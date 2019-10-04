Germany's Lesson Is A Lesson For Us All

A better designed fiscal program, taking into account the longer-term needs of the country, can help Germany recover economically, but also avoid undesirable unintended consequences.

Mohamed El-Erian writes that it is right for Germany to be concerned about its fiscal prudence, but creating fiscal stimulus can be more than just an undisciplined fiscal dump.

Germany seems to be in a recession now, but its government continues to resist the use of fiscal stimulation to combat the economic downturn.

Mohamed El-Erian makes the point in the Financial Times that creating a fiscal policy for a country is much more complex than just increasing government spending or lowering taxes to create a deficit that will stimulate an economy to faster growth.

Mr. El-Erian focuses just upon the German economy and discusses the need, which many economists have called for, to “adopt a major fiscal stimulus” that would avoid a recession but also “boost regional and global economic growth.”

Germany is on the brink of a possibly extended recession, one that has been in the works for some time.

The German government has resisted any movement toward greater fiscal stimulus, continuing its objection to the debt creation problems of the straight-ahead Keynesian fiscal solution to lagging economic growth.

Mr. El-Erian contends that the German government can find a way forward in providing some fiscal stimulation, but that “such budgetary expansion must be carefully tailored to address their legitimate concerns.”

Since at least the 1960s, governments around the world, including that of the United States, have pursued efforts of “Keynesian” fiscal stimulus in a relatively simplistic form, extended time-wise by a statistical relationship known as the Phillips Curve.

I have argued that a blind following of this approach to fiscal policy-making has resulted in many of the problems faced by governments throughout the world, problems that cannot be easily solved by other methods, such as taxation of the wealthy.

For example, I have argued that governmental efforts to stimulate economic growth through continuous deficit spending have created an environment that resulted in a massive growth in income/wealth inequality over the past fifty years.

There is a substantial outcry against the growth and expansion of this inequality, but the only real solution that politicians have suggested to reduce this situation is by placing a massive tax burden on those who have benefited from the government’s fiscal program.

And, how has this inequality progressed?

I have argued that the environment created by the government is one of credit inflation. That is, through continuous deficits, expansive monetary policy and the encouragement of debt creation through housing programs and other government efforts, asset prices rise…and rise…and rise.

Asset price bubbles are created here and there, but the major fact is that asset prices rise and continue to rise throughout the economy. This credit inflation really came into its own in the latter part of the 1960s, supported by governmental withholding of cost information on the Vietnam war. By the early 1970s, the credit expansion had expanded into housing, commodities, and even art objects.

Who ultimately benefited from this expansion? The sophisticated investor and the wealthy who could retain sophisticated investors to work for them.

Consumer price inflation was a problem in the 1960s and 1970s, but by the time the 1980s arrived, much of the government’s credit inflation spilled into asset prices and actual consumer price inflation slowed. As we know now, consumer price inflation is no problem at all as asset price inflation remains a major force in an economy stimulated by the government’s credit inflation.

Germany has been one country that has avoided this dilemma. It has continually followed a policy of fiscal prudence and has built a reputation as a “safe haven “or “risk-averse” money from around the world. When economic and financial uncertainties grow around the world, these monies move to places like the United States and Germany where they believe their assets will be safe.

This is the downside of fiscal stimulus programs that are just hurriedly put together by politicians that are intent upon getting re-elected again. However, this short-run response by politicians carries with it longer-run unintended consequences.

This is just what Mr. El-Erian is concerned with.

Mr. El-Erian believes that Germany, and other countries, need to engage in more fiscal stimulus.

However, the points I have made above need to be heeded, and Mr. El-Erian believes that this concern should “point to the need to design (the fiscal stimulus) very carefully.”

He continues:

“To work, a stimulus package should focus on areas most likely to prompt growth, such as infrastructure modernization, digitalization and enhancing human capital though education and training.”“The government should also supplement any package with further efforts to liberalize and reform the domestic economy.”

“Government stimulus should avoid competing with the private sector and stay out of industries that face no funding constraint.”

In other words, a government stimulus package should not just be throwing money at the economy in order to pump up spending and to sustain spending over time.

The simple Keynesian deficit spending program should be dismissed in favor of government efforts to contribute to the longer-term needs of the economy.

The headlines of Mr. El-Erian’s article reads, “Germany Must Take Care When Throwing Around Stimulus.”

Mr. El-Erian is not arguing against the use of fiscal stimulation to spur on an economy. He is just pointing out that we should pay more attention to the longer-run needs of the economy when creating such a plan so that efforts to stimulate the economy do not, in themselves, create further issues, like greater income inequality.

Investors should support such a move because it would mean that government efforts to stimulate the economy would produce more productive results which would support value investment strategies.

So much of the government's credit inflation of the past fifty years has produced speculative results coming from asset market price inflation and bubbles, opportunities that have benefited people looking to take advantage of government intrusions and excesses. Income inequality created this way is appreciated by a large portion of the population.

Ultimately, Mr. El-Erian is just arguing for government to become less of a disruptive force over time and become more productive in its attempts to stimulate greater economic growth. This doesn't seem like too much to ask for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.