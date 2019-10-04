Floor & Decor Holdings: Valuations Are Too Stretched

If the company fails to deliver on those expectations, we could see multiple contraction.

Analysts are expecting revenue growth of 20% for the next three years.

There is not much room for error in Floor & Decor Holdings.

Investors in Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) have achieved excellent returns so far in 2019. Shares have appreciated by almost 70%, beating the S&P by 50% YTD. This run-up in share price have made valuation metrics become very stretched.

Expectations are also very high. Analysts are guiding for 20% revenue growth for the next 3 years, giving the company a forward P/E multiple of 30x.

Potential investors should become cautious about how much they will pay for FND shares. At current levels, there is higher risk of multiples contracting than expanding.

Business Overview

Floor & Decor Holdings is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories with 106 warehouse-format stores across 28 states. These stores have an average size of 75,000 sq. and 3,800 stock keeping units, and are larger than any of their specialty retail flooring competitors. FND competes with other large format home improvement retailers, however these competitors only allocate a small percentage of their floor space to hard surface flooring and accessories.

The company was founded in 2000 and went public in 2017. FND has seen very strong growth through out the years helped by new store openings and same-store-sales growth. At the time of the IPO, FND operated 71 stores. Management’s stated goal is to open 400 stores nation-wide in the next 10 to 15 years. The growth in SSS is also very strong, with the company averaging around 15% over the last 5 years.

Some key highlights in their annual report include:

Ten years of comparable store sales growth averaging 14.8% per year (and averaging 14.9% per year for fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2018), with a 9.2% increase in fiscal 2018 compared to 16.6% for fiscal 2017. Store base expansion from 47 warehouse‑ format stores at the end of fiscal 2014 to 100 warehouse-format stores at the end of fiscal 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 20.8%; we added 17 warehouse‑ format stores during fiscal 2018, which was a 20.5% growth in units compared to fiscal 2017. Total net sales growth from $584.6 million to $1.71 billion from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2018, representing a CAGR of 30.8%. Net income growth from $15.1 million to $116.2 million from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2018, representing a CAGR of 66.6%. Adjusted EBITDA growth from $51.2 million to $191.9 million from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2018, representing a CAGR of 39.1%, which includes significant investments in our sourcing and distribution network, integrated IT systems and corporate overhead to support our future growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $191.9 million for fiscal 2018, an increase of 20.9% over fiscal 2017.

The company appeals to a wide variety of customers. They classify their clientele by three different categories: 1) Professional installers and commercial business (Pro), 2) Do-it-yourself customers (DIY) and 3) Buy-it-yourself customers (BIY), customers who buy the products for professional installation.

The focus is to appeal to Pro and BIY customers. The company has positioned its stores to become the one-stop shopping experience by having a wide assortment of product inventory with different price levels. There is also a dedicated “Pro sales force” and “Pro Zones” that offer a wide variety of services to Pro customers. This is to drive repeat and higher-ticket purchases, customer referrals and brand awareness. The current mix of Pro (and by extension BIY) clients to DIY is 60%/40% with Pro customers being the larger percentage.

Business Model Highlights

The annual report does an excellent job in giving out details about how the company operates and what their objectives are. Here are some highlights that caught my attention:

We plan to grow our store base by approximately 20% per year, with approximately half being opened in existing geographies and approximately half being opened in new markets Our new store model targets a store size of 60,000‑ 80,000 square feet, total initial net cash investment of approximately$4 million to $5 million, targeting net sales on average of $10 million to $13 million and positive four‑ wall Adjusted EBITDA in the first year, pre‑ tax payback in two to three years and cash‑ on‑ cash returns of greater than 50% in the third year. Historically maintaining a low average advertising to net sales ratio of approximately 3%. Based on our internal research, we estimate the conversion rate from a customer visiting one of our stores to purchasing our products is 76%. We source our industry leading merchandise assortment from over 240 suppliers in over 21 countries. We are focused on bypassing agents, brokers, distributors and other middlemen in our supply chain in order to reduce costs and lead time. Our direct sourcing model and the resulting relationships we have developed with our suppliers are distinct competitive advantages. The cost savings we achieve by directly sourcing our merchandise enable us to offer our customers low prices.

Valuation

FND has shown impressive growth and the market has rewarded them with price share appreciation and multiple expansion. Year to date, FND share price has appreciated almost 70% and the market is willing to pay a TTM P/E multiple of 41.7x based on current EPS of $1.11.

This is where I believe investors are too bullish on FND and are paying too much for their shares. Since FND only has only become public two years ago, there is limited financial information. However, we can get an overall idea of how their business model compares to those of more mature business such as The Home Depot (HD) and Lowes (LOW). The operating metric comparisons are not that impressive:

Perhaps since FND is still in a growing phase, EBIT and EBITDA margins will be depressed as there are costs associated with opening new stores. There could be margin improvement once they transition from the growth phase into a mature phase. The same could be said about the ratios I like to focus on such as their ROA, ROC and the asset turnover ratio. All three operating metrics are below of those from The Home Depot and Lowes, their main competitors. The simple explanation is new store openings take time to mature and achieve efficiencies.

If efficiencies and margin expansion are achieved, then FND can become a great company to invest in. However, the market is already showing exuberance in shares of FND by assigning multiples in line with asset-light businesses, something which the company is not:

We could see how on an EV/EBITDA multiple, FND is trading almost as twice as much as Home Depot and Lowes.

The biggest risk that I see in owning shares of FND is multiple contraction. Analysts are estimating revenue growth of 20%, in-line with management guidance of new store openings and single digit SSS growth. These are very high hurdles to achieve and there is not much room for error.

Analysts are expecting EPS of $1.16, $1.37 and $1.70 for financial years 2019, 2020 and 2021. That would give FND a forward P/E multiple of 30x in 2021. The Home Depot and Lowes trade at forward multiples of 22x to 19x. If growth rates decline and FND misses on analysts estimates, expect earnings multiple to contract. The market multiple decline could be a minimum of 27% depending on how the market prices FND shares. A 27% decline in the earnings multiple could reduce share price to $37.4.

Current expectations are very high given where we are in the business cycle. The risk for the company to miss their own estimates of growth are very high. There is zero margin of safety in FND.

