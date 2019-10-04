Costco's Earnings First Read: Staying The Course

Despite a mild, knee-jerk bearish reaction in after-hours trading, Costco (COST) reported a fiscal 4Q19 that can be considered solid. Revenues landed close to expectations, as merchandise sales had already been pre-announced, while adjusted EPS of $2.69 topped consensus by a wide 15 cents.

There was nothing new in the earnings report regarding prior quarter merchandise sales, while membership revenues lagged my projections by a small amount. The more interesting story regarding the top line was China sales, largely immaterial in fiscal 4Q19 but representing a growth opportunity in future periods.

In the earnings call, the management seemed optimistic not only about Costco's growth prospects in Asia, but also about consumer activity in the home country. This could be perceived broadly as good news, considering the generally negative read on the state of the U.S. economy that has been surfacing recently. However, I believe quite a bit of Costco's top-line momentum to be primarily a function of company-specific factors, including competent management of the business and the retailer's loyal customer base.

As I made clear in my earnings preview, profitability would be perhaps the most important topic of conversation this Thursday. It wasn't too long ago when investors still feared the impact of increased tariffs on the company's financial results, while faster growth of the still-small e-commerce channel (which tends to carry higher fulfillment costs) also represented a headwind to margins.

This time, gross margin expanded modestly YOY by about 10 bps, reversing for now a recent trend that had been pointing in the other direction. Cost of goods and freight actually acted as less of a drag than they had in the past, helping to support margins. And while trade-related expenses could still rise in the foreseeable future, they don’t seem to be much of a concern for now.

It was also encouraging to see opex adjusted for a one-off product tax assessment remain flat YOY relative to total revenues, despite richer store opening costs driven by the company's international expansion efforts. All accounted for, adjusted op margin of 3.3% stayed flat vs. fiscal 4Q18, and Costco cleared the "margin stability" bar that I had set for it ahead of earnings.

At the end of the day, I remain a COST bull. Sure, the current-year P/E multiple continues to climb further into the 30s (see chart below). However, I believe that the high-quality of Costco's business model, the stable membership revenues that trickle straight down to the bottom line, and the defensive nature of this stock amid an environment of broad market volatility fully justify the rich valuations.

