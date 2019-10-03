Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi Presents at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference October 2, 2019 3:00 PM ET

Amit Munshi - President & Chief Executive Officer

Alethia Young - Cantor Fitzgerald

Alethia Young

I am Alethia Young, one of the Biotech Analyst here at Cantor, Head of Healthcare Research, very happy to have Arena Pharmaceuticals' Amit Munshi, President and CEO. We'll be doing a fireside chat as well. So if you have any questions in the room, we will be taking them as we go through this. And also from the webcast, if you have questions, so feel free to shoot me an e-mail and I'll ask them on your behalf.

So with that, I just wanted to kind of start off with, Amit, the etrasimod, and there's a lot going on in the world of I&I and you know ulcerative colitis and JAK. And so I just wanted to get your like initial perspectives on the things that we've heard about with Xeljanz or kind of the emerging data in RA with Glasgow, and how you think that backs up against the etrasimod with the S1P graph.

Amit Munshi

Sure. So thanks again for having me here today. It's an exciting time because we're starting to see some new therapies have evolved and emerged for ulcerative colitis. In fact, we reminiscent of maybe rheumatoid arthritis 10 to 15 years ago, where you move from one or two biologics to multiple modalities, multiple therapeutics, more patients have access to drugs, and they move through drugs a lot faster.

So I think it's an exciting time for the class as a whole. We know that two out of three moderate-to-severe UC and Crohn's patients have never even received the biologics. So I know this market is really right for the future in terms of being able to really make an impact in in-patient care. I think the S1P category as a whole relative to the JAKs have very significant advantages. So some of the largest liabilities of the JAK inhibitors, things like the malignancy risk, the thromboembolic event risk and we'll talk a little bit more about that; herpes zoster and TB reactivation, upper respiratory infections. These aren't the things that are routinely seen with the S1P modulator.

So overall, the S1P receptor or modulator is a little bit cleaner. And they -- we like to think of more of a screwdriver rather than a hammer. And given that with etrasimod, we're seeing an efficacy signal that's at the top end of all biologics or oral agents on 3-domain Mayo Score in ulcerative colitis combined with the favorable safety profile, we think that opens the door for some significant market entrant opportunities for us.

Alethia Young

Great. And maybe just talk a little bit about where we are with, I would say, like with ozanimod versus etrasimod. I think they'll read out in 2020, maybe probably a catalyst of both companies. But just want to get your perspectives on comparing the two drugs?

Amit Munshi

Sure. I think it's important to remember that ozanimod and etrasimod are very different generational compounds. Ozanimod came out of a small lab at Scripps versus etrasimod that went through about a decade of medicinal chemistry and work. We've got at Arena libraries of S1P modulators. And I'd argue we know as much as anybody in the world in terms of this class of agent.

We saw the pharmacology. We know that ozanimod and the other first generation compounds, ponesimod, amiselimod, others, all have off-target activity on receptors. We know we want to work on S1P 1, 4, and 5. Avoid S1P 2 and 3. We've demonstrated and published that ozanimod, as well as some of these older agents have activity in the S1P 2 receptor. So it kind of starts with the pharmacology. We know that S1P 2 in the literature is associated with the opening of endothelial and epithelial barrier functions. So we think that poses a problem for that entire class of drugs and diseases where you're trying to create healing, or mucosal healing, or closed cell to cell junctions like ulcerative colitis.

We also have a faster onset and action. And importantly, we have a fast onset of action -- offset of action, excuse me. When you withdraw etrasimod within a week, if 95% lymphocyte recovery with ozanimod at two weeks here, about a 50% to 60% lymphocyte recovery. So in terms of the physician controlled on and off rate, that's an intrinsic feature of etrasimod.

We demonstrated what directionally looks to be about a 2 times efficacy signal against a patient population that was probably by twice as recalcitrant as the ozanimod patient population. So we're seeing an efficacy signal that looks directionally stronger, again, not head-to-head comparisons, but just directionally. In a thicker patient population, we showed 31% of patients at 12 weeks had full remission at on the 3-domain Mayo. So again, that was very different than ozanimod.

And we're seeing the safety profile that looks completely different as well. So as you know, we don't have any titration. We haven't seen the AV conduction abnormalities broadly that ozanimod has seen. We've not seen any cases of sinoatrial arrest that they've seen multiple cases of. And it's important to remember that we're tenfold more potent at the S1P receptor and twofold less potent at the GIRK channel. And the GIRK channel is where some of these cardiac manifestations happen. So again, the cleaner pharmacology and cleaner pharmacodynamics, a better historical context of a compound resulting in just a cleaner set of biological facts when we get into the clinic.

Alethia Young

And that probably do the answer to my next question, but let's say for some odd reason [indiscernible], which is the ozanimod study in Phase 3 cells and ulcerative colitis next year. And you would probably think that there's not a read to be made with ozanimod?

Amit Munshi

Yes, it's really interesting. We've never seen 3-domain Mayo data from ozanimod. So as you might know, the FDA in 2016 eliminated Physician Global Assessment, moved from the 4-domain read to the 3-domain read. We've shown both the 4-domain and 3-domain from our study. We've never seen 3-domain data from ozanimod. We've seen 4-domain where they made [static] by a single patient in their Phase 2, but we never saw 3-domains.

So it's really difficult for us to ascertain what is the actual read through from their Phase 2 to Phase 3, right? What are the powering assumptions? Are they underpowered? Or are they overpowered? It's very difficult for tell. So that -- you know, clearly, they have the data, we've just never had the opportunity to see it.

Alethia Young

Interesting. And so maybe just give us an update on how your studies are ongoing with enrollment? I think, obviously -- explain to us why you're kind of waiting to start the second study as well?

Amit Munshi

Sure. So let's talk about the study design as a whole. We have those two studies, a 52-week study that is a treat-through study design. So there is no re-randomization. It's a co-primary endpoint at week 12 and week 52. And once that study is enrolled, we'll start the second study, which is the 12-week induction only study. And that's just simply because we want to handle a 52 weeks study first. We didn't see other way around. We've never enrolled the 52 week study. So we start there and then we go to the 12 week study.

We said on the last earnings call that we're on track or ahead of schedule for all of our internal metrics. We won't be providing detailed enrollment guidance, but we'll continue to provide some qualitative flavor.

Alethia Young

Great. And so, I guess from the data you saw with ulcerative colitis that led you into other indications, obviously, Crohn's, atopic. So maybe just in with the case of Crohn's, like what did you see in the ulcerative colitis that led you to believe to increase your confidence in Crohn's?

Amit Munshi

They share some common etiology as disease. So I think if you are staring at one part of IBD, you ought to stare at the other part, so it's kind of a natural next logical choice for us. Atopic derm is a little bit different. It's a Th2-mediated condition. And I think there's 3 or 4 important things we've seen with etrasimod that give us confidence in atopic derm. In every animal experiment we've tried in dermatological models from bleomycin and thickening to contact dermatitis hypersensitivity, we've seen very nice signal with etrasimod.

We've also taken etrasimod and other S1P modulators into other conditions like asthma, and we've seen a reduction in Th2 cytokines, we've seen objection in eosinophil trafficking and we've seen activity on mast cell stabilization. So we're seeing some of the same hallmarks that you saw potentially with -- for example, with [indiscernible] on etrasimod in the animal work along the way.

We also know that other S1P modulators, historically, have been tried in dermatologic conditions, including psoriasis and showed a very nice signal, atezo like signal within oral agent. So there's plenty of the reason to believe. And then the final part is we've actually had half of dozen or so patients in our Phase 2 ulcerative colitis trial that develops spontaneous dermatologic manifestations. It's an ongoing side effect of UC patients. And we saw very nice clearance in these patients, including patients who had pyoderma gangrenosum from a pretty severe condition. So we've got human data. We've got animal data. We've got a clear read through on the cytokines, and we have some clinical precedence. So we feel very good about the atopic dermatitis.

Alethia Young

It's interesting. I guess with the UC, how many patients actually have some sort of derm [indiscernible] [manifestation]?

Amit Munshi

We know that about two thirds of UC patients develop some sort of extraintestinal manifestation that could be PBC, PSCs, spontaneous psoriasis, something called paradoxical psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum atopic derm. So there's a really nice overlap between the conditions.

Alethia Young

So why did you guys choose ulcerative colitis first versus Crohn's?

Amit Munshi

UC has been initiated when we joined the Company, when the management team came in on the turnaround of 2016. It was not enrolling at the time. But the study was already up and running, so it seem like the logical place to move.

Alethia Young

It's interesting. You've ever got -- you've inherited the study.

Amit Munshi

We inherited the study. We have been making some really critical changes on the study design, as well as the study powering. And we got that enrolled in record time.

Alethia Young

Yes. Obviously, I think as a franchise, we believe it like I&I is a big space, room for a lot of therapies I guess. So like maybe you can talk from your perspective around UC, Crohn's, what the need is still, what the potential unit revenue opportunity could be in a growing class?

Amit Munshi

Sure. So we know that if you add UC, Crohn's, atopic derm and one or two other indications that we may choose to go into, we'll probably talking somewhere between $50 billion and $75 billion of market opportunity. So there's plenty of room to play. And I think it's important to remember that oral agents are making substantial progress relative to the biologics, in general. We're starting to see safety profiles that look much better than biologics.

And importantly, we're starting to see efficacy that's approaching or exceeding the biologics with oral agents. It's amazing to think the early adoption of Xeljanz in RA. And it's taken decades for new therapies to move upfront in RA. The biologics never quite act there, and Xeljanz has moved there very, very quickly. So the adoption of oral agents is its therapeutic area after therapeutic area in I&I, you'll see oral agents move much faster than the biologics can.

Alethia Young

So when you think about atopic dermatitis, have you guys brings, kind of how you're thinking about running that Phase 2 study? I mean, I think it's supposed to start by the end of the year?

Amit Munshi

Yes. So we said it will be a double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial within a couple of doses. We haven't provided any additional details. We'll look at the clearing scores and we'll look at the EASI scores. So it'll be pretty standard. It's won't -- there is no magic to it.

Alethia Young

And so maybe -- becoming somewhat crowded, right, even though there's still going one as well, one of your therapy. I mean, how do you guys think about that landscape kind of moving into Phase 2 now and then lot of JAKs planned there? I think I might know your answer, but…

Amit Munshi

Yes. Again, I think it's a risk benefit profile, right? So when you've got the JAK inhibitors with all their liabilities, including malignancy risk, that's just very different than the S1P modulators. So I think you've got a safety risk benefit profile that really favors etrasimod in the space. I'm excited about the fact that bigger we think UC and IBD, in general, will be the patient population for atopic derm is easily 4 to 5 times at just even looking at moderate-to-severe disease. So these are markets that will be rapidly growing, more therapies are better.

To say that atopic derm is crowded is like saying that when Infliximab got approved that RA was crowded, right? I mean, it's -- we're kind of at that same stage. So we have a long way to go. And I think there is a lot of opportunities for therapies, especially oral agents today, they're demonstrating improved safety and comparable efficacy to other agents, to biologic agents.

Alethia Young

Have you thought about other indications in derm that's beyond atopic dermatitis, is that in the works?

Amit Munshi

Yes. So we started to -- we said publicly that we're going to probably look at one or two new indications. There's kind of a limited amount we can actually operationalize. So as you know, when we did the turnaround in the back end of '16, we took the Company down to 35 people. So just even being the capacity and building capabilities to move into other areas. We'd like to stay focused in GI and derm. And there's quite a few other indications to go after, in both of those two conditions that fits really nicely with the mechanism of etrasimod.

Alethia Young

So the efficacy bar, do you think it's sort of like in the land of do for you, or do you think the drug is potentially oral that's potentially safer that there's some room on the efficacy?

Amit Munshi

Too early to tell, we'll run the experiment and see where it goes. We definitely think, at least from an animal perspective and looking at eosinophilic effects looking in mast cell stabilization, looking at some of the key benchmarks and Th2 cytokines from our animal work. It looks quite similar to do but again, too early to tell if we get into humans.

Alethia Young

Okay. So maybe we talk a little bit about IBD pain since it's complementary, and so where it gets less attention and you have data next year potentially. I guess talk a little bit about the mechanism of action for olorinab and the need for non-opioid based therapies?

Amit Munshi

Sure. So it was an interesting program, but we came in the middle of '16. There was little bit of confusion inside company as to where to go. We did a bunch of desk work to look at where the CB2 receptor is expressed and over expressed. And it became pretty clear that what we really were dealing with was a visceral pain compound, and that opened the door to a whole series of potential indications. We picked the GI pain indications first, because it was a nice overlap from a therapeutic area expertise and building that up.

It's important to understand that the CB2 receptors over expressed in IBD patients in the junction of the ulcerative junction in Crohn's patients and in IBS patients. And so we're starting to see biologically that there's real activity. To compound itself, it's super-interesting, it's a thousand fold more selective for CB2 versus CB1, it is designed to not cross the blood-brain barriers, so it'll be peripherally active and it's a full agnostic to CB2. And that's really critical in the pain setting, because the absence of full agonism could lead to tactical access. So it's really nicely designed for that pain setting.

We've got animal work in 15 or 16 different pain models. But we take this visceral pain idea is the right place to start. As you know, the Phase 2a study that we did a small open label study with all the caveats of smaller from label study had some pretty robust signal. We saw a mean change of 4.6 on the average abdominal pain score, the AAPS score. And we saw about 100% of patients, all of our patients met the FDA 30% threshold of improvement on the AAPS scale at eight weeks, so a very robust signal. From there, give us enough of a clue to go into a Phase 2b, working at multiple doses there and we'll have that data next year.

Alethia Young

Great. And I guess as far as, I think, your endpoints AAPS again, right, in the Phase 2. I mean, is that something that you think is kind of contemplates for regulatory approvable endpoint?

Amit Munshi

It is. That is the standard endpoint. So we're looking at a 30% improvement on the AAPS scale, or responder analysis percent of patients who respond to that peripheral.

Alethia Young

Are there like secondary endpoints we should be looking at like as it relates to either payers, or as it relates to just kind of patient physician outcome?

Amit Munshi

There are some, we're not overburdening the Phase 2 study. But those are things that if we see a robust pain signal in the Phase 2b that those are things we'll think about for the Phase 3.

Alethia Young

And I think the CB1 targeting as -- sounds like it's [indiscernible] is at the risk of CB1?

Amit Munshi

Yes, and has some anti-inflammatory effects. It's got effects -- it's got [pleiotropic] effects. And so being a highly selective CB2 agonist, again a 1,000 fold more selective in one sense to limits where we go, on the other sense to make sure that our side effect profile is manageable long-term.

Alethia Young

And have you guys led some preclinical work in early Phase 2a where you know where you've kind of seen as it relates to that tolerability, or safety? Have you've seen anything that's notable?

Amit Munshi

We've not seen anything notable to-date. The drug result tolerated and safe in the Phase 2a study and multiple Phase 1 studies. We'll have to see what it looks like in the larger population. But we feel confident about the safety profile.

Alethia Young

And where are the metabolites produced by olorinab?

Amit Munshi

I don't think we've disclosed that…

Alethia Young

Okay, all right. And then I guess you know looks like that you have a successful Phase 2 study, hopefully will captivate. Where do you think you might go next with that assay?

Amit Munshi

Well, we're starting and the Phase 2b is an IBS C and D. So as you know the agents that are available today that do affect pain are really in IBS-C, so really opens up another third of the markets. So the markets that roughly IBS C, D and mixed, I think we want to go back and do a Phase 2 work in IBS-mixed. And then proceed with either IBS C or D, or both into the Phase 3 program. So that will be a high quality problem. So we'll see when the data gets out.

Alethia Young

So those programs that you've talked about, you did partnering or keep it to yourself?

Amit Munshi

If we're building the GI franchise around etrasimod, I think it makes sense at least maintain the GI promotional aspects of that compound. A lot will depend on where the rules looks like at that stage. But at least for now, our game plan is to build a multi-product GI franchise. Between etrasimod and olorinab, we've got two products and four maybe more GI conditions. So there is really opportunity to kind of own the GI space.

Alethia Young

Yes, definitely. I guess, let's talk about one that maybe doesn't get as much airtime, but hopefully in the next 12 to18 months it will, is the heart failure.

Amit Munshi

Sure.

Alethia Young

I mean, just basically, the interesting - it's a hard space. But I guess I'm curious why you've started decompensate heart failure with 418?

Amit Munshi

So for those of you that don't know the backdrop of these compounds. Arena has a basket of these compounds, or cabinet of these compounds. They've been developed over a decade or 15 years of GPCR work that was done at the Company. APD418 was one we found was really interesting and deserve to move forward. Soon the drug works on a beta 3 receptor. It antagonizes the beta 3 receptor. We found that in a decompensated heart, the beta 3 receptor is over expressed and serves as a break on the heart. And this allows us to gently take the break off the heart in a calcium-independent manner.

And what that means in a nutshell is that, it does not have all the liabilities of the inotropes that are used today, like dobutamine. These agents have 30-day increase as a mortality, they have atrial arrhythmias, hypertension. In the animal work we've done of some large species like dogs, multiple dog models, we've seen improvement in cardiac output, ejection fraction without any changes in hemodynamics. So we think it's a really clean profile. It is an acute care cardiology compound. And we'll have to see where this goes long term.

And we've got actually a couple of these acute care cardiology compounds that we're really excited about from a patient unmet need perspective, whether Arena commercializes those ourselves or whether they're better off in someone else's hands, we'll have to determine once we get to the clinical data.

Alethia Young

And you'll go into the clinic next year. Correct?

Amit Munshi

We'll be in clinic next year, we'll probably IND this year.

Alethia Young

And so maybe just kind of big picture. Obviously, it seems like with the platform you have with the G coupled protein receptors that you can kind of make a lot of things. So internally, how do you guys think about assays competing amongst themselves pre-clinically?

Amit Munshi

We've been pretty cautious at least until now in terms of how we think about where we place that. The offsetting challenges that etrasimod as an application is in the dozen plus diseases. So it's always a question, do you pull something off the shelf or do you do another indication for etrasimod, and we're constantly sort of balancing that. So we, unlike other companies our size, we actually go through a robust portfolio planning process every year, which sounds really ridiculous for a sub-$3 billion market cap company. But we have that many things to work on.

And out of that process last year that we made the decision that we want to go do something with ralinepag. And we're able to execute the deal with the United Therapeutics. And I think it was a great deal for patients. I think United Therapeutics could do a fantastic job with that compound.

Alethia Young

Do you think there's any kind of learnings or synergies from having ralinepag, obviously, which we -- you got tremendous amount moving forward, so incredible, to for 418 decompensated heart program?

Amit Munshi

Yes. We built some early cardiology capabilities around ralinepag, and those capabilities are still in house. So it allows us to really think through this and have multiple cardiologists on staff, for example. So they have a deep and provide insight into some of these cardiac conditions.

Alethia Young

Are there are any questions in the room? And also, I'll make the public service announcement that your breakout is in the Morgan suite, so after this we'll be breaking out. Obviously, you have billion dollars plus or so in cash, right now. How do you think about deploying it over next 12 months? I mean you have a platform, you have the assets it's kind of the pipeline and the platform, you know?

Amit Munshi

Yes, so when I disclosed how old I am but I haven't -- I've had the opportunity to live through capital raising environments in 2008, '10, '12 and '15. So for those of us that have kind of been around, and not just in the last five years where capital has been relatively inexpensive, we tend to be more conservative. And there's no other use of capital except for development of our programs. And we're extremely cautious in terms of our growth and we're extremely cautious in terms of our expenditure. And again, it's just a lot of painful memories from '08, '10, '12 and '15.

Alethia Young

So you're going to be conservative?

Amit Munshi

Being conservative and again, use of proceeds is pretty simple which is, we need the capital to continue to develop etrasimod and get through all the milestones. We'll be on track in the next four to five years to deliver between four and five NDAs, and that's a pretty sizable undertaking for a company our size, so pretty exciting time.

Alethia Young

Do you guys have like kind of R&D productivity internal measures, like goals of how many INDs, or how many things you've having moving pre-clinically?

Amit Munshi

We do. We don't disclose them publicly. But we do and we've got some of these metrics around NDAs and Phase 3 readouts. It's actually quite striking. I think about other companies that have had phenomenal growth success with companies like Gilead. I mean, you begin to plot your portfolio, your IND productivity and your NDA throughput to where Gilead was kind of at our stage, and I think we compare quite favorably. So it's a bold statement. But I think we've got the breadth and scope of portfolio. We've got balance sheet. And I'd like to think we've got the management team to execute and go build something quite substantial.

Alethia Young

Are you guys looking to kind of increase like your IND kind of spend as far as, not necessarily for studies but just to broaden out the team, because we have so much going on potentially?

Amit Munshi

Yes. Again, we're cautious about that. We're still relatively small. Again, we do a lot of benchmarking. And we look at companies like Gilead, or Celgene, or Regeneron at our stage of development. And we have about half the staff that they had at that time. So we're being cautious and we'll scale as appropriate.

Alethia Young

And so basically, you said derm and I&I or so. And -- well you said, derm I think, right? Derm and the kind of the GI. I mean is that kind of where we should think about what you do future business opportunities licensing that's where it's kind of going to be? Even though, I mean, you obviously have cardio but you could potentially license it…

Amit Munshi

Yes, I think I&I broadly and derm and GI more specifically. Again, the threshold for us to license them is extremely high. We're spoiled with the quality of assets we have in our hand with absolutely exquisite chemistry. And so the threshold for the kinds of things we would look at are pretty high. We're probably not looking at clinical stage assets. We're probably looking at preclinical assets. We are looking at things that are potentially disruptive in both those therapeutic areas long-term, but again kind of in that preclinical and with a fairly high threshold.

Alethia Young

Are you looking at kind of different ways to deliver modalities things like that is that interesting to you?

A - Amit Munshi

Less so, yes.

Alethia Young

Interesting. So I guess you obviously have plans in the next two years to may have some data for etrasimod in ulcerative colitis. But I guess more broadly just where you kind of think about in 2022 when we're out here talking, hopefully, again, where the Company will be, what you guys all achieved, what are your kind of key priorities that you kind of meet there?

Amit Munshi

Well, today, we're executing on -- we'll be executing on four Phase 3s and five to six Phase 2 trials, and most of those will readout between now and the time we're sitting here in 2022. And so the derm business will start to take shape, the GI business will start to take shape. We'll be thinking about commercialization. And we know that the one thing that will be constant around the world is that the landscape will continue to change. And we're already thinking through what it's going to take, not just to get a drug approved or get a Phase 3 trial enrolled, or readout a patient trial, but what will it take to win in the marketplace.

And in fact we start with that more backward across every indication we think about. I come from a commercial background. We've hired a fantastic Chief Commercial Officer. We're building out that capability in Boston, again, prudently. But we have to start thinking now about how these drugs are going to compete in the marketplace, because it's just not enough to enroll a trial, it's not enough to register a drug. It's not enough to launch a drug. It's -- you have to have a plan to win in the marketplace.

Alethia Young

I guess that your point is pretty interesting, because there will be some obviously medicines, which will probably get exclusivity over the time period of at least out to before 2025. So I mean what's your kind of view and strategy? Is it just the differentiation and better drugs still win, or is a scenario where just drugs are cheaper…

Amit Munshi

Compared to?

Alethia Young

Currently…

Amit Munshi

Yes, so. Look there will be some drugs that go off patent. There they will -- patients will step through certain therapeutic, let's take biosimilars, for example. We know that the average time on a biological or a biosimilar in Europe is only about 16 months before patients goes off. So when you actually look at most biologics, they way in efficacies relatively fast. But in the absence of other options, patients stay on biologics longer.

In Europe, for example, where biosimilars replete and other agents available in RA, we'll see patients moving up pretty fast. So if you look at our Phase 3 studies, we've got 50% of our patients who have failed the biologic or failed an integrant and 50% who are naive, and it gives us a footprint in both side of the market.

Alethia Young

Maybe one last one. What asset do you think has the potential to surprise us the most?

Amit Munshi

I think we're excited across the board. I think the number of applications for etrasimod I think is what's really, really exciting here. And the more work we do in areas like derm and atopic derm, the more excited we get. And looking at all the animal data, looking at early human clinical data, looking at analogs, we know we have a footprint on the GI side. We know we're going to have multiple applications in GI, building out that derm side I think will be incredibly exciting.

Alethia Young

Awesome, Amit, thank you.

Amit Munshi

Thank you. Appreciate it.

