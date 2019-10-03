Nike Free Cash Flow Valuation: Just Do It

Strong outlook for FY20 expected to exceed FY19 growth of 7.5% and gross margins expected to improve by 50 bps to 75 bps.

Nike is recording continuous growth despite the slowing global economy with a 7.1% growth in revenue at $10.66B and EPS of $0.86 based on their most recent quarterly results.

Nike's (NKE) main business activity is designing and selling all kinds of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. Its products are sold through company owned retail stores or via independent distributors or sales representatives. Despite reaching its highest levels, the stock is still a good buy for medium term investors with a target price of $112.

We will value the company based on the yearly financial statements for FY19 and the trend that occurred in sales and operating margins during the last three fiscal years. We ignored the most recent quarterly earnings that were very positive to stay on the conservative side. By calculating and projecting their free cash flow over the next five years, we are able to recommend buying the stock at current levels with a potential profit of 23% and a target price of $112.

This price target depends on the company's ability to maintain this high growth across different geographical areas. We did not assume that the company might increase its gross margin which is expected to improve by 50 bps to 75 bps as communicated in their recent Earnings Conference Call, and we kept it as an average of the past years.

We will start by projecting the sales and EBIT Margins of the geographical division of Nike. Depreciation is calculated as percentage of revenues and is based on the average of the last three years' numbers. We applied the same process to capital expenditures as depreciation.

North America

The North American division posted disappointing revenues in 2018, however, the company managed to regain its upward trend and closed fiscal year 2019 with a 7% increase in revenues. Nike's management is anticipating continued evolution in customer traffic patterns across digital and physical channels especially with the closure of other brands' retail stores, however, they consider that their strategic digital innovation will stabilize the negative impact of e-stores. By averaging revenue growth over the past three years, we reach a 2.6% which is a reasonable growth rate for the following five years.

Europe, Middle East and Africa

As per the company's financials, if we neglect the impact of currency changes, EMEA revenues increased by 11% in 2019 and it is notable that digital sales reported a growth of 28% in this region.

Greater China

Revenues in Greater China grew by 24% if we exclude the currency change impact in FY19. This region accounts for 17% of the company's total revenue and as per Mark Parker, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Nike, China is considered one of the most important markets with great growth opportunities supported by 21 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. So for our valuation assumptions, an 18% average growth for the next five years is acceptable and somewhat conservative.

Asia Pacific & Latin America

It is true that the revenue growth during 2019 decreased from 9.1% to 1.7%, however, if we compare on a currency neutral basis, the increase would have been 13%. Revenues were adversely impacted by the Argentine Peso and Brazilian Real fluctuations in 2019.

Global Brand Divisions

As per the company, this division represents costs related to product creation and design which are centrally managed and other costs associated with Nike Direct global digital operations. Revenues under this division are attributable to Nike Brand licensing businesses which are not part of a geographic operating segment. For the purpose of our valuation, we will assume that revenues of this division will keep on decreasing which might not be the case in the future for Nike.

Converse

Since Converse does not account for a big part of Nike's total revenue and since its revenues were volatile over the past three years, a negative average growth rate of -0.7% is suitable and will not have a high impact on the company's overall valuation.

Corporate

In corporate revenues section, the company records gains and losses of foreign currency hedging that are managed through their central foreign exchange risk management department in addition to gains and losses related to re-measurement of monetary assets and liabilities. The earnings before interest and taxes include unallocated general and administrative expenses. We will assume that Nike won't make any revenues and that its expenses will increase by 5% each year. Here, we will assume that depreciation and capital expenditures will grow at the average growth recorded in the last two years.

Tax rate

Based on the below extraction from Nike's financial report, we will assume an average effective tax rate of 19% for our valuation. This rate takes into account the tax benefits of Nike that it used to have over the years and is higher than the most recent effective tax rate of 2019.

Nike's Projected Free Cash Flow

By summing all the above assumptions that we reached and projecting over the next five years, we will reach the below Free Cash Flow figures:

For the Change in Working Capital, we computed the percentage change relative to revenues. This ratio's average over the last three years is 0.8%, so we assumed this ratio in computing the change in working capital for the five coming years.

Discount rate

To find an appropriate discount rate to value Nike, we have to compute the weighted average cost of capital.

Equity is the major source of capital for Nike, accounting for almost 97% of its capital structure with a current market value of $136,928 Million and $3,469 Million of debt.

We will divide the revenues of the company across the regions and calculate a weighted average equity risk premium and risk free rate. We tried to have an average for figures of different countries.

We reached a risk free rate of 3.18%, an equity risk premium of 6.41% and a beta of 0.84. Based on these figures, the required return on equity is 8.56%.

Regarding the cost of debt and after checking the financial statements of the company, we concluded that the average cost of debt of Nike is 3.11%.

To conclude, the weighted average cost of capital of Nike is 8.39% which we will be using as a discount rate in our valuation model.

Terminal Value and Present Value of Free Cash Flow

To compute the terminal value of Nike at the end of year 5, we will have to compute a long term growth rate for its business.

Based on historical figures, it's been more than 20 years that revenues and EBIT are growing on average at a rate ranging between 6 and 10%, excluding periods of financial crisis. For our valuation, we will assume a long term growth rate of 5.00%.

Data by YCharts

Based on this rate, the Free Cash Flow of Nike in year 6 will be $5,791 Million. Assuming management of Nike managed to decrease their cost of capital by only 1% to 7.39%, by issuing more debt to fund their activities or through a buyback program, the company may reach a terminal value at year 5 of $242,287 Million.

By discounting the Free Cash Flows previously calculated along with the terminal value at the 8.39% discount rate, we will reach a present value for the Free Cash Flows of Nike of $179,286 Million.

Value of Nike's share

In order to find the value of equity, we need to account for cash, debt and minority interest by applying below formula.

Value of Equity = Value of Operating Assets + Cash - Debt - Value of Minority Interests

As per their most recent financial report, Nike has no minority interest, a cash position of $3,446 Million, a long term debt outstanding of $3,469 Million and a diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of 1,597.5 Million. As such, we can reach a fair value for Nike's share of $112, implying a potential profit of 21%.

Risks

After presenting Nike's valuation, it is worth noting major risk factors that might have a direct impact on the company's operations and avoiding the stock price from reaching the stated target.

Changes in consumer demands and preferences have direct impact on Nike's bottom line. Consumers' shopping trend may change and shift from one style to another new style will lead to excess inventories and decreased operating margins;

Brand reputation is a key driver for the continuity and growth of Nike's business model;

Infringement of Nike's intellectual property rights. Many small companies reproduce Nike's products with lower quality and sell them at lower prices affecting directly the company's sales;

Our assumptions are based on historical growth in sales which might be impacted by any global economic recession, however, we tried to build our valuation based on a pessimistic scenario;

Our final growth rate (5.00%) has a high impact on the final price. Any small change to this figure might lead to a major difference in the target price.

Conclusion

It is true that trade challenges are increasing and the world economic growth is slowing, but for Nike's management fiscal year 2020 will witness improvement in sales and profit margins. Our $112 price target for Nike is based on the Free Cash Flow valuation model which measures the present value of the company's operating assets and its ability to create value over time. Based on our conservative assumptions and since our model did not account for the ongoing innovations implemented by Nike and their impact on the sales figures during the coming five years, we consider that this target price is reachable in the coming fiscal year.

Source: nike.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.