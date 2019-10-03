GoPro: Crucial Camera Refresh Could Be A Dud

In my view, GPRO looks much more like a gamble best suited for short-term traders than an investment.

While it is way too early to call the Hero8 and MAX devices either a success or a failure, uncertainty pushes me away from this stock.

GoPro (GPRO), one of the most volatile stocks that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha, is on the move again.

The stock took a painful hit of as much as 25% during Thursday's trading session (only to partially recover in the afternoon), after the company bundled together news about the launch of its Hero8 Black and MAX cameras along with the announcement of a 2019 financial guidance cut.

Before diving any deeper, it may help to summarize the key takeaways from the recent developments impacting GoPro:

New HERO8 Black and MAX will slide to the top end of GoPro's product lineup, while the Fusion (spherical camera for 360-degree video) and Hero7 White (lower-end device) will no longer be sold by the manufacturer.

A revenue shift between fiscal 3Q19 and 4Q19 is expected as a result of Hero8 Black production delays.

Second half revenues are now expected to grow by only 7.5% at the mid-point of the guidance range vs. a previous estimate of 10.5%.

Second half gross margins are now estimated to be one percentage point lower than previously expected, while the bottom line should get some lift from slightly lower-than-projected opex.

Yes, there is quite a lot to digest here.

From a financial performance perspective, one thing stands out to me. Sure, GoPro's third quarter will probably look disastrous, given the unfair comps (Hero7 lineup was launched in 3Q18), while the fourth quarter should look much more robust (emphasis on "should"). But I find it hard to believe that the revenue shift between quarters would account for the bulk of the nearly $20 million "loss" in second half revenues compared to previous estimates.

The more optimistic view on the revenue guidance revision is that the management team might be playing it safe and lowering the bar ahead of the crucial fourth quarter since it is hard to estimate how well a brand-new lineup of devices might perform. The high level of uncertainty, in fact, is precisely what stands behind my neutral stance towards this stock.

But glass-half-empty investors may point out that pre-orders for the Hero8 and MAX models started a couple of days ago. Assuming that online sales did not go as well as anticipated in the first 24 to 48 hours following the product refresh, GoPro's executive team might have needed to update their holiday sales models, resulting in the outlook restatement.

Why so nitpicky?

It may seem like I am trying to read too much into the events of the past couple of days. But as I stated recently, "GoPro will have to reinvent itself once again in the Fall, and the success of the brand new lineup of cameras will dictate whether the company will have a robust or pitiful 2020". As a reminder, Hero7 Black represented a whopping 85% of total camera revenues in the most recent quarter, and demand for Hero8 Black devices will need to be strong enough to keep unit sales afloat.

At this moment, it is way too early to call GoPro's most recent product refresh a success or a failure. However, the early signs are not looking very good, given the guidance trim. The mere thought of the Hero8 Black and MAX introductions being a dud is enough to turn me even more cautious about GoPro's financial performance in 2020.

A gamble, not an investment

The chart below illustrates how jumpy GPRO has been in the past 12 months compared to the behavior of an already jittery equities market. Volatility has been more than three times higher than that of the S&P 500 (SPY), while the average return of GPRO's three worst days since October 2018 is a staggering -18.5%. The stock's erratic behavior makes sense to me, considering all the uncertainty surrounding GoPro's ability to thrive in the digital camera space.

A heated debate could be had about whether GoPro's new cameras are good enough to protect the company's market leadership position amid an increasingly competitive environment (think of the successful introduction of DJI's Osmo Action, in May). But any discussion to this effect would be merely a clash of opinions. Not even GoPro's insiders and action camera experts can foretell what might lay in store for the San Mateo-based company in the 2019 holiday season and through the upcoming year.

I maintain my position that GoPro remains a highly-speculative "show-me story". Therefore, investors are probably better off stepping aside for now and bypassing the wild roller coaster ride. In my view, GPRO looks much more like a gamble best suited for short-term traders than an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.