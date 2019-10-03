TriState Capital: Insider Buying The Dip

Double-digit organic loan growth and a fee-based investment management business that is likely to grow by more than 50% through acquisition means TSC is not just about net interest margins.

TriState Capital Holdings has lost over a quarter of its value in the past twelve months as the inverted yield curve has brought on recession fears.

Back a mouse into a corner and he'll attack a lion." - Manel Loureiro, Apocalipsis Z: La ira de los justos

Today, we take a look at a stock of a financial services concern that has recently lost a quarter of its value thanks to worries about an inverted yield curve and net interest margins. However, the company should continue to see solid growth, is cheap relative to its peers, and has seen recent insider buying. A full investment analysis now follows.

Company Overview:

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) is a Pittsburgh-based bank holding company with three wholly-owned subsidiaries, including a Pennsylvania chartered bank, an investment advisor, and a broker/dealer. The bank primarily serves middle-market businesses in PA, OH, NJ, and NY through a branch-less model and high-net worth individuals nationally through its private banking channel. The investment management subsidiary, named Chartwell, provides investment management services to institutional investors, mutual funds, and individual investors, which is supported by its broker/dealer. TriState commenced operations in 2007 and went public 2013, raising net proceeds of $66.0 million at $11.50 a share. The stock trades around $21 a share and commands a market cap of ~$610 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Operating Segments

TriState disaggregates revenue into two segments: Bank and Investment Management. The Bank earns its money by providing loans and treasury management services to its commercial real estate (28% of total), commercial & industrial (16%), and private bank (56%) clients as of June 30, 2019. Private bank loans are overcollateralized with a loan-to-value of less than 35% and are provided through TriState's network of ~200 financial intermediates. Private banking loans have grown at a CAGR of 31% while commercial loans have grown at a CAGR of 13%, both since 2014.

The company upgraded its treasury management services in 2016 and that investment is paying dividends with deposit accounts from this area totaling $979 million on June 30, 2019, up $375 million (62%) in 1H19 and well on its way to achieving $500 million growth in 2019. For those unaware, the major function of treasury management is to determine the proper cash levels for businesses, so they competently manage their financial risk.

TriState's loans are of superior credit quality with non-performing loans (NPLs) only 0.04% of all loans. Allowance for NPLs to NPLs was 640.3% on June 30, 2019. Overall, the division had loans outstanding of $5.66 billion as of June 30, 2019, a function of 28% YoY private banking loan growth and 20% YoY commercial loan growth. The loans are funded by deposits of $5.8 billion, which have grown organically by 30% since June 30, 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

The Investment Management business came to TriState through its acquisition of Chartwell in 2014. It was further advanced with the purchases of investment managers The Killen Group in 2016 and Columbia Partners in 2018. Currently, Investment Management has $9.5 billion under management (AUM) but is looking to expand this business via acquisition to $15 billion AUM by YE19.

For the trailing 12 months ending June 30, 2019, ~71% of TriState's top-line was generated from the net interest income of its Bank division while the balance primarily coming from Investment Management fees.

2019 Goals:

In addition to its ambitious AUM management and treasury management goals for 2019, TriState set out to exceed $7 billion in Bank assets, organically grow loans 15-25%, Chartwell revenues at a double-digit rate, and pre-tax income 15%-25%. To finance the inorganic growth of its Investment Management segment and continue repurchasing its common shares, the company raised net proceeds of $77.7 million through the issuance of 6.375% fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock in May 2019.

2Q19 Results and Outlook:

On July 17, 2019, TriState reported 2Q19 EPS of $0.47 on revenue of $43.3 million versus $0.48 on revenue of $41.3 million. The earnings metric beat Street expectations by $0.02 while the top-line missed by $1.8 million. The revenue miss was triggered by net interest margin dropping from 2.38% to 2.03% YoY as the yield curve inverted and lower than expected management fees at Chartwell.

Regarding the attainment of its 2019 targets, Bank assets totaled $6.8 billion, up 31% from the prior-year period; organic loan growth increased 24% from 2Q18; Chartwell revenues dropped 4% to $9.3 billion; and 1H19 pre-tax income was up 16% over the prior-year period. This translates into execution on all fronts with the exception of Chartwell, which saw significant outflows at its Berwyn Income Fund. With that said, the company has not revised its Chartwell organic revenue growth goal for 2019, although it would take a significant turnaround in 2H19 to accomplish double-digit growth.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

TriState's balance sheet is in excellent shape with its Tier 1 leverage ratio at 8.21% [4% is considered adequately capitalized; 5% is considered well capitalized.] The company's book value per share stood at $16.12 on June 30, 2019, versus $15.27 on December 31, 2018. TriState has two classes of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock on which it pays ~$8 million in annual dividend payments but does not pay a dividend on its common shares. The company has a buyback plan in place with $11.5 million currently authorized. Since TriState's inception, management has repurchased ~2 million shares at an average price of ~$15.25.

Analysts are marginally positive on TriState with two buy and one outperform rating outpacing one hold rating. Their median twelve-month price target is $25 a share.

TriState's Chairman & CEO James Getz is decidedly bullish based on his August 28, 2019, purchase of 25,000 shares at $19.42. He wasn't the only one buying, as the CFO, the CEO of Chartwell, and one board member has also made purchases since late July.

Verdict:

Despite impressive organic loan growth and some diversification with its investment management business, shares of TSC have lost more than a quarter of their value in the past year, owing mostly to concerns about the inverted yield curve, which contracts net interest margin. Also, for the past 50 years, an inverted yield curve has portended a recession, with its attendant decrease in loan activity and credit quality. None of these dynamics augment a bank's bottom line; thus, the weakness in the group over the past year.

Given all the extraordinary measures the world's central banks have taken over the past ten years, there are bound to be distortions in the treasury markets. An inverted yield curve may not nearly be as a reliable indicator for a recession than in recent history as a result. With GDP growth expected to be around two percent for the rest of the year, a near-term recession does not seem to be on the immediate horizon.

However, despite its solid balance sheet and notable growth, it does not command a premium valuation to its peers - defined as publicly-traded banks with $3-10 billion of assets. Actually, quite the opposite: TriState's Price-to-Book Value is 1.3 versus 1.5 for its peer group; Price-to-Tangible Book Value is 1.5 versus the peer group's 1.8; and its TTM P/E ratio is 11.0 compared to 14.7 for its peers.

Insiders hold ~18% of TriState versus ~12% ownership in its peer group. And TriState's insiders are continuing to accumulate. The risk/reward profile seems favorable.

A living dog is better than a dead lion" - Sunday Adelaja

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.