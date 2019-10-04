Gladstone Land Is Digging Themselves Into A Hole

Supposed I made a sales pitch to you about a REIT that went public in 2013 and has the following characteristics:

- Assets are in farmland growing mostly fresh produce. The REIT has had a near perfect occupancy rate since inception, currently owning 87 farms operated by 64 different tenants growing 40 different crop types across 19 growing regions.

- Average lease length at the end of 2018 was 5.7 years, most with annual lease escalations and/or periodic upward market resets. The majority of properties are owned on a NNN basis.

- Real estate assets have grown from $78 million in 2013 to $617 million in 2018, with $76 million or 12% of that coming from land appreciation.

- Rental revenue has grown 48% annually, from $4 million in 2013 to $29 million in 2018.

- Distributions to shareholders, payable monthly, has grown from $.36 a year to what will be $.54 a year by the end of 2019, a growth rate of 8.45% a year.

- FFO has gone from $.16 to $.38 per diluted share, almost 19% growth annually.

Now suppose I make another sales pitch to you about a REIT that also went public around the same time and has the following characteristics:

- Externally managed, the fees charged by whom have grown from $431,110 (10% of revenue in 2013) to $4,740,000 (16% of revenue in 2018).

- Net asset value per share has declined from $13.51 per share in 2013 to $11.61 per share as of Q2 2019.

- The initial public offering was priced at $15 a share and the stock now trades around $12.

Which REIT would you rather own? Now for the punch line: this is the same REIT. Today I want to discuss Gladstone Land (LAND), and how the headline numbers they publish are misleading. Any investor who fails to dig deeper may find themselves in a hole in the not too distant future.

Cap Rates

Cap rates are to REITs what ROIC is to non-real estate publicly traded companies. It is calculated by dividing annual net operating income (rental revenue minus operating expenses) by property asset value (either at cost or at fair value, depending on the situation). Essentially, it is the return generated by the property after expenses every year. If you divide 100 by the cap rate, you get how many years it will take to make enough money from the property to pay off the original investment. If the cap rate does not exceed the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC"), or if the rental revenue after expenses generated annually isn't higher than the price of the money raised to buy the property, value will be destroyed rather than created over time. This isn't sustainable indefinitely.

The problem with GLAD is that the cap rates that they publish DO NOT take into account reasonable operating expenses. They equate rental revenue with NOI, which is far from reality. I believe even the CEO misunderstands the matter. From the 2013 Q4 conference call he said:

... for those who don’t know what cap rate is, it’s the yield that you get when you divide the purchase price into the amount of rent that you’re going to get.

No mention of operating costs. This wouldn't be as big of a problem as it is if all GLAD properties were NNN, but they aren't. Of their 86 properties at the end of 2018, 63 were NNN, 19 were NN (GLAD was responsible for property taxes), and 4 were gross (GLAD responsible for taxes, insurance, and maintenance). There are absolutely costs associated with the operating of 1/3 of their properties.

In their conference calls and even in their 10-K they say things like:

We invested $91 million in the acquisition of 13 new farms adding 12,000 acres of farmland to our portfolio (in 2018). The initial weighted average of the cash yield on these farms was 5.6%. However, almost all of the leases on these farms also contain provisions that should push the overall cap rate on these acquisitions to a much higher number such as the fixed annual escalation that we get as well as those participating rents.

And...

We believe that we can acquire farmland that we will be able to lease at annual rental rates providing net capitalization rates ranging from 5% to 7% of the properties’ market values.

These lofty numbers have been quoted for a while from prior years' conference calls having to do with some acquisitions made in that year:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Quoted Cap Rate 5.5 4.3 5.1* 5.2* 5.3

*The CEO mentioned in the conference calls that these numbers would get up closer to six after including participation rents and land improvements.

** Data compiled by author

These numbers stand in stark contrast to the cap rates quoted in their 10-Ks from each year used to calculate Net Asset Value (two values in any given year indicates the difference between independent appraisals and internal valuation assumptions. As you may have guessed, the cap rates valued internally are the higher values, as opposed to the third-party appraisals):

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Actual Cap Rate 4.02 4.3-4.8 3.73-4.42 3.94-4.57 4.29-4.49 4.24

*Data compiled by author

As can be seen, cap rates on the 10-K are well below the cap rates quoted for new acquisitions in conference calls. This is puzzling considering the fact that quoted cap rates on new acquisitions have gone up since 2014 according to management on conference calls, and both the number and size of acquisitions have increased during that time frame. This would presumably mean more properties at higher cap rates, pushing the overall value higher. Yet the numbers in the 10-Ks show cap rates declining since 2014.

The Price Of External Managers

As it turns out, costs matter, and they affect cap rates. GLAD is externally managed, and those managers charge a hefty fee for their services. Those fees have increased as a percent of revenue over time, as mentioned at the onset of the article. While I think the external managers have actually done a good job running the REIT (acquiring new properties, raising capital, diversifying that asset base, selecting good tenants, re-negotiating leases at higher rates, etc.), their oppressive fees are making it so that value is being destroyed over time.

Their fees consist of a base management fee (2% of equity), an incentive fee (they get a portion of FFO that surpasses a hurdle rate based on equity), and an administrative fee (calculated by determining how much time and money the external managers spent doing things related to the REIT). In fact, their new advisory agreement effective in April of 2017 includes two brand new fees, a capital gains fee, wherein the advisor gets a portion of the proceeds when a property is sold for a gain, and a termination fee which "would be payable to the Adviser equal to three times the sum of the average annual base management fee and incentive fee earned by the Adviser during the 24 -month period prior to such termination." Reading through the fee agreement in the 10-K might make your head spin.

When we subtract operating expenses from revenue on the income states (excluding D&A), we arrive at an NOI. From there, accurate cap rates can be determined:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Cap Rates 2.75 2.3 3.46 3.76 4.12 3.97

*Data compiled by author

As you can see, the cap rates I calculated are relatively close to the independent third party appraisal values shown in the table above.

The real kicker here is that under their adviser and administrative agreement with the external managers, those managers can elect in any given year to waive a portion or all of their fees in order to help the REIT out, in particular to make distributions to shareholders be covered by FFO. Sizeable waivers occurred in 2018 and in 2015, $1 million and $320,905, respectively. Were it not for those waivers, cap rates in those years would have been even lower.

Cost Of Capital

Cap rates can't exist without context. Cap rates can be crazy low and still be profitable if the weighted average cost of capital is well below the cap rate.

GLAD has a capital base that consists of debt (credit revolver, loans, and mortgages), series A preferred shares yielding 6.375% mandatorily redeemable in 2021 (treated as debt), series B preferred shares yielding 6%, and common stock. The Series A and B are relatively new additions to the capital structure, but debt additions and common equity issuances have been occurring heavily since the IPO. I took the time to calculate the WACC from each year since 2013, using the dividend yield as a proxy for the cost of common equity. When compared to the cap rates, it can be seen that value is being destroyed, not created:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Cap Rate 2.75 2.3 3.46 3.76 4.12 3.97 WACC 7.45%* 3.72% 4.37% 4.11% 4.2% 3.89 Bps difference (Cap-WACC) -470 -142 -91 -35 -8 8

*2013 WACC was an anomaly due to catch up distributions the company made that made the dividend yield wildly high.

**Data compiled by author

The only year that the cap rate has exceeded the WACC was this most recent year. And only by 8 bps. It is important to note too that the Series B, which are being issued on a monthly basis, began most of the way through last year. Therefore, the distributions made on them only amounted to a yield of 1.32% for 2018. The cost of that capital will go up to the stated 6%, pulling up the WACC over time as more of those shares are issued.

Conclusion

I would not invest in Gladstone Land at this time. It is an interesting situation where the main thing holding them back from being a fantastic company is the compensation structure they are under the thumb of from their external managers. This is holding down their cap rate significantly. It is worth keeping an eye on however. There is so much that I like about GLAD, but I have to stay on the sidelines until I see cap rates move up, at least in part due to a reduction the fees charged by their external managers. Further appeal for me would come from management openly correcting themselves about stated cap rates being inaccurately calculated. An investment in farmland has great appeal to me, but GLAD doesn't fit the bill.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.