Doubling Down On JPMorgan Chase Dividends For 15% Yields

This article has three trades with payouts that are 4X to 7X JPM's quarterly dividend.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has had a reasonable performance in 2019 so far, slightly underperforming the market, with a 14.4% gain, vs. 15.7% for the S&P 500. It has outperformed the benchmark Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), which tracks the major US banks, in 2019, and over the past year.

JPM has outperformed the market over the past month and quarter, which is surprising, given that declining interest rates were supposed to be bad for banks:

Financials:

JPM's ROA, ROE and net income margin are all better than its sector's median figures. However, it has a much higher total debt/equity ratio.

Valuations:

With a trailing P/E of 11.58, and a forward P/E of 11.15. The stock looks a bit cheaper than its sector median valuation. However, JPM is getting premium valuations for price/book and price/sales. Its forward dividend yield is somewhat higher than the 2.91% sector median.

Dividends:

During the financial crisis, JPM's management drastically cut the quarterly dividend from $.38 to $.05, but began raising again in 2011, jumping to $.25/quarter. By 2017, it had doubled to $.50/quarter, and then made a big increase from $.56 to $.80 in September 2018.

Management increased it again in September 2019, to $.90. The five-year dividend growth rate is an impressive 18.53%, with a conservative payout ratio of 35.52%.

At $111.68, JPM yields 3.22%. It goes ex-dividend and pays in a Jan/April/July/Oct. sequence.

Analysts' Targets:

There's quite a large spread of $85.00 - $140.00 between the low and high price targets for JPM, with the average $119.08 price target just 6.21% above its $111.68 price/share.

Options:

You can see more details for these three trades and many others on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

With JPM being just 6% below the average price target, you may want to consider selling covered calls. This strategy could offer you some additional downside protection.

You'll know the exact parameters of your potential profit before making the trade, but the caveat is that your upside price gain is limited to the variance between JPM's price/share and the $115.00 call strike.

The January $115.00 call strike pays $4 over 4X JPM's $.90 quarterly dividend.

Here's a closer look at the three profitable scenarios for this trade.

The Static outcome is one in which your shares don't get sold away/assigned. In this case, your profit would be $4.90, from the $.90 dividend and the $4.00 option premium, for a 4.30% yield, in ~3.5 months, or 12.45% annualized.

Covered call sellers often use a "rinse and repeat" process, in a static scenario.

Assigned before ex-dividend date: If your shares do get sold away/assigned prior to the January 2020 ex-dividend date, your profit would be $7.32, a combo of the $4.00 option premium, and a capital gain of $3.32.

Assigned after ex-dividend date: If your shares get sold away/assigned after the January 2020 ex-dividend date, your profit would be $8.22, from the $4.00 option premium, the $.90 dividend, and a capital gain of $3.32.

This would be a nominal yield of 7.32% in ~3.5 months, or 25.59% annualized:

Cash Secured Puts - If you're less bullish on JPM, but you still want to a piece of the action on a short term basis, or you would like to own it a lower price, maybe consider selling cash secured puts below JPM's current price/share.

JPM's December $110.00 put strike pays $3.90, giving you a 16.59% annualized yield, and a breakeven of $106.10, which is 10.9% below its $119.08 average price target. If you get assigned the JPM shares, this would set you up to receive the next quarterly $.90 dividend in January.

JPM's January 2020 $110.00 put strike pays $1.00 more, $4.90, over 5X the $.90 quarterly dividend, giving you an annualized yield of 15.48%. The breakeven is $105.10, which is 11.7% below its $119.08 average price target.

Note: Put sellers don't receive dividends - we only include them in our put-selling tables so that subscribers can compare them to the option premiums.

Taxes:

The two 2020 trades above also have a potential tax deferral advantage.

Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if the trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on that income until mid-April 2021. JPM issues a 1099 at tax time.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

