BOIL: Expect More Downside As Demand Wanes

While weather data adds a little demand during the week, the outlook points towards renewed bearishness.

Speculators decreased moderately their bets on the flammable complex last week, sustaining the overall bearish sentiment on natural gas futures.

Natural gas injections into storage advance robustly and demand for the flammable commodity wanes, indicating that BOIL’s retreat is not done.

Investment thesis

Since our last publication on the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL), the ETF lost 27.3% to $12.48 per share. While our view was cautious, given that we adopted a neutral to slightly bearish recommendation, the pullback seen in the last weeks is mostly due to a deterioration of U.S. natural gas fundamentals and particularly to a declining demand.

Indeed, this summer, demand remained sustained, thanks to a supportive weather pattern coupled with mounting natural gas burns in the power sector.

Yet, these dynamics have disappeared and the autumn season start explains the strong triple-digit storage advance that is bearish for BOIL shares.

Going forward, the complex is set for additional bearishness, as speculators continue to decrease their exposure on the natural gas complex and given that the weather outlook remains subdued for this time of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

Natural gas injections into storage advance robustly and demand for the flammable commodity wanes, indicating that BOIL’s retreat is not done

During the week ending September 20, natural gas storage posted a strong triple-digit lift, up 3.29% or 102 Bcf (w/w) to 3 205 Bcf compared with the five-year average net injections of 74 Bcf and last year’s net injections of 51 Bcf. With this healthy build, the storage seasonality of natural gas enhances further (w/w), establishing 15.8% or 437 Bcf above last year’s level, but remains in a marginal deficit compared to the 5-year average, down 1.2% or 37.8 Bcf.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

While this robust storage boost has been mostly attributable to a waning demand, down 2.3% (w/w) to 81.3 Bcf/d and a ramping supply, up 1.4% (w/w) to 97.5 Bcf/d, the supply-demand balance has deteriorated significantly during the September 19-25 period and aggregate demand is now evolving 16.6% below U.S. natural gas supply.

Source: Oleum Research

While net imports from Canada declined moderately, down 6.5% (w/w) to 4.3 Bcf/d, declining power burns, down 6.2% (w/w) to 33.2 Bcf/d and steadying residential and commercial needs largely offset it.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

That being said, the storage picture and the aggregate supply-demand equilibrium of U.S. natural gas markets remain bearish for the moment and should continue to weigh on BOIL shares.

Speculative positioning

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

On the latest Commitments of Traders Report, published by the CFTC and covering the September 17-24 period, speculators reduced moderately their bets on Nymex natural gas futures, down 2.44% (w/w) to a net negative positioning of 121468 contracts.

While this decrease has been mostly due to moderate long liquidations, down 3.86% (w/w) to 189952 contracts, short-covering partly offset it, down 1.5% (w/w) to 311420 contracts.

In this context, the sentiment remains moderately bearish for the time being, even if net spec positioning has nearly halved since its latest low reached in the middle of August.

Besides, the excessive short positioning witnessed over the past month normalized and open long and short interests are now evolving in their 20-week average of respectively 16.15% and 26.48%.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length plunged by 15x, whereas BOIL’s YTD performance plummeted 49.21% to $12.87 per share.

While weather data adds a little demand during the week, the outlook points towards renewed bearishness

Concomitantly, weather data remains supportive for this week due to chilly conditions across the West and Northern Plains combined with warm to hot conditions across the South and Southeast. Yet, the pattern for the second week of October eases slightly, as temperatures become more comfortable in the Northern Plains and thanks to softening warmth in the Southeast.

Source: National Weather Service

In terms of temperature, the range remains modest and lows are not expected to fall below 40°F in the Northwest, whilst the upper ridge should not exceed the 70°F threshold. That being said, demand for the flammable complex is likely to remain subdued in the following weeks and should continue to pressure BOIL shares.

Source: National Weather Service

Conclusion thoughts

Given the above, we maintain our bearish view on the complex and believe that its proxy, BOIL is likely to continue to edge further south.

With a triple-digit storage build witnessed during the last week and a demand that is on a weakening path, the natural gas fundamental picture deteriorates further.

Besides, declining net spec bets on the flammable complex and a mild weather guidance for the following two weeks comfort us in our view.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.