Impinj's Valuation Is Hard To Justify

Impinj, Inc. (PI) is a RAIN RFID Internet-of-Things company that allows "wireless connectivity for everyday items." The company has been the beneficiary of a great deal of hype around the Internet of Things broadly and investors should consider it overvalued today. Let's take a closer look.

A Look at the Business

PI is a ~$720 million market capitalization company in the communication equipment space. The company provides RAIN RFID solutions for "item intelligence" in the retail, healthcare, and other industries. Headquartered in Seattle, the company's products are certainly valuable in our modern day and age. The stock is simply overvalued.

Trading at over 8x book value, the company generates only $140 million in sales and the company has only just barely become operating cash flow positive. In H1 2019, PI generated $1.8 million in cash flow from operations, compared to a $16.3 million decrease in cash from operations the prior year (H1 2018). A look at the income statement reveals the key drivers. Revenue did increase from $53.6 million to $71.3 million from H1 2018 to H1 2019 respectively. However, the company is priced as if it will continue growing massively. I contend this is unlikely to be the case, as there is a long list of manufacturers of similar products and the marketplace is likely to converge to a commoditized one in the medium term.

Per the company's recent investor presentation, PI makes a lot of noise around the addressable market for consumable item radio identification ("RAIN") RFID tagging as having trillions of items. I agree, but the prospect of PI serving a large percentage of this market is preposterous. The logistical effort and scale needed to serve such a large market is massive, and would require significant capital expenditures. Moreover, the business partnerships necessary to enable such a large market position would take quite some time to establish; the sales cycle within large industrial companies is not a simple process to navigate. Finally, there are formidable competitors in NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Zebra (ZBRA), among others.

Based on commentary during the last earnings call, there is also some evidence to indicate the strong second quarter may have been affected by several one-time items in terms of nonrecurring impacts to sales. The company has project-based revenue that is lumpier than traditional product revenue and much of the company's valuation is likely ascribed to "market opportunity" rather than revenues that can come in the door imminently.

In an environment of increasing macroeconomic uncertainty, PI is priced to perfection and is unlikely to grow into its valuation.

Risks

Risks to the bearish view include management outperforming my expectations. The business team could continue to bring in large projects and supplement the company's revenue with large partnerships. However, this is a competitive space and there are likely several other companies bidding for the same types of projects.

Acquisition is also a potential risk to the bearish thesis; if a larger technology player wanted to gain exposure to the IoT enablement space in a big way, buying the entire company would be one way to do so. There has been some recent board changes, so the M&A / strategic alternatives route is one that investors should watch closely.

Insider buying is also a potential bullish indicator for the company in the future, but recent activity in the company's shares by insiders has been almost exclusively bearish so far:

Conclusion

PI is an overvalued stock, and insiders have been selling at these elevated levels. Consider it overvalued for your portfolio and perhaps allocate into relatively undervalued companies in order to maintain attractive exposure to the sector. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.