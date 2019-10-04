Heron Therapeutics: Priming The Fuse

The company just re-submitted a much anticipated NDA and has seen a rash of positive analyst commentary this week.

The steep sell-off in biotech over the past two weeks has obscured some positive developments around Heron Therapeutics.

A lion doesn't concern itself with the opinion of sheep.”― George R.R. Martin, A Game of Thrones

It has been a trying ten days or so for biotech investors. The SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) was down over seven percent last week and is down again this week. Some biotech companies reporting good news recently have been overlooked by investors due to such bearish sentiment on the overall sector. One of these companies is Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) which we will revisit in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Heron Therapeutics is a San Diego-based small biotech concern. The company's compounds utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels on a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. Heron currently has two products on the market and a potentially more important one (HTX-011) in late-stage development. The company's current market cap is approximately $1.4 billion.

Recent News:

Yesterday, the company announced that it has resubmitted its NDA to the FDA for HTX-011, an investigational agent for the management of postoperative pain. Heron received a complete response letter (CRL) in April around its original NDA for manufacturing issues which now appear resolved. In late August, the company posted positive Phase 3 trial results evaluating HTX-011 for the management of pain in patients undergoing hernia repair surgery.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Resubmission of the NDA has triggered the first analyst commentary on Heron since August 13th. Four analyst firms including Cowen & Co. and Needham have reissued Buy ratings on HRTX. Price targets proffered have ranged from $40 to $55.

Here is the commentary from Stifel on the NDA.

The company indicated the NDA was resubmitted based on the outcome and final minutes of its Type A meeting with the FDA in which the company "reached agreement with the FDA" on the required information to include to address the CRL. We think the resubmission right now is a clear positive as we only expected more of an update on next steps in terms of the NDA resubmission and we think gets the company back on track in terms of getting HTX-011 approved in the near-term. Management noted in the press release it anticipates a 6-month review (Type 2) which we think is the base case vs. a Type 1 review which is a 2-month review which would certainly be upside to expectations. But we won't know until a new PDUFA date is granted which should occur within ~30 days."

Heron ended the first half of 2019 with just over $275 million worth of cash on the balance sheet. Management has guided that it expects to end 2019 with $190 million in cash on hand.

Verdict:

Heron already has two products on the market (SUSTOL and CINVANTI). The latter is by far the more important as it delivers approximately 85% of the company's overall sales. CINVANTI is used to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. The product is seeing impressive growth, posting revenues of $61.2 million in the first half of 2019 compared to just over $33 million in the first half of 2018.

HTX-011 is projected to have much higher peak sales potential than the company's other two approved products. With a third approved product on the horizon, good growth prospects from its CINVANTI franchise and strong analyst support, the risk/reward profile on HRTX seems very favorable.

Option Strategy:

An efficient way to add exposure or initiate a new position in HRT is via a Buy-Write order. Using the March $20 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $15.75 to $15.90 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates a bit of downside risk and sets up a solid potential return for its less than six-month hold period. Option liquidity is solid at this strike price.

Only in art will the lion lie down with the lamb, and the rose grow without thorn.”― Martin Amis

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click here to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.