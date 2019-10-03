Matson Inc. - Great Company, Expensive Stock

The past year hasn't been kind to shareholders of Matson Inc. (MATX), with the shares down about 11.5% for the year. This fact, plus the reasonable dividend yield, had me intrigued, so I thought I'd look in on the name. I'll jump right to the point. While I like the underlying business, I think the shares have further to fall from these levels. I'd be quite happy to own the business long term, but not at these prices. I'll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. I'll also offer some insight I think we can glean from insider activity from 2017. As is frequently the case, I'll offer up what I consider to be a decent options trade for those who, like me, are impatient by nature.

Company Background

Matson was formed on December 1, 2011 (one day before my birthday, for those interested in sending presents, praise and well wishes), when then parent company Alexander & Baldwin spun it off. At that point, Matson became a Honolulu based company. Matson's business can be broken up into two segments: Transportation Services and Logistics Services.

Transportation Services

Matson is the largest carrier of ocean cargo between the West Coast and Hawaii. Specifically, the company provides ocean transportation services from the ports of Long Beach and Oakland, California, and Seattle, Washington to Honolulu, Hawaii. Additionally, the company operates the largest inter-island barge service within Hawaii, linking the major ports on the islands of Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii.

In addition, the company's Alaska Service provides ocean freight services between the ports of Tacoma, Washington and Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor Alaska.

The company also has an expedited China Long Beach Express (CLX) service, linking Long Beach, Honolulu, Guam, Okinawa, Japan and the ports of Ningbo and Shanghai.

The company's non-U.S. flagged vessels also run cargo from the West coast of the United States to the islands of Yap, Pohnpei, Chuk, Kosrae in the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau.

The company operates a South Pacific service, carrying cargo between Auckland, New Zealand and the South Pacific Islands, including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, the Cook Islands, Tonga, and Niue.

Finally, the company provides container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and container equipment maintenance for MatNav at the terminals of Oahu, Maui, Kauaii, Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor.

Logistics Services

The logistics side of the business provides a host of services. These include transportation brokerage services (intermodal, highway, 3rd party logistics services). Freight Forwarding Services (consolidation and freight forwarding services, primarily to the Alaskan market). Warehousing and Distribution Services (The company operates two warehouses in each of Georgia and Northern California where they offer warehousing and value added packaging and distribution services). Recently acquired Span Alaska is constructing a 54,000 square foot cross dock facility in Anchorage. This facility is expected to be completed by the end of this year and is expected to improve operations dramatically.

Legislation Affecting the Company

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that specializes in regulating shipping. Effective this coming January, the IMO has imposed a worldwide regulation that requires all ships to burn compliant fuel oil with a maximum sulfur content of .5%. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Environment Canada have designated all waters off the West Coasts of The United States and Canada as emission control areas (ECAs). Starting in 2015, the EPA imposed a limit of sulphur content in fuels from 1% to .1%.

The company successfully installed "scrubbers" in Matson's three diesel powered vessels that operate in the Alaska corridor that bring them into compliance with IMO EPA-ECA regulations. Additionally, Matson expects to phase out all three remaining steamships in the Hawaii corridor by the end of this year.

Expectations for 2019 Dashed

The company was expecting to see growth in the second half of 2019 that just isn't materializing, so they're lower guidance by ~$18 million for the year. The company has characterized 2019 as a "transition year, as it prepares for the IMO legislation to come into effect. For those worried about the impact of tariffs on a company like this, in the most recent conference call, CEO Matt Coxx replied in a way that offers some deeper insight into the nature of ocean based trade in general and Matson's flexibility in this regard. Forgive the long quotation, but I think it's worthwhile reading.

...in talking to our customers, is that customers, if you were a customer that sourced only out of China, I think there's a lot of risk mitigation planning on developing sourcing from other countries to the extent that the U.S.-China situation worsens or if tariffs go up above even current levels. And so we see a lot of our customers. Many of them have sourced from multiple countries, and in those cases they're looking at talking to their partners in these other countries about whether they have the ability to increase production. So there's a lot of thinking going on around risk mitigation, but I still think you'll see, independent of what's happening with tariffs, which are more difficult to predict, that there is still a very difficult-to-replicate in the short run ecosystem in China for the commodities we care about, which are garments, footwear, electronics, things that are fashion and electronics, let's just call those items. And so we will see some stickiness, but with a fair degree of planning. The second thing I would say, Jack, as it relates to the Transpacific market in general, is to the extent, let's say, that production is shifted incrementally out of China into Malaysia, to India, to Vietnam and to the Philippines, or wherever that might go, the international ocean carriers can change their allocations from some market to others. So they could point more capacity towards the markets that are growing incrementally, and it doesn't necessarily mean that there's a disruption to the Transpacific trade in its entirety if the international ocean carriers migrate some capacity from China to these other origins, because very little of what we're hearing of what potentially is leaving China is coming back to the United States. I think that ship has sailed for a lot of the commodities we deal with. And then, to Matson more specifically, I think we're also seeing -- of course, there's a significant degree of uncertainty. And Matson thrives in chaos. And we don't say it to boast, but we have the fastest service. And just because of where we are with respect to future concerns about the economic cycle, retailers are being more cautious. They're carrying less inventory. They're waiting till the last minute to place orders. All of that falls exactly into the market, this expedited ocean market as an alternative to air freight. So despite all the ongoing uncertainty, including the IMO 2020, we're continuing to feel and hear from our customers that there continues to be a strong demand for Matson's product amid admittedly a fairly uncertain environment.

What I take from this is that ocean carriers in general are more flexible than, say, Class 1 railroads, in that they are able to switch from one area to another rather easily. If production moves from China to Malaysia or the Philippines, it's a much easier task to switch resources to handle that increased demand. While pre-existing relationships in these areas exists, marginal business is "up for grabs." In addition, Matson is unique in its ability to actually thrive in higher levels of uncertainty given its flexibility.

I think the following slide from the company's most recent investor day presentation summarizes the near future for the business reasonably well.

Source: Matson Investor Day Presentation, August 2019

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that Matson is a growth company. Specifically, revenue and net income are up at CAGRs of 5.1% and 8.9% respectively. The fact that net income has grown at a faster pace at such a capital intensive business is impressive in my view. In addition, management has been reasonably shareholder friendly in their actions over the past several years. Specifically, they have returned just under $180 million to shareholders in the form of ever growing dividends.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, this is obviously a business that requires a company to take on leverage. That said, fully 72% of the company's debt is fixed rate, and I think the interest rate of 3.3% isn't excessive. Also, fully 65% of all obligations are due in 2022 or later, suggesting that there's little reason to fear a balance sheet induced crisis anytime soon. For what it's worth, the company has also committed to de-lever the balance sheet starting in early 2020.

Most importantly, I think the dividend is sustainable given that the payout ratio currently sits in the low 30s, down from 40% in 2016. In short, I don't think there's risk of a dividend cutting driving shares lower.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

A decent company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it. For that reason, I need to spend some time talking about the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. When looking at the stock, I'm trying specifically to answer the question: "Is the market excessively optimistic or pessimistic about this company at the moment?" I want to find companies that the market is (in the short term at least) pessimistic about. I measure optimism or pessimism a few different ways. First, I use a simple P/E relationship, where I judge the company's stock against the overall market and against its own history. This can be seen in the chart below. I've circled in red for your enjoyment and edification the last times the shares traded at the current multiple.

Source: Gurufocus

While history doesn't necessarily repeat, it may rhyme. On the two previous occasions when the shares traded at these levels, they subsequently went on to do poorly in one case and quite well in the other.

In addition to looking at the simple P/E multiple, I use price itself as a way to gauge the optimism embedded in the shares. To do this I employ the method outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula (and the magic of grade 9 algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable. This helps us understand what the market must be assuming about the long term growth prospects of a given company. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming a long term growth rate for Matson 6.8%. I consider this to be a very optimistic forecast, especially in light of recent company guidance.

Insights from Insider Activity

I've said it before, and no doubt, I'll say it again. Not all investors are created equal. For instance, insiders know more about a company than Wall Street ever will. In my view, we would be wise to follow their lead or at least be aware of their activities. The last significant insider buys at Matson were back in August of 2017 when the shares dropped to the mid-20s. At that time, Directors Constance Lau, Thomas Fargo, and Jeffrey Wattanabe as well as CFO Joel Wine purchased a total of 13,200 shares for just under $317,000. Readers will be happy to know that these individuals are up ~50% on those investments. This says to me that Matson achieves "screaming buy" levels in the mid-20s, which is about 33% below the current price.

Options to the Rescue

At the moment, I think this is a wonderful business at $25 per share. I think it's an almost guaranteed loss at the current price. This puts me on the horns of a dilemma. I can wait for the shares to drop in price. Given my emotional makeup, I find this approach insufferable. As an alternative, I can sell put options at a strike price that represents what I think is a good buy price. At the moment, the March 2020 Matson puts with a strike of $25 are bid-asked at $.65-$.80. If an investor simply takes the bid on these, and is subsequently exercised, they wiill be buying the shares at a net price ~43% below the current level. They will also be buying at a price where significant bullish insider activity happened two years ago. If the shares rise in price from these levels, the puts will expire worthless, which isn't a hardship. Thus, I think this option trade represents a "win-win" for investors. If the shares fall in price, the investor will be obliged to buy a great company at a great price. If they rise from here, the investor simply pockets the premium.

Conclusion

I think there's much to like about Matson. The business is stable, and the dividend is well protected in my view. In addition, fears about trade disputes might be overdone, given that production can relatively easily shift from China to other Asian economies. My problem with the investment at this time relates entirely to the stock price. The shares aren't inexpensive relative to their recent past. I would much rather buy at the levels that insiders did a couple of years ago. Thankfully, the options market provides an alternative to simply waiting for shares to drop. It's possible to earn premium in the short term in a manner that creates what I earlier referred to as a "win-win" trade. I wouldn't recommend buying shares of Matson at these levels, but I would certainly suggest making some money with put options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.