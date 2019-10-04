Lundin Mining: High Long-Term Potential But Still Volatile Now

The stock will likely remain volatile this year as global economic growth is still under question, while it remains worth considering as a long-term holding.

I covered Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), a diversified copper and zinc-focused base metals mining company, in June 2019. Back then, my sentiment was neutral, as trade war repercussions and a volatile copper price that stemmed from worrying Chinese economic data have taken a toll on Lundin's market value. Since then the company presented its Q2 and H1 2019 results, disappointed a bit with cost overruns at the Neves-Corvo Zinc Expansion Project and deferred project work to 2020, and also notified the market that it had increased its credit facility.

Now, I suppose it is worth revisiting the company to examine if its share price movements brought it closer to fair value or not and if the stock represents an investment opportunity at the moment.

Share performance YTD

In the previous article, I have concluded that the fickle state of markets driven by uncertainty regarding the global economic growth and fluctuating copper price would inevitably cause volatility in Lundin's stock value, and that lived up to my expectations, as the pressure on copper price hammered Lundin's share in late July, then it recuperated in mid-August and early September only to drop in late September. On October 2, on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the share traded 23.4% below a 52-week high and 29.6% above a 52-week low.

For a broader context, this year reverberating worries regarding new tariff barriers, the pace of global economic expansion and especially the Chinese GDP amid tighter international trade regulations have taken a toll on the copper price and, uncoincidentally, on the market values of copper producers. So, bears who have been fairly confident that the world has been teetering on the brink of crisis and have pronouncedly pessimistic views concerning China's economic expansion have simply shorted copper stocks.

Interestingly, Lundin Mining has fared far better than the metals & mining industry benchmark PICK and its peers, most likely because the market gave it credit for growth prospects backed by mine expansion projects.

The top line

Now, I suppose it is worth examining the H1 2019 results to find any red flags that must be taken into account while deciding if Lundin is a decent investment at these levels or not.

While production targets were generally reached, H1 2019 results were pummelled by falling copper, nickel, zinc prices, and lower grades at the Eagle mine. Speaking more specifically, compared to Q2 2018, the copper price dropped 19%, while nickel and zinc were down 26% and 18% respectively. Here it is worth briefly clarifying that the zinc sell-off has principally stemmed from the automotive industry's lackluster performance which has been a consequence of a tariff confrontation.

As revenue is heavily dependent on metal prices, there is no coincidence that Lundin's market value correlates with zinc and copper.

As the base metals market sentiment was unfavorable, margins shrank; DD&A edged higher on the back of higher production and weighed on EBIT. Q2 net income turned negative, while half-year profit was much better, and remained above zero, but was faint compared to H1 2018. As a result, both revenue and EPS analysts' forecasts appeared to be too optimistic.

Quarterly cash flow also weakened; OCF before working capital was 58% lower than Q2 2018. Nevertheless, on an LTM basis, net CFFO even improved.

Importantly, Lundin's ROE and ROTC are in decline after reaching a 5-year high in 2018.

However, as my esteemed long-term readers surely know, I am not an ardent proponent of relying solely on EBIT and net profit-based profitability metrics in equity research. I frequently add cash flow-based indicators to receive deeper insights and purify the firm's figures from accruals that could considerably distort profits and mislead investors painting a too rosy or a too gloomy picture. Unfortunately, at the moment, we cannot compute FCFE or FCFF-based ratios as Lundin's free cash flow, hammered by hefty investments in the Neves-Corvo Zinc Expansion Project and Candelaria South Sector (net operating cash flow after capex and before/after interest depending on the type of metric, FCFE or FCFF) is sub-zero, and has been negative since 2018.

From the chart below, it is evident that in 2018, the firm stepped up growth plans, as the spread between depreciation and amortization and capex soared. Also, 2018 and LTM cash flow from operations plummeted and thus were not sufficient enough to cover capital expenditure.

Operating cash flow, capex, and depreciation. Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

The meager dividend yield (~1.95%) is also barely coincidental, as without levered FCF the firm has no cash surplus to reward shareholders more generously. It also does not use its hefty cash pile to increase DPS, which is entirely rational.

Even despite a drop in realized metal prices, Lundin's operating cash flow is positive, and thus it could be used as a denominator instead of FCFF in the adjusted cash-based ROTC formula. More specifically:

LTM Net operating cash flow was $451.8 million. I did not adjust that figure as interest had not been deducted from it. The company reports the interest paid in the financing section of the CFS. On June 30, total capital (total debt plus equity) was $4,246.38 million, while debt was only $35 million (excluding lease liabilities, $73.9 million including leases). In sum, cash flow-based ROTC was 10.6%, which is quite bleak, especially considering that Antofagasta's ROTC computed according to the same method is 17.6%.

All in all, EBIT, profit, and cash flow-based profitability metrics are lackluster, indicating that the company tested rough waters amid the unfavorable economic environment.

Medium-term growth prospects

In July, the firm revised its 2019 guidance (see page 4 of the MDA), cut copper output target at Neves-Corvo in Portugal, increased cash costs at the Eagle mine in the US, and also added production targets at the Chapada mine in Brazil. Besides, it scaled down the 2019 capex plan but only because a substantial part of investments in the Zinc Expansion Project was deferred to 2020.

As of October 2, analysts expect Q3 EPS to turn positive and equal $0.07, while the consensus revenue forecast is $532.67 million, which is ~40.3% higher than in Q2 2019, mostly as a consequence of the Chapada acquisition.

A brief valuation

Lundin's closest peers are Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF), Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNF), Freeport McMoRan (FCX), and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF).

In the case of Lundin, the debt portion in the capital structure is diminutive and thus might be ignored while calculating Return on Equity. Antofagasta is also not substantially leveraged, as total debt equals to only 26.1% of net worth. However, FCX is a much more indebted company (55.7% Debt/Equity), and its ROE is skewed and not fully reliable. IFRS P/E of Lundin Mining has jumped to ~42.3x as LTM IFRS net income slumped and approached 2-year lows. So, I will not take traditional earnings yield into account and will instead focus on its EBIT-based alternative and ROTC for broader context. ROTC and EV/EBITDA are summarized below:

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

In sum, the company is cheap compared to FCX and FQVLF, but its ROTC is the lowest in the peer group, which might offer a justification for a low multiple. Also, Boliden is clearly undervalued as the market is skeptical regarding its revenue growth. I have discussed that in greater detail in the article.

Final thoughts

In sum, the medium-term production expansion at Neves-Corvo and Candelaria South Sector (see page 14), the positive impact of the Chapada mine acquisition on EBITDA and EPS, and long-term copper demand growth prospects that stem from decarbonization and growth of EV fleets make the stock worth considering for investors who stick to the tenets of the GARP and "Buy and hold" strategies. However, meager dividend yield even after the stock price tumbled indicates that for dividend-focused investors, Lundin Mining would not be a top pick.

The short-term downside risk remains a high possibility, as copper could slip further if economic data mainly regarding the health of the industrials and construction sectors continues to deteriorate. The recent turbulence in the markets supports this point. Also, as a trade deal between the US and China is under question again, short-term volatility in copper equities is inevitable. However, temporary weakness this year might be a time to accumulate for holding long term (over 5 years). My ratings are a short-term "Neutral" and a long-term "Buy."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.