Boeing 777F: Demand Underpinning $9 Billion Backlog Shrinks

In a previous report, AeroAnalysis analyzed the backlog of the passenger variants of the Boeing (BA) 777 (excluding the Boeing 777X) to see how “firm” the backlog is, because from the Airbus A380 program we know with certainty that a backlog doesn’t guarantee a delivery. Studying the backlog for the Boeing 777 program is interesting because Boeing has been suffering significant delays on the Boeing 777X program, which means that the jet maker will have to continue producing current generation aircraft for at least some months longer than it previously anticipated.

In this report, we will be looking at:

Development of backlog for the Boeing 777F over the past few years.

The current Boeing 777 Freighter backlog.

The importance of the Boeing 777F to Boeing 777 program.

The advantage Boeing has with freighter sales over sales of the passenger variant

Source: FedEx

Quick recap passenger models Boeing 777

As mentioned, in the previous report we focused on the passenger variants and concluded that out of the backlog of 36 aircraft, 11 aircraft in the backlog are unlikely to be delivered. This includes five aircraft for Pakistan International Airline and six aircraft for Emirates. These are “just” 11 aircraft but represent three months of production and roughly $1.7B in sales. So, although minor, it would have aided Boeing a lot if it could have delivered these aircraft to the customers. In total, the backlog for the Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 777-200LR, represents roughly 10 months of production. After excluding the jets that we deem unlikely to be delivered this reduces to less to seven months.

Figure 1: Backlog passenger models Boeing 777

If Boeing were to rely fully on he Boeing 777-200LR/300ER production, years ago a decision would have been made to aggressively to slow down production significantly. Since 2012, the backlog has been slimming. It’s not a coincidence that this also is the year in which Boeing started building the Boeing 777 at a rate of 100 aircraft per year. As Boeing was struggling on the Dreamliner program it opted to increase build rates on the Boeing 777 program to improve the company’s cash flow profile. It’s a decision that’s understandable but seems to be biting Boeing now that it's looking for additional orders as it prepares to transition to production of the Boeing 777X.

Boeing 777 Freighter

Figure 2: Backlog Boeing 777F

Switching to the freighter variant, what we see is that by the end of 2018, Boeing had a backlog of 61 units for the Boeing 777F. In Figure 2, similar to what we observed for the passenger model, we see that the decision to go to a production rate of 100 aircraft per year for the Boeing 777 program resulted in the Boeing 777F backlog declining for a couple of years.

What we also see is that in 2018 the backlog for the freighter returned to levels that we saw prior to Boeing elevating production rates in 2012. In 2017 and 2018, Boeing saw book-to-bill ratios higher than one meaning that the backlog stays at least constant, signaling that supply and demand are balanced, also reflective of Boeing’s renewed focus on freighter sales.

Table 1: Air freight annual growth rate (Source: AeroAnalysis)

There are two reasons for the increased sales in recent years. The first reason is demand. It’s as simple as that. What we see is that since 2015, demand for air freight has been accelerating. So, the backlog development is underpinned by an acceleration in the growth rate for freight demand. Now, what seems to pose a risk, however, is that growth decelerated in 2018 and particularly in the second half of 2018 showed a fatigue in growth.

In fact, if we look at seasonally-adjusted numbers provided by IATA, de-facto there was no growth in 2018. That has to do with matters such as the Brexit uncertainties, but more importantly the trade war between China and the US.

What we see is that year-to-date demand declined by 3.5%. We can even see how uncertainty is affecting demand by region:

What we see is that in the Asia Pacific region, growth completely dried up in 2018 as a result of tensions between the US and China. Demand growth for North America was strong in 2018 and resulted in the unadjusted 3.5% global growth rate, but as the trade war has been escalating further in 2019, demand started shrinking with Asia Pacific leading the way, which forced IATA to reduce its five-year growth rate forecast from 4.9% to 4.4%. You could say that this also is visible in Boeing’s orders for the Boeing 777F in the first eight months this year compared to last year. In 2018, from January to August, there still were 32 orders for the Boeing 777F but this declined to 15 units in 2019. It’s not directly problematic but the continued tension poses a challenge for the freighter market, the Boeing 777F and subsequently the Boeing 777, because the end-result could be that the current backlog is being stretched out as demand is shrinking.

If we equate North America to the US and Asia Pacific to China, one thing the diagram painfully shows is that while the US was able to hold to its growth longer, eventually both regions are affected by the trade war.

For the Boeing 777 program in its entirety, declining demand could mean a double hit. We already observed that the passenger variant isn’t a fast seller primarily because the airline industry is being plagued by overcapacity. If demand on the freighter market also softens, which is happening now, that poses a significant challenge to Boeing to fill the earliest available delivery slots because freighter aircraft tend to have shorter lead times. A wide body passenger aircraft usually has a lead time of 18 months. This is much shorter for freighter carriers. We know of DHL that they took delivery of their Boeing 777F within 12 months after ordering and one Chinese airline even took delivery within nine months. So due to the lower lead times, the Boeing 777Fs is much better suited to fill delivery slots in the 2020-2021 frame (which also is the timeframe in which Boeing needs deliveries to narrow the production cap). But if demand continues to be weak we might see airlines deferring their deliveries exactly in that timeframe. Ultimately, it could mean that if the market doesn’t recover and airlines do not want to continue adding capacity, Boeing could be facing pressure, maintaining a production rate of 5.5 aircraft per month as it transitions toward full production of the Boeing 777X accompanied by freighter production.

Table 2: Boeing 777F backlog (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Currently, we are anticipating that most airlines will take delivery of their aircraft on order. Qatar Airways is facing isolation from neighboring countries, but it has started working on profiling itself as a cargo hub and it also needs cargo capacity for the simple reason that over land it's isolated, leaving supplies to be delivered by sea and air. Turkey is not facing isolation, but its relationship with the US isn’t very bright at the moment and the Turkish economy is shrinking - nevertheless for its new mega-airport it could use some aircraft to develop cargo operations. China Airlines has recently ordered six freighters for the replacement of their Boeing 747-400 Freighters and I do expect these deliveries to take place.

Source: Boeing

Volga-Dnepr has yet to take delivery of the aircraft it ordered in 2018, but it has already entered a sale-and-lease-back agreement with DAE Capital for three aircraft. So also, this airline is expected to take delivery of their aircraft.

There are only two customers of which I have doubts that they will take delivery of the aircraft they ordered. The first one is lessor Hong Kong International Aviation which has ordered six freighters in 2011. We have never heard of any lease agreement for these aircraft, and further investigation shows us that this company actually is founded by the HNA Group, which financially isn’t in good shape.

Source: flickr

The other airline with unfilled orders for the Boeing 777F that we don’t expect to see delivery is LATAM Airlines Brasil. The two aircraft were ordered in 2011, but LATAM Cargo has phased out its Boeing 777F fleet and has been focusing on cargo operations with the Boeing 767 instead.

For the Boeing 777F backlog we believe there are eight units out of 60 that won’t see delivery. These aircraft are valued at $1.2B and represent 13% of the backlog. From our previous analysis on the Boeing 777 passenger fleet, we concluded that there were 11 out of 36 aircraft that won’t see delivery. Combining the numbers for the 777F, 777-300ER and 777-200LR we believe there are 19 out 96 aircraft or 20% that won’t be delivered, meaning that the market value of the Boeing 777 current generation aircraft is inflated by almost $3B or nearly six months of production.

Conclusion

I wouldn’t go as far as saying that Boeing is facing immediate pressure on the Boeing 777 program, but we do see that growth underpinning freighter demand has softened throughout 2018 and declined in 2019 driven by the US-China trade dispute, while a recovering cargo market has been important to the Boeing 777 program.

Even this year Boeing highlighted demand for its Boeing 777F freighter:

We continue to expect 777 delivery rates to be approximately 3.5 aircraft per month in 2019. Given the pressure around, 777X first delivery timeline, we are reassessing the 2020 skyline. In light of the strong demand for our freighter line, we intend to mitigate some of the impact by producing more 777 current-generation freighters in 2020.

Currently I believe that Boeing is positioned well for 2020 with the Boeing 777 program but the company is likely looking for additional orders to fill in 2020. So, there's no immediate threat to the program and 2020 could of course look different but if demand doesn’t recover then Boeing might be facing increased challenges to close the production gap shortly after it transitions toward production of the Boeing 777X, because that's where Boeing likely faces a widening production gap. The reduced lead times for freighters and the demand that existed throughout recent years really were a great help to Boeing plugging part of the gap and I'm sure they would like to see that demand continue early next decade to maintain a production rate of 5.5 aircraft per month.

