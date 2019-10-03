OPEC's Next EX: Ecuador

Ecuador has decided to leave OPEC to increase its oil production. “The decision is based on the issues and internal challenges that the country must take on related to fiscal sustainability,” the energy ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The actual market impact based on volumes is likely to be negligible, but it reflects the thinking of more than one OPEC and non-OPEC members: they are putting their own interest above the group’s. Although OPEC brags above “over-compliance” of the group, numerous members have not kept their word, including Russia, Iraq and Kazakhstan.

OPEC Quotas Are Voluntary

According to Bloomberg:

In 2017, Resources Minister Carlos Perez said it wasn’t going to abide by the quotas, prompting a phone call from Saudi Arabia’s then-energy minister, Khalid al-Falih. Perez said again in February that the nation would produce more than its allocation. We will continue to produce what we need,” Perez said at the time. “Do not forget that what is decided in OPEC is not mandatory.”

To be sure, the country had not consistently observed the quota it was assigned of 524,000 b/d. The latest estimate is production of 540,000 b/d. Moreover, it wants to attract more interest from international oil companies. “Occasionally, the government used the argument of quotas to impose limits on private companies’ output…Major companies were always in fear of coming to Ecuador and having the OPEC quotas imposed on them.” Fernando Santos, a former chief legal adviser to OPEC and Ecuadorian oil minister told Bloomberg. Santos had recommended Ecuador leave OPEC only days earlier.

Recent Departures

Qatar left the group effective January 1, 2019. Its official excuse was to focus on its natural gas business. But Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad al-Kaabi said: “We are not saying we are going to get out of the oil business but it is controlled by an organization managed by a country.” He added it was not practical “to put efforts and resources and time in an organization that we are a very small player in and I don’t have a say in what happens.”

Indonesia quit effective January 1, 2017 after the group announced production cuts with non-OPEC producers. According to Reuters:

Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan, who attended the Vienna meeting, said the only reduction Indonesia could accept was a cut of 5,000 bpd, which had been approved in the country’s 2017 budget. There are still big government revenue needs in the 2017 budget,” Jonan said, adding that as a net oil importer a cut to production would not benefit Indonesia, particularly at a time when oil prices were expected to go up.”

Kingpin Saudi Arabia caused a stir in 2018 when it was reported that it had conducted a study of the effects of a break-up of OPEC on the oil markets. Another Saudi surprise was the replacement of its energy minister, Khalid Al-Falih, who had acted as the de facto leader of OPEC.

According to OPEC’s own press release:

Following its 16th Meeting, which took place on 12 September 2019, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has underscored the critical need for continued commitment to the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ (DOC) in support of oil market stability on a sustainable basis.”

More Trouble Ahead

According to OPEC’s own projections, the call (demand) for OPEC production in 2020 will average just 29.4 illion barrels per day. In August, prior to the disruption of Aramco’s production, OPEC production was about 29.8 million. In addition, 1Q20 demand is forecast to drop to 28.87. OPEC has got to arrange for additional cuts on top of the current ones to keep oil inventories from ballooning.

The outlook for oil demand in 2020 will be “very challenging,” Nigerian Oil Minister Timipre Sylva said at Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow. “The group may discuss the future of its production cuts in December.”

“Of course, demand is affected by the status of the global economy, and the economy is slowing down,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the same event.

“There are some concerns about recessionary forces,” said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, who was appearing alongside Novak. “There is a gloomy picture that has been drawn.”

Shorting Oil With SCO

For those interested in shorting oil using an exchange traded fund (ETF) instead of futures contracts, ProShares Ultrashort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) provides an opportunity (and risk). Last year the ETF spiked to over $30 after it was announced that the U.S. would permit waivers to Iran’s sanctions.

Fund Summary

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil SubindexSM. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in futures contracts for WTI sweet, light crude oil listed on the NYMEX, ICE Futures U.S. or other U.S. exchanges and listed options on such contracts. It will not invest directly in oil.

By reacting quickly to that news, my model portfolio in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service benefited handsomely while the oil equity ETF (XLE) nosedived.

February 7, 2017 - October 3, 2019 Boslego 80.2% XLE -19.6% SPY 26.9%

Conclusions

The decision by Ecuador to leave OPEC is unlikely to have a significant impact on the world’s supply/demand balance in and by itself. However, if it reflects the thinking of many of the OPEC and non-OPEC signatories to the cuts and attitude after abiding by future, even deeper cuts, the cartel is in serious trouble as oil demand expectations continue to erode.

If U.S. sanctions on Iran are lifted by a negotiated settlement, the flood of additional Iranian oil on the world oil market would require large cutbacks in production by Saudi Arabia. Given that it is attempting to float an IPO of Aramco, it would be an inauspicious time to reduce Aramco’s revenues by 20 percent in order to keep oil prices from collapsing.

For those who have dug a big whole investing in oil equities, stop digging:

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.