT to withstand obstacles that trip up most investors. It must be understood high yield RIC (Regulated Investment Company) stocks are NOT capital gain vehicles, but income investments. This simple fact differentiates the playing field and sentiment associated with high yield investments.

They play by a different set of rules than DGI (Divided Growth Investment) stocks. Analysts continue to pigeonhole them into a DGI-box and tell investors they are not suitable for retirement. They suggest DGI is the only path to income investing, but wait…

I guess I never got the memo that DGI was the only investment choice for income. I was never a conformist and proceeded down a path less traveled. What I found was the deception that high yield investments lead to devastation. Anyone can run studies by selecting dates to prove their point on individual stocks, but overlook the big picture.

They miss the important aspect that creating a portfolio as I have with 38 (revised down from 40) high yield stocks can create compound growth in both total balance and income over time. You're not dependent on any single holding, but a portfolio of high-yield stocks all working together to produce a positive outcome. This is crucial to high yield investing, time and patience to allow compound growth to reveal high-yield's hidden secrets.

Introduction

The mindset to becoming a successful high yield investor is to have the perseverance to overcome obstacles and have the fortitude to continue down a path with the endgame in focus; see section, "High-Yield Investors Unique Mindset"

This article reveals the third quarter 2019 update that includes my IRA brokerage performance report, distribution and dividend cash accumulation. I have designed Chart-1 to display my yearly results since 2014 and to track future performance ending in 2023 (total of 10 years). I believe this portfolio will increase yearly cash flow through the process of reinvesting surplus dividends; see section, "Performance including distribution and cash".

Investing in high yield always comes with the possibility of dividend declines. I have stated this fact many times in the past and YTD I have 7 mREITs that cut their dividends based on the fast changing Treasury rate decline. As a counterbalance it must be noted 9 stocks increased their dividends.

The seven dividend reductions tell me the interest rate environment was the common theme between them, and not specific to any individual holding. Part of my strategy is to own agency mREITs to prepare for the next recession, this has not changed.

I have included a list of current holdings that have changed their dividends; see section "Current Portfolio Holdings". The table is split in half; BDCs in Table-1 and mREITs in Table-2.

September 4th created a very rare BUY-signal event that produced a high probability of success for "Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment"reaching a price bottom. This buy signal was generated using the latest POT5.7 software capable of real-time calculations for RSI, MACD, price Z-score and moving averages. If your familiar with the tracker you will be aware of the six star "*"flags indicating one of the above mentioned TA (Technical Analysis) parameters. Getting all six star flags is very unique, not only is the declining price RSI trigger set, but the positive price trend reversal MACD was also set, see section "Rare BUY event September 4th".

High-Yield Investors Unique Mindset

"Grit in psychology is a positive, non-cognitive trait based on an individual's perseverance of effort combined with the passion for a particular long-term goal or end state (a powerful motivation to achieve an objective). This perseverance of effort promotes the overcoming of obstacles or challenges that lie on the path to accomplishment and serves as a driving force in achievement realization."

This definition is the foundation of my investment philosophy since the beginning of my retirement portfolio design. The meaning of Grit outlined in the quote above fits my mental attitude and determination and willingness to provide full disclosure of my High-Yield portfolio every quarter. I outline all aspects of paper gain/loss, dividend increases/decreases and historical results throughout the year.

I know the path I have chosen using high yield assets has been rejected by many investors, analysts and financial planners based on countless articles and comments against such a portfolio. But here I am taking a distribution in retirement and growing both my income and balance shown in this report.

A recent article from Chuck Carnevale dated September 11th 2019, titled "Annaly Capital Management: Not Suitable For Retirement Accounts"explains why most people cannot handle the price and dividend volatility for high yield investments. Chuck explains that retirees should stay away from high yield mREIT investments, but he provides an exception.

In Chuck's summary he makes an exception to his warning. The following quote in his summary explains the mental "Grit"needed to overcome obstacles in becoming a high yield investor.

"I do believe that there are certain circumstances and investor types that might find mREITs viable investments, even attractive long-term investments. The secret to making a mREIT a successful long-term investment is to diligently reinvest the dividends. Investors that can do this, and can do it over the long run, can produce acceptable and even attractive long-term returns through investing in mREITs." "However, I do believe that these investor types are rare and in the minority. In reality, it takes a great deal of fortitude to be able to have the confidence to stay the course long enough in mREITs in order to take advantage of the benefits that they offer. Most investors are not capable of enduring significant volatility in both price and dividends."

High yield investing is not easy when only watching price and expecting capital gains. I focus only on the income created and let my portfolio balance tag along. I know for a fact price is out of my control and is extremely volatile based on market sentiment. Portfolio total income on the other hand I can control. The only purpose for price is to find good entry levels since my only trading activity is to BUY.

Performance including distribution and cash

From my original 10-Year Performance Tracking article, I have normalized the portfolio balance to $500,377 and a GEE (Gross Employment Earnings) value of $64,000 starting 2018, see Chart-1. The normalized value is scaled to my real portfolio based on my brokerage performance report. My last full year of employment was in 2016 where I locked down GEE as my benchmark. At the beginning of 2018 I started taking retirement distributions.

Note1: the YTD results listed in the following items include cash, distributions, along with stock holdings; all organic, no external funds added;

$463,364 = 2019 beginning balance

$532,928 = 9 month ending balance

$22,004 = distribution taken

$17,782 = cash dividends to reinvest

YTD total return 2019; ((532,928 + 22,004) - 463,364) / 463,364 = 19.8%

YTD total income 2019; (22,004 + 17,782) = 39,786

YAM (Yield At Market) first 9 months 9.7 %

Most of the YTD return is from price gain

Chart-1; 10 year performance chart

This chart looks intimidating at first, but only has three tracking elements. I placed a lot of notes on the chart to indicate my pre-retirement working phase and my full retirement starting in 2018; vertical white line dividing the chart. During 2014 to 2017 years, I gradually moved my 401k proceeds into an IRA and began purchasing high yield assets according to my current investment strategy.

The chart is split in half, the top section is for the portfolio balance (blue line) and the lower half is for reinvested dividends (green bar) along with distributions (red bar). The total dividend (green bar plus red bar) is the actual cash deposited into my account.

It should be noted the values of the portfolio balance, dividends and distributions are taken from my brokerage account performance report. They keep track of all the contributions (401k to IRA rollover), dividends and distributions during the year, where I can get a quick snapshot of all pertinent data.

Listed in my IRA brokerage performance report below is my 100% high yield portfolio generating about 10% yield established back in 2014.

Current Portfolio Holdings

Know in advance this portfolio is designed using RIC stocks paying out 90% of their earnings as dividends and may require dividend adjustments based on economic conditions. They do not pay corporate taxes on earning and pass this liability directly to the investor as ordinary dividends best held in an IRA. This applies to both BDCs and mREITs.

Portfolio management principles are focused on yearly income preservation rather than capital appreciation. In retirement, a growing total income cash flow will allow continued distributions along with surplus dividends reinvested to provide income growth.

Table-1: September 2019 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc Project-Inc. YTD DivChg BDC (SUNS) 8.1% 0.6% 0.5% $234.62 BDC (PFLT) 9.8% 0.9% 0.9% $437.76 BDC-CEF (OXLC) 17.5% 0.6% 1.0% $518.40 BDC (GBDC) 6.8% 2.4% 1.6% $819.20 BDC (MAIN) 5.7% 3.1% 1.8% $916.30 5.1% BDC (SLRC) 7.9% 2.6% 2.1% $1,049.60 BDC (SAR) 9.1% 2.3% 2.1% $1,060.86 5.7% BDC (TSLX) 7.5% 3.4% 2.6% $1,297.92 BDC (OTC:AINV) 11.1% 2.3% 2.6% $1,313.28 BDC (CSWC) 7.2% 3.6% 2.6% $1,331.20 11.1% BDC (NMFC) 10.0% 2.6% 2.7% $1,349.12 BDC (GSBD) 8.9% 3.0% 2.7% $1,382.40 BDC (TCPC) 10.6% 2.5% 2.7% $1,382.40 BDC (CGBD) 10.2% 2.7% 2.8% $1,420.80 BDC (TPVG) 8.7% 3.5% 3.1% $1,566.72 BDC (SCM) 9.8% 3.2% 3.2% $1,618.94 BDC (HTGC) 9.5% 3.4% 3.3% $1,638.40 3.2% BDC (NEWT) 9.5% 3.4% 3.3% $1,651.20 19.4% BDC (ARCC) 8.5% 4.5% 3.9% $1,945.60 2.6% 50.5% 45.5% $22,935 Table-2: September 2019 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc Project-Inc. YTD DivChg mREIT (ACRE) 8.6% 0.5% 0.4% $211.20 6.5% mREIT (LADR) 7.9% 2.4% 1.9% $965.27 mREIT (STWD) 7.9% 2.4% 2.0% $983.04 mREIT (PMT) 8.4% 3.1% 2.6% $1,323.52 mREIT (BXMT) 6.9% 3.8% 2.7% $1,364.99 mREIT (MFA) 10.8% 2.5% 2.7% $1,382.40 mREIT (TWO) 12.2% 2.2% 2.7% $1,382.40 -14.9% mREIT_CEF (PCI) 8.5% 3.2% 2.8% $1,403.14 6.0% mREIT (CIM) 10.3% 2.7% 2.8% $1,408.00 mREIT (ARR) 12.2% 2.3% 2.9% $1,436.16 -10.5% mREIT (IVR) 11.8% 2.4% 2.9% $1,440.00 7.1% mREIT (DX) 12.2% 2.4% 3.0% $1,497.60 -16.7% mREIT (ARI) 9.6% 3.2% 3.2% $1,589.76 mREIT (MITT) 11.9% 2.8% 3.4% $1,728.00 -10.0% mREIT (CHMI) 12.3% 2.8% 3.5% $1,740.80 -18.4% mREIT (NLY) 11.4% 3.1% 3.6% $1,792.00 -16.7% mREIT (AGNC) 12.0% 3.1% 3.8% $1,904.64 -11.1% mREIT (NRZ) 12.8% 2.9% 3.8% $1,920.00 mREIT_ETN (MORL) 22.2% 1.7% 3.9% $1,958.40 49.5% 54.5% $27,431

Each table is sorted by income allocation percentage; the "%IncAlloc"column. The goal for each of the 38 individual stocks is to generate at least 2.6% of the total income. Some are over-allocated and will stay that way for now.

I have identified dividend changes for each company (the last column). I do not count special dividends toward the investment yield since they can be stopped at any time.

I also added the actual dollar amount of income projected cash flow; scaled to my actual portfolio. The total yearly income of both groups I try to keep the same and will depend on my reinvestment selections the remainder of the year.

I took advantage in August on the mREIT side of the portfolio where price declines were irrational. Since then the group has increased in price.

Changes to 50/50 portfolio

Changes to the portfolio consist of selling BDCL, FDUS and GOF in September after the market recovered from August decline.

BDCL was purchased around the same time as MORL, both ETNs. BDCL ownership of about six years yielded 55% ROI (Return On Investment). Total return was 8% over that time period. All dividends received from BDCL were put into other high yield stocks over the years.

What is interesting is the fact I have owned MORL over the same time period and the ROI at the end of August was 102% with a total return of 68%. MORL is now risk free since my initial capital at risk was completely returned.

FDUS is a BDC I sold, because of credit issues, declining NAV and not fully covering their dividend. When issues are resolved I may reenter this position at a later date. Total return of 9% after selling the stock; 3 years of ownership.

GOF is a CEF I did not feel comfortable with, because ROC (Return Of Capital) becoming a larger proportion of the dividend. Total return of 5% after selling the stock; 1 year 3 months of ownership.

Rare BUY event September 4th

The following is a real live event that took place September 4th and 5th and is not an endorsement of this particular stock. I currently own the stock, but was willing to add to my holdings based on technical analysis parameters.

The company that gave a rare BUY event was CHMI (Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment), September 4th. The rapid decline in mortgage interest rates had a direct impact on CHMI's MSR (Mortgage Servicing Rights) providing a pathway to a steady declining price.

The stock price started to decline at the end of May and accelerated after the company reported a reduction in their dividend 15% to 20%; SA update August 8th 2019. The company's reasons were the "elevated prepayment speeds and expected market conditions".

There was a long StockTalks tread created by Scott Kennedy that went through events that started July 23, 2019. Scott's comments gave investors' reassuring reasons to pause the impulse to sell during the relentless selling pressure. In the thread I made some observations toward CHMI and the month long price decline in August.

Post-1; Preconditions before purchase

The events I was waiting for, MACD positive trend reversal along with lower volume predictions came true September 4th, see Post-2. This is why I built TA in the Portfolio Online Tracker, because price is based on sentiment and people's perception of predicting the future. Reading a price chart pattern becomes routine based on human behavior that does not change over time.

Post-2; the rare BUY signal

In Post-2 dated September 4th I gave a rare BUY signal telling investors I placed a purchase based on both the RSI staying below 30 and MACD positive trend reversal. The MACD signal is a positive price momentum indicator that takes place for only one day. Notice the last text item in the post giving a six star event "******", very rare.

In reference to the red notes placed in Post-2 the numbered items are listed below. Note; all six TA flag signals are included in the latest POT.

RSI (Relative Strength Index); the primary RSI signal is used for oversold price. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence); the primary MACD positive crossover signal is typically used for price jumping out of an oversold condition. Price between the high and low range; this is a secondary signal where +100% equals the 52 week high and -100 indicates a 52 week low. Price from the 50 day moving average; secondary signal. Price from the 200 day moving average; secondary signal. Price Z-score is the standard deviation from mean; secondary signal.

NOTE; you do not need to be an expert in technical analysis to use this POT feature. The quote bar-chart will change color to give an indication of a TA event, see Chart-2.

Post-3; Price reversal confirmation after BUY-signal

After the market closed September 4th the company came out with a definitive value for their dividend going from $0.49 to $0.40 an 18% decline. The wait was over and certainty came back into focus and the stock price moved up with large volume, see Figure-1 Yahoo Financial chart. Not knowing places fear of future outcome in jeopardy and price moves accordingly to the will of investors. In Post-3 above September 5th was the confirmation signal that the selling has stopped.

The BUY-signal listed in the table below is a typical listing of just CHMI, but the full table of all your holdings can be displayed with a simple push of a button. The six parameters match Post-2 listed above, my actual purchase was $12.15 on September 4th.

Chart-2; Rare BUY signal both RSI and MACD

I'm still experimenting with the technical analysis parameters built into POT. What I didn't expect was the possibility of a rare BUY trigger for a stock when deeply oversold for an extended period of time. Since this is a new BUY signal event I made a change to the POT5.7 charting software to allow this rare event to display a yellow-bar. The blue-bars in the chart are RSI below 30; possible BUY candidates.

I believe this rare event will become more common when we are in a steady market decline such as a bear market or recession. When the market begins to exhaust sellers the buyers will begin moving in and this rare event might be triggered again. It must be noted the MACD trigger is a single day event.

The signal-line crossing the MACD-line can easily be missed if not monitored each day the market is open. This is the main reason for updating POT to contain an Auto-Run feature along with data-logging events. The POT software runs in the background while the user can continue to research their stocks.

Figure-1; chart source Yahoo Financial, notes by Joe HYI

After a BUY-Signal is visually displayed as in Chart-2, the second step should be to pull up a chart that contains the 50 and 200 day moving averages along the RSI and MACD momentum indicators as displayed in Figure-1. Take a look at the notes in Figure-1 Yahoo chart. I indicate the MACD crossover (a single day event) taking place on September 4th along with the RSI remaining below 30.

POT5.7 Release

It must be noted one of the reasons for designing POT5.7 was to provide an Auto-Run feature to download quotes and run TA calculations in real-time. Both RSI and MACD primary momentum indicators are time-stamped and recorded in the Excel worksheet for evaluation. It's not necessary to babysit the market, just let POT do the monitoring for you and when you get a chance during the day just take a casual look at your holdings and TA indicators. This is what I do when the market is open, makes life simple; let technology do the heavy lifting.

The latest version of POT5.7 Excel software can be downloaded here.

I have written previous articles describing the momentum indicators in article POT5.6 Oversold Signals, and the price Z-score calculation both recommended for review; POT5.5 new Z-score and TA buy-signals.

Currently POT is designed with Microsoft Excel 2010. I'll be upgrading my PC system to Excel 2019 in the coming months. The Excel 2010 POT software will NOT contain future updates, but will be included in the download link along with any future new updates to POT using Excel 2019.

Conclusion

The brokerage performance total return for the first 9 months of 2019 is about 20%, but this is coming from last year's almost 3% loss. I expect everyone's portfolio will have a substantial total return as I have. Despite 7 dividend cuts the income growth rate should be about 4.5% compared to last year's 3.7% growth. I contribute this increased growth rate to the fact I performed substantial purchasing the final quarter of 2018. I picked up more income shares at reduced prices. I hope for the same Blue-Light-Special the final 3 months of 2019, its fun buying with 10, 15, 20% discounts.

YTD performance of the 50/50 portfolio using only BDCs and mREITs is providing both portfolio balance and income growth over time. The design from the beginning of my IRA portfolio has always focused on the income and not price. As shown in Chart-1 the total balance of the portfolio will vary quite a bit dependent on market sentiment. The income generation that keeps growing I consider most important in retirement.

My plan is simple, just focus on producing more income and let the market behave irrational. This simple plan provides the highest probability of income growth success.

Good luck to all income seekers, Joe HYI ;-)

