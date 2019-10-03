I break down Kinross's upside at the Tasiast project and where the stock may be headed.

That may soon change, however, following a super-bullish Tasiast expansion plan based on the results of a feasibility study.

Kinross Gold has been an underperforming gold stock for several years.

Kinross Gold: This is Great News

Kinross Gold (KGC) has not been a great gold stock to own historically - its stock is down by 55.86% over the past five years, trailing the performance of the VanEck gold miners index (GDX). Kinross' stock has likely underperformed for a few reasons, including a poorly timed acquisition of Red Back Mining in 2010, and subsequent write-offs, plus rising all-in sustaining costs at other mines. But I think its underperformance may soon change.

The senior gold producer has released the feasibility study results of its Tasiast 24k project, where it aims to increase throughput capacity to 24,000 tonnes per day - increasing production, reducing costs, and resulting in significant free cash flow generation.

If it succeeds in its efforts, I think we may see Kinross Gold's large valuation gap between itself and its peers close a bit, resulting in an outperformance in 2020 and beyond (more details on that below).

Tasiast 24k Project: It's Going to Be a Winner

The Tasiast open-pit gold mine in Mauritania, acquired from Red Back Mining in 2010, is already in operation. In 2018, the mine produced 250,945 ounces of gold. In the first half of 2019, it produced 194,259 ounces of gold at $642/oz cash costs (no all-in costs were listed), putting it on track to close in on 400,000 ounces this year.

The Tasiast mine contains just over 7 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves. Tasiast underwent a phase I expansion which exceeded expectations, but Kinross has its sights set on a larger expansion that will boost throughput further while reducing capital costs.

The Tasiast 24k project is expected to ramp up to 21,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2021, and then to 24,000 t/d by mid-2023, while also extending the mine life by four years to 2033, according to Kinross. Permitting is in place and engineering is 50% complete, so things are already underway.

With a market cap closing in on $6 billion and gold production of 2.5+ million ounces per year, it's hard for new gold mines to move the needle for this company; for example, it would need to acquire a 250,000+ ounce per year mine to increase production by 10%.

But this project carries exceptional economics and should boost its production and cash flow, with minimal capex requirements.

Here are the study highlights:

(Credit: Kinross Gold corporate presentation)

- The expansion will add 563,000 ounces of average annual gold production from 2022-28, at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of $560/oz. That's close to $1,000/oz margins at current gold prices. That would result in $550+ million annual EBITDA.

- The expansion carries a net present value of $1.7 billion (post-tax, 5% discount).

- Upfront capex is just $150 million, mainly because the addition of a new larger ball mill is no longer required. Kinross is focusing on operational efficiencies and smaller improvements, rather than new additions to the mine and processing plant (with $1.9 billion in liquidity, Kinross can easily afford this expansion).

- It's important to note that these economics are based on a super conservative gold price of $1,200/oz.

At current gold prices of $1,500/oz, the project carries a net present value of $2.8 billion, rising to $3.2 billion at $1,600/oz gold, according to the study.

- At $1,500/oz gold, the project carries a ridiculously high internal rate of return of 75%, and Kinross would make back its investment very quickly.

Chulbatkan project acquisition

Kinross also recently announced a new project acquisition, which could provide solid returns in the future (2-3 years or longer), but not the near term.

On July 31, Kinross said it acquired a high-grade, open-pit, heap-leach project called Chulbatkan in Russia, from N-Mining Limited, for $283 million. The deal is expected to close in early 2020.

The project contains a large 3.9 million ounce indicated resource base that is open for expansion along strike and at depth; multiple satellite targets have also been located along the mining license, and the footprint of the mineral resource estimate currently represents less than 1% of the approximately 120 square kilometer license area, according to Kinross.

Kinross also received 2018 drilling highlights as part of its due diligence process, where drills returned excellent results including 259 meters of 1.8 g/t gold and 216 meters of 1.5 g/t gold, signalling the potential for resource expansion.

(Credit: Kinross Gold presentation)

Kinross effectively paid $72 per ounce of resource in this acquisition. It feels that the project has the potential to be a significant low-cost, low-strip, high-return operation. Based on estimates, all-in sustaining costs will fall within the $550/oz range, and initial capital will be approximately $500 million.

The biggest risk as far as I can see is the location of the project, as it's in Russia, which is not considered a top place to mine (see the Fraser Institute's mining survey for more information). But my concerns are somewhat alleviated since Kinross has operated successfully in the country for 24 years and, currently, operates several gold mines there, so, if any Canadian company is going to build a new Russian gold mine, it's Kinross.

The project has an estimated construction period of two years, so I think it's possible we'll see this mine producing as early as 2022/23.

Conclusion: Is Kinross a Buy?

Kinross remains undervalued compared to its peers, trading at a price/operating cash flow of 5X and an EV/EBITDA of 5.5X; this is lower than Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), Barrick (GOLD), Yamana (AUY) and AngloGold (AU), according to its corporate presentation.

Kinross has been an underperforming gold stock for years now, but I think this may be about to change as it focuses on the two high-margin assets mentioned above, especially the Tasiast expansion. The company is also benefiting from higher gold prices and will likely report strong profits in Q3 and Q4 (like other miners).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.