ISM Services Number Lowest In Years. Stock Indexes Sold Off Hard, Now We Are Up. What On Earth!

I broke off writing my daily piece because I was thrown a curveball

That's right, I was expecting the ISM Services to be in the mid-50s like its been for years. It came in substantially below that and, frankly, it left me wobbly. Three bad economic numbers in a row and this one was smack square in the strength of our economy - services. I saw the indexes fall hard, and I did what I thought was prudent - stand back and assess what this means. Also, I did not want to get caught up in the emotions that such a surprise engenders. For the trader, it means stepping back and taking a breath. A trader should have both long and downside strategies in their portfolio; more often than not, whatever changes you make emotionally and when the signals seem crossed are going to be wrong.

Similar to writing about the market, if I would have taken the sharp drop as the definitive reaction, I would look pretty stupid right now. I left my writing as is not because I was lazy, but because what I wrote this morning is what I really think about the overall direction of the market. Yes, the ISM number knocked me for a loop and also forced me to take down my S&P target for Q4, but the overall direction will be higher for growth names this quarter. If the economy continues to stay at or below 2% and inflation stays low, tech stocks will be the shiniest tool in the shed.

What does this crazy bounce mean?

There are a few simple explanations: First, the indexes fell so hard that they were "oversold." This term simply means that the selling has been exhausted for now. The second reason is that a positive turn means that the market has finally discounted whatever negative results are coming tomorrow. The third reason is the most interesting and yet concerning at the same time: It is "Good news is bad news." Meaning that the news is so bad that the Fed will get more aggressive in lowering rates. In fact, almost to the tick, it was the probability of an additional rate cut not only going to 90% this month but over 60% in December that the market started moving up. This datum does not inspire confidence in my bullish heart. The last thing I want to see is a stock market that is addicted to lowering rates. The biggest reason is that we already blew two rate cuts this year, and we don't have many shots left. The second biggest reason is letting the Fed determine the indexes moves distorts speculation and trading. It makes it all the more difficult to generate alpha.

I would not buy the close

I see a lot of short covering going on. Look at the pop in Okta Inc. (OKTA), up 11% - and don't tell me it's because of an upgrade from SunTrust. Don't get me wrong, I love OKTA and I called for it to be bought this morning, but 11%? No, that's short-covering. MongoDB (MDB) is up almost 7%; again, don't get me wrong, I love MDB and it wouldn't surprise me if under a better tape and over a few days it could be up 10%-15%. But in one day with no news? No, this is short covering. And there's Shopify (SHOP) up 12, after it was down like 6%. Take your pick, all the high beta names look the same. The truth is that unless the S&P was down into the lows of today, I would advise keeping your cash in the wallet. Let's see how the market reacts to the employment number.

Should you hedge?

I am not pounding the table for hedging, but you could buy a weekly Oct. 11 SPY put with a 287.5 strike for $2.50, and spread it with the same expiration and a 282 strike for $1.18 for a total cost of $1.32.

The reason why I am talking about hedging when I said two days ago that hedging is not a great idea is that this pop in the indexes doesn't make a lot of sense to me. Tomorrow is more than a binary event; now it's about whether the market wants the bad news or whether it wants good news. This is just too hard...

You probably can get some cheap QQQ puts as well.

I would not be buying tomorrow morning no matter what the news is... Let's sit tight

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.