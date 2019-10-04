Vikram Mansharamani: The Skyscraper Index, The Middle East, And Oil Price Volatility

Right now, the race for the world’s tallest skyscraper is centered in the Middle East, which Mansharamani says is concerning.

Vikram Mansharamani, president of Kelan Capital and author of Boombustology: Spotting Financial Bubbles Before They Burst, shared one of his favorite multi-lens indicators on Real Vision’s Expert View.

The Skyscraper Index was first put forward by property analyst Andrew Lawrence in 1999. “If you go back in time, this actually works, which is the stunning part of it,” Mansharamani said.

The Skyscraper Index theorizes that the world’s tallest buildings are built just ahead of economic downturns. For example, in 1929, there were three buildings competing for the world's tallest tower here New York City, which was followed by the Great Depression.

In 1997, the Petronas Towers took the title of the world's tallest tower in Malaysia ground zero of the Asian financial crisis, before the financial crisis really took off.

Why It Works

Mansharamani said the skyscraper indicator tends to work for three main reasons. First, it’s an indicator of easy money, because huge skyscrapers tend to be built with borrowed money. Second, they’re usually built by developers seeking to attract tenants, so it’s an inherently speculative endeavor. And third, they are “embodiments of hubris.”

Right now, the competition is centered in the Middle East, namely between Saudi Arabia and the UAE with the Jetta Tower and the Dubai Creek Tower respectively.

Mansharamani said this is concerning, because Saudi Arabia has the world’s third largest defense budget. He explained: “To have someone spending a lot of money on military and defense at the same time as exhibiting signs of overconfidence and hubris… leads me to be concerned about the Middle East’s stability.”

Risks

“I think the risks are rising for a potential conflict [in the Middle East],” he continued. If that happens, and capital begins to leave the region, Mansharamani said Saudi Arabia could “decide to pump as much as possible to capture whatever capital they could."

“You could also imagine a scenario where the spigots get turned off and there's an oil price shock, where prices go through the roof,” he continued. “Sadly, I don't have a great insight into which of those two scenarios is likely. What I can say, with great confidence is Middle East instability will continue to provide volatility to the oil markets.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.