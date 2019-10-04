Tsakos Energy Navigation: Buy This Overlooked Gem In The Tanker Sector

Many of TNPs ships that are on low period contract rates are set to roll off contracts in the next 12 months, allowing them to re-charter at much higher rates.

Many tanker names have doubled off of the bottom in 2019 while TNP has lagged and remains near its lows at a fraction of net asset value.

Investment Thesis

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) is a well managed family owned tanker company that trades at unreasonably low levels compared to its peers. Many reasons can be said for why this discount exists but the most notable is its conservative chartering strategy which will limit upside profitability in the coming quarters as most of its fleet is contracted out at near breakeven levels. This however is set to change as a quarter of its fleet rolls off of these charters into a stronger rate environment over the next 12 months.

Company

TNP is one of the largest publicly traded tanker operators with exposure to most tanker segments including crude, product, shuttle, and LNG tankers with 64 ships currently trading and another 5 newbuilds set to be delivered through 2021. Most of TNPs fleet falls into the midsize tanker category with 37 of their 69 ships on a fully delivered basis being in the Suezmax/Aframax/LR2 size class.

Tanker Rates are Surging and Expectations are High

TNP will be earning a lot more on its ships in Q4 and into 2020 than it has in many years. In the past few weeks crude tanker earnings have surged and are likely to continue to surge into year end as catalysts related to the International Maritime Organization’s January 1, 2020 ban on the use of fuel oil containing more than 0.5% sulfur (IMO2020) come into effect. In addition to the expected benefits of IMO2020, tankers have just received huge windfalls from the recent attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure and US sanctions on Chinese Tanker operator COSCO that could send earnings to decade highs. This is more than half of the equation for TNP as the majority of its tankers on a deadweight tonne basis trade dirty products. Although clean tanker earnings have not yet exploded off the bottom, many feel that this is a tightly coiled spring that is about to be unleashed by ships beginning to bunker IMO2020 compliant fuels in October. The bull case for clean tanker rates is best explained in Scorpio Tankers (STNG) latest presentation which cites an 8.4% increase in clean products trade due to IMO2020. Robert Bugbee, the president of STNG is so confident in clean tanker rates that just purchased $492,000 worth of call options in STNG on Sept 25 and another $265,000 on Oct 1. With both lots out-of-the-money (at the time of disclosure) and expiring Jan 2020, this is a very bold bet that product tanker rates and STNG stock surge into year end. Despite all of this very positive anecdotal evidence about rates and individual expectations, further analysis is required to determine how this relates to TNP and what impact this may have on the TNP share price.

Valuation

While this confidence in future profits has started to reflect in the share prices of many of TNPs peers such as Frontline (FRO), Scorpio Tankers (STNG), and DHT Holdings (DHT) which are nearly double their February lows and back above 75% of book value and 1.8x sales, TNP remains near its lows at just 18% of book value and 0.4x sales:

When looking at the above comparison between TNP and its peer group, it is not so different when it comes to revenues, EV, EBITDA, and cash generation yet it is trading at just a fraction of the price per sales and price per book of its peers. With valuations at levels where net assets can be bought for pennies on the dollar one might think that TNP is in deep financial distress yet we can see that it has reasonable leverage and is rapidly paying down its debt:

(TNP Q2 Earnings Presentation)

In addition, TNP has $183 million of cash on its balance sheet which is the better part of its market cap and significantly more cash than 3 of its peers that trade at higher multiples. Definitely not a bankruptcy risk.

So Why The Discount?

A likely explanation for the value gap is that TNP has utilized a more conservative multi-year charter strategy for 75% its fleet while the rest of the group has mostly spot exposure. This has meant that TNP felt less acute pain than the peer group in the recent downturn but also will be a bit late to the upcoming party on the upturn in rates. With losses in 8 out of the last 9 quarters and much of its fleet stuck at the same low rates as prior quarters, Wall St. has let this one drift to unreasonably low valuations relative to its net assets until it can prove that future profitability makes it worth owning again. This is exactly what is about to happen with TNP earning extraordinarily high rates on its 16 ships currently trading on the spot market and another 21 ships coming off long term charters over the next 12 months.

Analysis

Because TNP does not disclose the charter rates it earns on each of its contracted vessels, for the purposes of my analysis I will be making the conservative assumption that all long term charters are done at BREAKEVEN levels meaning exactly 0 dollars of net income attributable to these vessels available to common shareholders after all expenses and preferred dividends are paid. The reason I believe this to be a conservative assumption is that most of the long term charters were signed in conjunction with the decision to have the ships built and it would be crazy to buy a new asset with the intent of leasing it out at loss-making levels. For ease of analysis, these ships will simply be ignored as non-contributors and we will look at the earning potential of the remaining vessels that have spot rate exposure or have otherwise had disclosures from TNP about current earnings.

To determine current earning capacity on the remaining vessels that have spot exposure, I would like to look at both a conservative base case and an optimistic scenario. For the conservative base case I will be using the 24 month time charter equivalents (TCEs) based on liquid freight contract derivatives that can be used to lock in forward freight rates on these spot vessels for the next 2 years. Not only can these rates be secured in advance, they also serve as a best estimate of cumulative future spot rates should TNP leave their vessels with spot exposure:

(Source: Alibra)

For the optimistic case we will look at a combination of today's spot rates on the crude carriers:

(Source: Poten Daily Briefing Oct 2, 2019)

And Scorpio Tankers optimistic estimates for the clean product tankers going into Q4 and 2020:

(Source: STNG investor presentation)

For the purposes of my model, I used the above rates but reduced the rate on the MR’s significantly to $20,000 per day to reflect the much older age of TNPs MR vessels. I have also included TNPs 2 LNG carriers in the model as TNP recently disclosed much improved charters on these vessels that as far as I can determine are now significant contributors to profitability:

(Fleet data compiled by author based on TNP Presentation and Annual Report)

The last assumption I was forced to make was the variable exposure on the profit sharing agreements as these have not been disclosed by TNP. For this portion I used a very conservative 25% meaning I’ve only given TNP credit for 25% of the upside profitability on the chartered vessels with variable/profit sharing agreements. I have also not included any figures for tax liability as TNP is a Bermuda corporation that does not pay income tax.

As we can see from the most conservative model I can come up with utilizing rates that can be locked today for the next 2 years, TNP will generate significant profits of $.45 per share yielding a P/E under 7. If we instead choose to look at today's surging spot rates, even with its very limited spot exposure TNP would be earning an annualized $1.61 per share for a P/E of just 1.8x.

What about all of these ships coming off of charters?

Over the next 12 months, TNP has 21 of its 64 ships rolling off time charters into this much stronger rate environment. If we apply the same model to TNPs fleet profile 1 year from now, we see a picture of steadily improving profitability over the course of next year with the base case at 4.3x forward earnings and optimistic case at just 1.2x forward earnings:

While such a low share price may have been justified in the past based on limited upside profitability, this picture is rapidly changing with surging rates and TNPs increasing spot exposure over the coming year. I believe TNP earnings will end up somewhere solidly between my base and optimistic scenarios with shares moving up past the $5 mark. Whereas a few weeks ago I would have said the optimistic scenario based on seasonally strong Q4 rates was out of the realm of possibility on a full year basis, I now believe that it is an outside possibility if the full impact and current interpretation of COSCO sanctions remain in effect. The loss of COSCO groups combined 60+ tankers to sanctions, on top of the removal of 60+ Iranian and Syrian tankers to sanctions, and 40+ Tankers stuck in shipyards for scrubber retrofits, leaves far too few ships to move the world's petroleum as evidenced in the recent rate surge. As the world must have energy, trade will continue at whatever shipping rates are required to get it done, even if shipping rates become astronomical.

What to do with all of that cash?

Now that the stronger rate environment has been confirmed and can be secured in the form of freight forward agreements, I wouldn’t be surprised to see TNP management announce a larger dividend or a share buyback program in the coming quarters. At the midpoint of my current and future base cases TNP is generating upwards of $160 million per year of free cash. It would be a crime to the common shareholders for management NOT to buy back shares at these levels with the majority of its market cap sitting as cash on its balance sheet and plenty of future cash flows to fund the limited remaining newbuild capex. Considering that the family owns over 18% of the common shares, interests should be aligned with the rest of the common shareholders with many levers that management can pull to bring the share price back in line with fair value.

Risks

Although trade has been quite resilient despite the ongoing trade war, any escalation in tensions or global recession induced by the trade war is likely to reduce shipping demand growth and negatively impact shipping rates

Geopolitical factors like the US sanctions against Iran, sanctions against COSCO, and tensions in the middle east that have been supportive of rates, if eased, will be negative for shipping rates.

As TNP is closely held and managed by the family, it could be a victim of the same abuse, related party transactions and other unfriendly shareholder practices we have seen in other shipping names like Dryships (DRYS)

Choosing how to position and charter ships is highly strategic and based on best guesses about the market going forward. TNP management may utilize a suboptimal strategy that yields lower returns.

Although the global tanker orderbook is near historic lows on a percentage basis and newbuilding capacity is largely booked for the 2 year period examined here, shipping is an inherently cyclical business where any extended period of high rates will lead to more new ship ordering and negatively affect future rates.

Conclusion

TNP is completely mispriced on a risk/reward basis. Its rock bottom valuation is suggestive of a financially struggling company. On closer inspection, we have a conservative family owned and operated company with a strong and improving balance sheet and profitable future with significant cash flows. TNP has been late to the party due to its conservative charter strategy but is definitely coming to the party over the next 12 months as 21 of its chartered ships roll off contract into a stronger rate environment. Fortunately for us, we can still buy this one before it doubles off of the bottom like its peers have. Even when this one doubles off the bottom, it could have a lot more room to run with a valuation that will still be below net assets, even more ships rolling off charters in 2021 and beyond, and management flush with cash to use to unlock shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long tnp, tnk, stng. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.