U.S. Manufacturing PMIs Conflicting On Recession Indication

The Institute for Supply Management thinks U.S. Manufacturing is shrinking and that it's getting worse. IHS Markit thinks that it's growing and getting better.

This is what has happened with two different Manufacturing PMIs for the U.S. this month.

It doesn't help when we've two numbers trying to measure the same thing giving us different results.

We want to know what the future holds, thus PMIs

Sure, economic statistics are lovely things, but they are usually telling us what has just happened. We'd prefer to be told what is going to happen so that we can plan for that rather than react to history.

Thus, we turn to various purchasing managers indices. In order for something to be made, the things it has to be made from must be ordered beforehand. So, if we go around the purchasing managers and ask them what they've ordered in this month to be used next, then we'll get a reasonable idea of the near future of the economy. And it has to be said that PMIs are a good heads up on future GDP numbers.

However, we do have a little problem when two indicators trying to measure the same thing give us different answers. This is the case this month with the PMIs for American manufacturing.

The next thing is for us to decide what to do about the discrepancy. We could just decide who we believe and take their word for it. This is what I suggest we do - I take the IHS Markit numbers to be a better guide, so I think the message is cheery, not depressing. We'll come to why I believe this.

Institute of Supply Management

The more widely quoted PMI figures for the US come from the Institute of Supply Management. These numbers for this month are less than wonderful:

The September PMI® registered 47.8 percent, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points from the August reading of 49.1 percent.

Anything below 50 is contraction and getting lower below 50 is an increase in that contraction.

Yes, manufacturing is some 10-12% of the US economy, it's nowhere near as important overall as the attention we pay to it. Yet, still, this isn't the sort of number we want to see.

(US manufacturing PMI from ISM and Moody's Analytics)

As Moody's Analytics says, we're not happy with this:

The index dropped from 49.1 in August to 47.8 in September, weaker than our below-consensus forecast. This is the second consecutive month the ISM has been below its neutral threshold of 50, but the good news is that the index remains well above its recession threshold of 42.9. The details weakened, as production and employment dropped in September. New orders were little changed and remained below 50. All told, manufacturing in the U.S. is likely in recession, but as long as the consumer hangs in, the economy can weather the problems in manufacturing.

However, we have a problem here as there are two versions of this manufacturing PMI for the US. The other one is showing expansion, not contraction.

IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI

This is from a different company, using the same basic method. But a different sampling method:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) posted 51.1 in September, broadly in line with the earlier flash reading of 51.0, and up from 50.3 in August to signal a slightly stronger end to the third quarter for the U.S manufacturing sector. That said, the quarterly average indicated the worst performance across the sector since the same period in 2009. Moreover, the latest data signalled only a slight improvement in operating conditions across the sector.

Note the difference here, we've not only got a different reading, that manufacturing is still expansionary, but we've also got the news that things are getting better, not worse, in US manufacturing.

It cannot be true that both statistics are correct.

(US manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

So, who do we believe?

One possible answer is simply to say that they're both about right - ranging shots either side of reality perhaps - and mutter that US manufacturing is maybe expanding a little, maybe contracting a little. We could do that although that would be rather missing the point of even looking at the statistics in the first place.

Better is to try to think through which of the two we're going to believe. My gut feel is IHS rather than ISM.

The accuracy of any such statistic is going to depend upon keeping it up to date. Not just the data collection but the methodology. Every couple of decades - at least - we have to rebase GDP for example. Our old way of sampling it simply doesn't work well anymore because the underlying structure of what we're trying to sample has changed so much. The same is true of any survey of the economy in fact. And obviously, the PMIs are indeed based upon such surveys.

So, the question becomes, well, who do we think has been doing the most work on keeping the structure of the survey up to date with the changes in the underlying economy? We'll have to go with gut feel here, and I think it's IHS. On the basis that they produce PMIs for many different economies every month. This is really their business, in a way that it isn't for the ISM.

So, therefore, I'm more inclined to believe the IHS numbers than the ISM.

Aha. Since this was originally written, IHS themselves have explained the differences. As I suspected:

The surveys use different panel structures: ISM data are based only on ISM members, and as such are likely to only reflect business conditions in larger companies, with small- and medium-sized firms under-represented. In contrast, IHS Markit's survey includes an appropriate mix of companies of all sizes (based on official data showing the true composition of manufacturing output).

Pretty much what I said - and no, I didn't go back and edit what I did say.

So, my view

We'd not say that US manufacturing was booming using either set of numbers. But I'm inclined to believe the more hopeful ones here. Inclined because of their source, not because I like the numbers.

The investor view

Assuming I'm correct, then investors shouldn't be taking too gloomy a view of either US manufacturing or the US economy more generally. It's the ISM numbers for the US that get reported more generally, thus we shouldn't be quite as gloomy as more general reporting.

As to specific actions, again, this is really telling us that there's just not that much wrong with the US economy. As we've been seeing in all our numbers, growth is still happening, unemployment is right down, real wages are growing, we've no grand fiscal imbalances. The macroeconomy, sure we could wish for a better boom but there's nothing indicating any near or immediate disaster about to befall the economy.

Investing is thus all about micro-economic issues at present. What's the specific deal, what's the specific story, rather than more general macroeconomic trends?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.