Short Leading Forecast Has Deteriorated

While an imminent recession is still not indicated, the forecast for the next three to six months has deteriorated.

Two months ago they were mixed, and did not support any imminent recession.

As conditions continued to deteriorate, I have focused more attention on the short leading indicators.

When the long leading indicators turned negative at the end of last year, I went on “recession watch,” with a target of this quarter.

Introduction

One year ago in the fourth quarter of 2018, the constellation of long leading indicators, taken together, were at or near their worst. In response, in late August, I updated all of the short leading indicators. While some of these are part of my “Weekly High Frequency Indicators” post, others are monthly or even quarterly.

When I wrote in August, about half of the short leading indicators were negative, while the other half were positive. So it’s time for an update to see which way these are trending.

The 11 short leading indicators

In his 1993 tome, Prof. Geoffrey Moore listed a series of 11 short leading indicators. These are more variable but typically turn a few months before the economy as a whole. Moore identified them as:

S&P 500 stock price index

Average workweek in manufacturing

Layoff rate under five weeks

Initial claims for unemployment insurance

ISM manufacturing vendor performance

ISM manufacturing inventory change

Journal of Commerce change in commodity prices

Change in deflated non-financial debt

New orders for consumer goods and materials

Dun & Bradstreet change in business population

Contracts and orders for plant and equipment.

Aside from the Dun & Bradstreet data, all of the rest of the series are publicly available. I would expect most of these to turn negative at least a few months before the outset of any recession. Let’s examine each in turn:

S&P 500 stock price index

While stock prices are off of their recent highs, they have remained in a slightly upwardly sloping trendline dating back almost 24 months:

I would expect stocks to at least make a new three-month low (below 2840 on the S&P 500) before the onset of a recession. They haven’t.

Average workweek in manufacturing

I have written about this series a number of times in recent months. As of the last jobs report, hours are down -0.8 from their peak last year:

In the past this almost has always preceded a recession (and strongly predicts layoffs in manufacturing in the meantime). This is a negative.

Layoff rate under five weeks, initial claims for unemployment insurance

The former comes from the monthly job report, and the latter, of course, is weekly. They measure very similar things:

Initial jobless claims remain very close to their expansion lows and remain positive, although very weakly so since on a year-over-year basis, they have made little or no progress, as with very few exceptions for the past 20 months they have averaged 220,000 +/-12,000. The short-term unemployment metric is 15% higher than its April low, but remains slightly lower year-over-year and is neutral.

ISM manufacturing vendor performance, ISM manufacturing inventory change ISM new orders

About a decade ago, the Conference Board switched over to the new orders metric from the ISM manufacturing report for inclusion in the Index of Leading Indicators. Here they are, along with vendor performance, via Briefing.com:

Both of these have gone below 50, into contraction. The new orders subindex significantly so. These are negatives, although consistent with a slowdown vs. a recession.

Journal of Commerce change in commodity prices

Overall commodity prices have generally been in a downtrend for the past 18 months, are close to their lows, but industrial commodities have improved to the middle of their range:

Together this is a weak negative.

Change in deflated non-financial debt

Here are two similar measures, deflated by the implicit deflator in GDP:

One measure is quite negative, the second is neutral. Together they are best viewed as weakly negative.

New orders for consumer goods and materials (plus motor vehicle sector)

In contracts and orders for plant and equipment, there are two measures of new orders: One for businesses and one for consumers. I'm including both the “core” and total capital goods measure for the former:

Manufacturers’ new orders are lower, due in part to Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) troubles. This is a negative. Excluding aircraft and defense, they are weakly negative. Consumer goods orders, however, are positive.

Although the motor vehicle sector of durable goods is not specifically included in Prof. Moore’s list, Prof. Edward Leamer has identified car sales as the second sector of the economy which typically turns down, after housing, before a recession. Below I show both light vehicle sales (which typically decline 10% or more before a recession, blue) and the much less volatile heavy truck sales (which are a good proxy for the producer sector, and which typically decline 20% or more before a recession, red):

Although FRED delays publication by one month, in the above graph the September number of each metric is "normed" to 100. Basically car sales are well within their normal range, only 5% of peak levels, while heavy truck sales just declined over 10% from their best reading of two months ago. I would categorize the latter reading as neutral.

Conclusion

Two months ago, 4 of the short leading indicators were positive, 2 weakly positive, and 4 negative. Especially due to the poor ISM manufacturing reports, as of now only 2 are positive, 1 weakly positive, 1 neutral, 2 weakly negative, and 4 negative.

In the interest of completeness, there are two short leading indicators included in my weekly series, the Chicago Fed Financial Index and the regional Fed new orders indexes, which are positive. But the ISM index is more complete compared with the Fed indexes, and is decisively negative. Also, I’ve written several times recently that a recession in the next couple of months is virtually off the table, mainly because initial jobless claims remain so low, but also because corporate profits as of Q2 were nowhere near as bad as they were in advance of the producer-led 2001 recession.

Nevertheless, the forecast for the period of three to six months out has darkened in the past 45 days, primarily led by the producer side of the economy. The consumer continues to do pretty well. With the example of 2001 in mind, for me to move from “recession watch” to “recession warning” for such a producer-led recession, I would need to see an increase in layoffs, a tightening of credit, and a further downturn in both the ISM metrics and in corporate profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.