UTF: A Closed-End Fund Investing In Infrastructure Providing Safe Income

UTF is a solid buy for those looking for a high level of income and exposure to the infrastructure sectors.

UTF provides instant diversification in infrastructure companies. The types of infrastructure may change over time, but the need for infrastructure spending only keeps increasing.

Cohen and Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) is a closed-end fund ('CEF') which pays a monthly distribution while giving exposure to the broad umbrella of infrastructure sectors. The CEF is managed by Cohen & Steers, in my opinion, one of the best managers in the closed-fund space.

Why UTF?

A big factor in selecting UTF as an investment is that the fund invests in infrastructure. While that isn’t very glamorous, it is a very necessary sector. While population growth may have slowed, the number of people in the world continues to grow and they will need infrastructure to provide a comfortable lifestyle for them. In addition to that, the middle class keeps growing as people move out of poverty. And middle-class people use, even demand, a lot more amenities than poor people. On top of that growth, new technologies make older infrastructure obsolete or require more or different types of infrastructure to support them. For instance, at one time telephone lines were made from copper. Now, however, old copper lines have been replaced or are being replaced with fiber optic cable. The growth of the internet has also resulted in the additional infrastructure, be it fiber optic cables or cell towers (for wireless connections). The ubiquitous nature of cell phones (and particularly smartphones) has also driven the deployment of infrastructure to support them. The coming of 5G cell phone networks will require even more cell towers and fiber optic cables to connect them.

According to the research firm Global Infrastructure Outlook, there is a $3.8 trillion gap through 2040 in the United States between the current infrastructure spending trends and the infrastructure investment needed:

(US Infrastructure Outlook)

Globally, the infrastructure investment deficit is even more pronounced with a shortfall estimated to be an estimated $15 trillion through 2040:

(Global Infrastructure Outlook)

It is worth noting that the infrastructure sector is defensive sector as it is a basic need. The sector tends to do better than other sectors during periods of economic hard times. And as a basic need, it also does reasonably well in good economic times as well.

UTF recently traded around $26.26 for a yield of ~7%. The dividend is paid on a monthly basis with a special dividend that is usually declared in December and paid in January. Counting the special dividend that was paid in 2018, the TTM yield is 7.62% which I think is attractive.

UTF primarily invests in has 28% of its funds in electric utilities, 16% in fuel pipelines, and lower percentages in toll roads, railroads, airports and water systems. UTF also owns some fixed income securities, with about 14% split between corporate bonds and preferred stocks:

UTF website

The top 10 holdings of UTF are seen below:

The top holding, Next Era Energy (NEE), is the largest regulated utility company in America providing exposure to green energy. I actually own shares of NEE in my own portfolio and think it’s a very good investment.

There are also see several tower plays, including Crown Castle International (CCI) and American Tower (AMT), both of which are benefiting from the huge increase in demand for data usage. I like both of these companies and AMT is on my watch list, although I don’t own shares yet.

Enbridge (ENB) is a midstream play that has an ambitious growth runway ahead of it. ENB recently has taken steps to consolidate its MLPs Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ), and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (OTC:EBGUF), giving it the largest set of midstream infrastructure assets in North America. I own these by holding two other CEFs.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is another holding of UTF. KMI has a very low payout ratio (~50%) which enables it to self-fund its growth projects and even raise its dividend in the future. I have owned KMI for some time, and expect the dividends to grow over the next several years.

UTF has an expense ratio of 1.53% without leverage expenses. With leverage costs, the expense ratio comes at 2.19%. This fee is reasonable compared to peers. My practice with expense fees is to look at what similar funds charge, and what the yield is (since it is net the fees). If the fees charged are around what other funds charge and the yield is decent, I don’t worry much about the fees.

How has UTF done lately?

Since the beginning of the year, UTF has had a very nice run in total return. However, the funds NAV has also increased from just under $24 to just over $27.

Since the start of the year, UTF has produced a very good return for investors. Just a little over twice what the return from SPY. Despite the increase in price, the yield is still over 7% using the distributions from the last 12 months.

Source CEFConnect

Both price and NAV have increased significantly since the lows at the end of last year. The special dividend is paid out of long term capital gains which suggest that this year, with NAV so much higher than the end of last year, that the special dividend this year will be at least as big as the 14 cents paid last year.

Risks

In the short term, I think that interest rates have fallen a bit too far. If the Fed doesn’t decrease rates again before the end of the year, this could result in rates increasing. While I don’t expect the increase to be large, this could provide some headwinds for UTF’s portfolio, especially the utilities. I believe that the Fed will be cutting interest rates through the year 2020 and possibly longer.

However, if the Fed changes its policy and decides to hike rates aggressively in 2020, this will produce increased risks for infrastructure stocks. In general infrastructure companies have very repeatable revenues and stable business models. My thinking is that the actual impact of rising interest rates to be mild as most infrastructure companies should be able to maintain relatively low costs of debt.

Is it still a good choice?

While the price has run-up, the yield still exceeds 7% when counting the special dividend. And while UTF no longer trades at a discount to NAV, the NAV has seen fairly significant growth as well which will tend to support the higher price.

The UTF NAV hasn’t grown significantly faster than the market as a whole, so I don't see the possibility of a big pullback outside of a general market pullback as a big risk at this time. But, since part of the distributions is from long term gains, the increase in NAV helps support the distribution payments and might make for a larger special dividend at the end of the year (at least compared to the 14 cents paid out). NAV is about where it was in 2017 when the special dividend was 16 cents.

The current yield is attractive at 7.62%, based on a price of $26.26 and the TTM distribution payment of $2 (which includes the special distribution payment at the end of 2018).

Given the run-up in price and NAV, the current yield still indicates that UTF is a good value for income investors to hold. The question that remains is, at what price is it a buy?

What is a good price?

When I calculate a price for dividend-paying stocks I use DDM to calculate NPV (Net Present Value) of a growing stream of dividends. The parameters I use to calculate that assume a balance between current dividends and dividend growth. When I buy a CEF, I don’t expect much growth in the distribution, so my focus is more towards immediate income. I want a higher yield so I have more cash now to buy additional dividend-paying shares.

In using my DDM calculator to estimate the NPV of its distributions, I am going to alter some of my usual values for parameters. This is to reflect the differences in my expectations for what UTF will provide me. First, I will change my standard 6.4% discount rate (based on 2x the long term inflation rate) to instead use 7%. This will both increase the yield (because the price will be lower), it will also cause the contributions of future distributions to fall off faster. That is in line with wanting more immediate income. Next, while UTF has increased its distributions in the past, like most CEFs it doesn’t do so on a regular consistent basis, so I will assume no distribution growth.

I will estimate that over the next year, the current regular dividend will be maintained and that the year-end special dividend will be 14 cents. The special dividend is paid out of long term gains, and last year the NAV was down quite a lot, while this year it is up. So even though the NAV is back to a level similar to 2017, where a 16 cent special dividend was paid, to be conservative I assumed only a 14 cent dividend.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the distributions is $28.57. Because I think that interest rates have moved down too much, and so might move back up some in the short term, I want an additional margin of safety when buying a CEF with large utility positions. That 5% additional margin of safety sets my buy price at $27. The current market price is now between $26 and $27.

An arbitrage opportunity

The Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Fund ( INB) was created on July 2007. On June 11, 2019, Cohen & Steers announced a proposed reorganization of merging INB into UTF:

UTF will be the survivor.

INB shareholders will be asked to vote on the reorganization at a special meeting expected to be held on November 15, 2019. If approved, the fund merger is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

UTF is about 10 times the size of INB, so adding INB to UTF will not have a big impact on UTF.

Shareholders of INB will receive shares of UTF based on the ratio of the NAVs on the merger date.

The merger sets up the potential for some arbitrage. INB currently trades at a discount to its NAV, while UTF trades at a very small premium. Currently, the ratio of NAVs is 0.34532. So buying 1 share of INB at the merger you will get 0.34532 shares of UTF. At the current market price that means you will pay $8.91 to get 1 share of INB which at the merger will then become $9.07 worth of shares of UTF. This would be about a 2% bonus to buy UTF shares this way. At this point, given the risk that UTF and INB won’t change in price together (UTF dropped more in price on Wednesday than did INB), the risk the merger won’t happen, I think the bonus even with slightly larger dividend payments from INB isn’t worth the risk. But it’s possible that prices could change and make it a good opportunity.

Conclusion

Infrastructure spending is necessary to maintain the framework of society. By nature, this is a defensive sector that can outperform during periods of economic weakness while still doing well during good economic times.

UTF gives instant access to a wide array of infrastructure sectors and stocks while paying an attractive 7.34% dividend yield. This is a CEF that should be held as a long-term investment. Income investors who buy and hold are set to be paid an attractive monthly dividend, in addition to getting exposure to one of the strongest business models out there. The next special dividend should be announced soon, and I think it will be larger than last years’. Shares are an attractive buy for income. While capital gains have been good this year, there is still plenty of potential for long-term capital gains. UTF has the potential to be a big winner in your high dividend portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.