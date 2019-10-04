Esperion Therapeutics: Low Risk And Primed For Substantial Growth

Risks to thesis include CVOT benefit/long-term safety (pending), market competition, regulatory setbacks, and managerial execution. An investment in ESPR could result in a total loss.

Esperion still maintains all rights elsewhere. All in all, BA could very reasonably pull in $1B per annum. Shares of ESPR are a conviction buy with a PT of $90.

Pharma giant, Daiichi Sankyo, dished out/will dish out $300M ($150M upfront and $150M upon first commercial sales), "biobucks", & royalties for Europe and Switzerland rights, demonstrating its faith in BA.

Valued ~$1B (enterprise), Esperion seems especially cheap in light of BAs market potential & as evidenced by the recent EU partnership (highlighted in the next point).

Esperion Therapeutics, owner of bempedoic acid (BA), aims to reduce LDL-C in statin-resistant/intolerant patients. BAs potential is massive considering the safety and efficacy data to date & size of market.

Bempedoic acid's safety profile

Esperion's plan to launch bempedoic acid

Current recommendations to treat elevated LDL-C

Bempedoic Acid Is Likely To Procure $1B Per Annum

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) is nearing the marketization of bempedoic acid [BA] for LDL-C lowering in statin-resistant and intolerant populations. BA is an oral ATP Citrate Lyase Inhibitor. BA uses the same pathway that statins utilize to reduce cholesterol. BA "is specifically designed to avoid myalgias, one of the possible side effects of statin therapy. Though bempedoic acid works in the same cholesterol synthesis pathway as statins, activated bempedoic acid is not present in skeletal muscle" (Source: ACC). The down on the upside is the fact that BAs impact on cholesterol is limited compared to statins, but still believed to be of benefit to patients:

Thus far, the results of CLEAR Wisdom, in addition to previous results from CLEAR Harmony, show bempedoic acid is efficacious in reducing LDL-C. Furthermore, these decreases have been sustained over a period of at least 52 weeks. However, the magnitude of LDL-C reduction is moderate and decreases as statin intensity is increased. Evaluation of the net benefit to patients awaits clinical outcome trial data. Source: ACC

In the article below, I will briefly address BAs potential to procure annual revenues exceeding $1B. BA revenues exceeding $1B will necessitate a reevaluation of Esperion Therapeutics, as it is conservatively valued despite BA being clinically derisked and near marketization.

As of June 30, there are 27,170,680 shares of ESPR. Today, they trade ~$36/share. This is good for a market capitalization of around just $1B.

✰There is a considerable market remaining for statin-resistant patients✰

Let me premise by stating that statins aren't going anywhere. They are a gold-standard in cardiovascular care. They are particularly successful because of their ability to lower both LDL-C & CRP safely. So, I don't want people to think that BA has to compete with them because that is not the case. There are two existing scientific realities and one is enough for the FDA to find a drug "approvable":

Lowering LDL-C is a relevant & proven endpoint; is important in cardiovascular outcomes

is a relevant & proven endpoint; is important in cardiovascular outcomes Lowering CRP is important in cardiovascular outcomes

Technically, LDL-C is a surrogate endpoint of sorts (think hemoglobin for sickle cell disease) that is supposed to reduce cardiac event risk because of what we already know (e.g. statins).

The company said that the FDA “indicated its position regarding an LDL-C lowering indication could be impacted by potential future changes in their view of LDL-C lowering as a surrogate endpoint or the possibility of a shift in the future standard-of-care for statin intolerant patients with elevated LDL-C levels.” Without the surrogate endpoint of LDL lowering the approval would be pushed back to 2022 when the company expects to complete the CVOT. Source: CardioBrief

The relationship between LDL-C lowering and reducing cardiac events is evident:

Source: FDA

✰Lessons from PCSK9s✰

Newer LDL-C lowering drugs, PCSK9s, were approved just based on their ability to lower LDL-C (they were yet to have cardiac event data):

Source: FDA

Again, statins are great, but there remains a considerable population who either cannot tolerate them (side effects) or do not benefit enough from them ("resistant").

Interestingly, Repatha and Praluent (PCSK9 inhibitors) have not performed as well as expected on the market.

Source: Biopharma Dive

One can ascertain the following reasons for their underperformance:

Underwhelming CV risk benefit profile (15% RRR)

Subcutaneous injection

Cost (due partially to the above point; subq is, generally, more expensive to manufacture than pills)

Lack of coverage for "statin-intolerant" patients (only <5-10% of patients are deemed "statin-intolerant" and meet the guidelines for treatment). See:

Source

In the last few years, there has been much excitement over the development and use of PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies, which bind PCSK9 to inhibit its binding to LDL-R, thereby preventing degradation, and resulting in increased LDL clearance. Treatment with FDA approved PCSK9 inhibitors decreases LDL-C approximately 60% on average, but these agents are delivered by subcutaneous injection and have been historically expensive. Source: ACC

Of note, the selling price of these agents have been lowered over time from nearly ~$14K/yr to a recommended price of ~$6K/yr, presumably in response to their lukewarm market performances. The cost and market is, in actuality, limited to:

No specific price but at projected cost-effectiveness $4,500-8,000/y in higher-risk with LDL ≥100 despite intensive statin therapy Source

Granted, a 15% RRR (for Praluent) on top of maximally-tolerated statin therapy is great. However, considering the robust ability of PCSK9s to reduce LDL-C, the 15% came as a disappointment.

Source: TCTMD

According to the FDA, "a reduction of 1 mmol per liter (38.7 mg per deciliter) in LDL cholesterol levels yields a consistent 23% reduction in the risk of major coronary events over 5 years."

It is theorized that the reduction was limited because of the lack of CRP reduction produced by the MOA:

There were no significant changes in C-reactive protein, mean levels being 1.7 mg/L at baseline and 1.4 mg/L in both evolocumab and placebo groups at 48 weeks. This finding suggests that evolocumab lacks an anti-inflammatory action as opposed to statins that consistently decrease C-reactive levels reflecting their anti-inflammatory effect [7]. The lack of effect of evolocumab on C-reactive protein appears to be a class effect because a meta-analysis of 16 trials of various PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies, including evolocumab, also showed no effect on C-reactive protein Source: NIH

BAs benefits are summarized as following (in one study):

"significantly lowered LDL-cholesterol by 18 percent on background maximally tolerated statin therapy;

significantly reduced high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), an important marker of the underlying inflammation associated with cardiovascular disease, by 22 percent;

did not lead to higher overall adverse events compared with placebo (BA 78.5% vs placebo 78.7%), and the proportion of patients with reported serious adverse events was small and similar compared with placebo (BA 14.5% vs placebo 14.0%);

showed fewer adjudicated major adverse cardiac events compared with placebo (BA 4.6% vs placebo 5.7%);

showed lower rates of new-onset or worsening of diabetes compared with placebo (BA 3.3% vs 5.4% placebo);

was observed to be safe and well-tolerated."

Source: Esperion/NEJM

✰There remains a considerable market for LDL-C lowering agents, particularly in those who are statin-resistant✰

The market for LDL-C lowering looks like this at the moment:

Source: Twitter (@semodough)

As you can see, there is ample opportunity for many MOAs beyond statins.

✰Risks & roadblocks✰

Of course, there are risks and roadblocks ahead for Esperion. The biggest one is the drug's ability to lower MACE (provide an actual benefit to patients), which has yet to been proved. The trial, however, is very likely to be a positive event based on what we already know about LDL-C, CRP, and risk reduction trends.

In a similar study (statin-intolerant patients with a mean LDL‐C of 157.6±39.9 mg/dL), BA procured robust reductions in CRP and LDL-C versus placebo:

Source: JAHA

Safety is also a major concern for BA, much of it, I believe, is unwarranted. Investors were/still are spooked by more patients in the BA arms dying compared to the placebo arm, although these deaths have been deemed unrelated to BA and are likely the result of mere chance. Esperion addressed the safety concerns by releasing a detailed presentation dedicated to BAs safety profile.

Additionally, investors are concerned because BAs impact on LDL-C seems to lower with time. However, this is seen in nearly all LDL-C lowering drugs and is of no valid concern.

Regulatory setbacks (e.g. CRL) could set shares back in excess of 20%.

Statin-intolerance isn't much of a market, in reality

I mentioned earlier that payers are not (yet) big believers in the phrase "statin-intolerant". "True" statin-intolerance, according to the people who prescribe these medications, hardly exists. Clinicians will (or at least should based on recommendations) lower the current statin dose and try two or three different statins before deeming a patient "statin-intolerant". In reality, there isn't much of a market for statin-intolerance, despite what biotechs would lead you to believe.

Esperion pictures the following as the BA market:

To me, the market opportunity is, really, that 8.7 million, which, by the way, is already being directly targeted by drugs like ezetimibe & PCSK9s.

Esperion is wisely betting on a bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet, which provides benefits over ezetimibe alone and PCSK9s.

If BA can reach 10% of its addressable population (870,000 patients) with a cost of $2500/yr (a bit more expensive than statins; much less expensive than PCSK9s), this would net nearly $2B per annum in sales. To summarize, BA benefits from being oral, cheap, and its ability to lower both CRP (more so than Ezetimibe alone and PCSK9s) and LDL-C (comparable results to Ezetimibe), which is theorized to lower MACE risk.

Based on Esperion projections,

BA could very well procure $1B in annual revenue [US] by the end of year 2025. Here is the breakdown according to analysts:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In a sense and to put things into perspective, the market is, essentially, giving BA a ~25% chance of achieving $1B in sales. How is that, you ask? Esperion is valued, at the moment, under $1B. Assuming $1B in peak annual revenue and using a simplistic multiple of 4, Esperion is being valued just under 25% of its apparent potential. I believe this chance should, reasonably, be at least 50%, supporting my $90 PT for shares of ESPR.

Funding

Investors are more willing to invest in biotechs that do not have common overhangs. Funding is a big one, especially for a company nearing commercialization. Esperion has achieved a few paths towards securing funding:

Source: Esperion

Excluding the debt Esperion was willing to take on to avoid dilution, Esperion will have ~$175M in cash & investments. Esperion projects it'll spend another ~$100M in the 2H of '19 in R&D, SG&A. This gives us ~$75M in "positive enterprise value" at the end of '19. I can, therefore, assess a EV of ~$900M.

✰Summary✰

To summarize, I like BAs market prospects for the following reasons:

The statin-resistant population is large, open (room for competition), and in need of addressing

BA is convenient to take (oral, once-daily)

BA is well-tolerated & appears safe, especially in diabetic patients (it does not increase A1C levels - a problem for LDL-C reducing medicines)

BA will be more affordable than Repatha and Praluent

Unlike Repatha and Praluent, BA reduces both LDL-C and CRP, which are strongly associated with cardiac risk reduction

LDL-C and CRP, which are strongly associated with cardiac risk reduction Bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination looks promising and extends Esperion's BA-related patents. BA has also been studied, extensively, combined with a statin and ezetimibe. It is well-tolerated. The BA/Zetia combination is a promising asset that would be of particular use in the few, true "statin-intolerant" population and of the statin-resistant population (those not achieving their target LDL-C levels)

The upfront payments & high royalties (15%-25%) from the EU partnership highlight big pharma's faith in BAs market potential

Reasons I like Esperion:

Good patent life/protection of BA

The CEO puts his money where his mouth is

BA is quite clinically derisked and highly likely to provide significant RRR data come 2022

The safety issues are overblown (no AdCom necessary per FDA debunks bear safety & efficacy concerns a bit) & misunderstood/are the main reason for the depressed valuation IMO

Esperion is a prime takeout candidate following FDA-approval

Reasons for caution:

I did not, in this article, consider therapeutics being developed now that could serve as competitors to BA

The market is likely more difficult and complex to define than presented

The competition is likely more difficult than presented

Esperion will require a great amount of cash and resources to market BA

Any long-term safety issues could deem shares of ESPR worthless

The risk benefit profile of BA on top of high-intensity statin therapy will be difficult to assess

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.