Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The September Report

The earnings season will start in October, the Q3 financial results should be very good, given the positive impacts of the significantly improved gold and silver prices.

The Precious Metals R&S Index declined by 7.3%; however, it is still almost 35% up year to date.

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return (NSR). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies. Later, based on the inquiries following the June report, I introduce also an equally-weighted version of the index. Both indices include the same companies and are calculated back to January 2019.

Source: Own processing

Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Royal Gold (RGLD), the heavyweights of the precious metals streaming industry, keep on dominating the market capitalization-weighted index. Their combined weight is almost 92%. During the month of September, no major changes in the composition of the index occurred. Only Metalla Royalty (OTCQX:MTAFF) grew over Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF). And the weight of Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) declined from 4.13% (as of the end of August) to 3.4% (as of the end of September).

Source: Own processing

The trouble of Osisko Gold Royalties began in late September after it announced the acquisition of Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF). To acquire Barkerville with its Cariboo Gold Project, Osisko diluted its shareholders by 9%. According to the PEA released in August, the proposed mine should be able to produce 185,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of $796/toz gold on average, over an initial 11-year mine life. The pre-production CAPEX is estimated at $235 million and at a gold price of $1,325/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) should equal $310 million and after-tax IRR should equal 28.1%. Although the acquisition may pay off in the future, Osisko's shareholders are not too impressed right now. First of all, there is the share dilution, second of all, the transaction values Barkerville at approximately $255 million and third of all, by deciding to develop and later operate a mine, Osisko Gold Royalties loses many advantages of a typical royalty company. Immediately after the transaction was announced, Osisko's shares started to tank and ended the month of September with a loss of almost 27%.

But Osisko Gold Royalties was not the only company that recorded a negative September performance. All of the followed companies, except Metalla Royalty and Streaming, Abitibi Royalties and ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF) ended in red numbers. Even the majors had a negative month, as Franco-Nevada lost 6.66%, Royal Gold lost 7.62% and Wheaton Precious Metals lost 10.78% of its value.

Source: Own processing

The negative performances of the royalty and streaming companies were caused by negative gold and silver price development. As can be seen in the chart above, gold price represented by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) experienced a 3.4% decline and silver price represented by the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) experienced a 7.2% decline during the month of September. As a result, the share price of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) declined by 10.5% and the share price of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) declined even by 11.7%. The performance of the streaming companies was slightly better. The Precious Metals R&S Index lost 7.3% and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index lost 6.6% of its value. However, both the indices are up year to date, by 34.8% and 43%, respectively.

The September news

Probably the most interesting September news was Osisko Gold Royalties' acquisition of Barkerville Gold Mines.

Franco-Nevada experienced a relatively calm month. The only news was related to some changes in the board of directors.

Royal Gold announced some management changes as well. William Heissenbuttel, Royal Gold's vice-president and COO, will serve as the new president and CEO, starting on January 2, 2020.

Osisko Gold Royalties was pretty busy in September. On September 3, the company announced some amendments to its Mantos Blanco silver stream. Osisko paid further $25 million to Mantos Copper, the owner of the mine. In exchange, some amendments to the original silver streaming agreement were made. The ongoing payments were reduced from 25% of the prevailing silver price to 8% of the prevailing silver price. Also the tail stream was increased. After 19.3 million toz silver are delivered, Osisko will be receiving 40% instead of 30% of payable silver production. Moreover, Mantos Copper's right to buy back 50% of the stream was canceled.

On September 9, Osisko announced that it has entered into a letter of intent with Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCPK:SWYDF) and some other secured creditors, regarding the restructuralization of the diamond miner.

On September 16, Osisko announced that Pretium Resources (PVG) repurchased the Brucejack off-take contract for $41.3 million.

On September 18, Osisko announced the first gold pour at Victoria Gold's (OTCPK:VITFF) Eagle Gold Mine. The company owns a 5% NSR royalty on the project. Osisko Gold Royalties is expected to be receiving approximately 10,000 toz gold per year from Victoria.

On September 19, Osisko announced the extension of its revolving credit facility from $350 million to $400 million. The term of the facility was extended too, by one year, to November 14, 2023.

And the biggest (and also the most devastating to the share price) news came on September 23, when Osisko Gold Royalties announced the acquisition of Barkerville Gold Mines. Osisko will pay 0.0357 of its own shares per 1 share of Barkerville. At the time of the announcement, the transaction valued 1 share of Barkerville at C$0.58, which represented a 44% premium to the trailing 20-day volume-weighted average price. The transaction valued the whole company at C$338 million. However, shareholders of Osisko Gold Royalties haven't been too happy about the transaction and the related 9% share dilution. Osisko's shares declined almost by 25% since the announcement of the acquisition.

Maverix Metals was able to increase its revolving credit facility to $120 million. The additional funds should be used for the acquisition of new royalties and streams.

Abitibi Royalties announced some news related to its Canadian Malartic Mine royalties. Moreover, its normal course issuer bid was renewed. Abitibi can repurchase for cancellation up to 626,695 shares, which represents approximately 5% of the current volume of shares outstanding.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming announced its FY 2019 financial results on September 27. The company recorded revenues from stream interests of C$7.85 million. However, it recorded also a loss from operations of C$1.53 million and a net loss of C$2.44 million.

EMX Royalty (EMX) sold its Turkish Alankoy and Trab-23 gold projects to a privately-owned Turkish company. Alankoy was sold for 45 toz gold and Trab-23 was sold for 30 toz gold. Moreover, EMX will receive an uncapped 2.5% NSR royalty on both projects.

On September 30, EMX announced, that various exploration activities were undertaken at its Swedish royalty properties this summer. If everything goes well, a drill-program should start sometime next year.

Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) announced some positive developments at the San Albino project, where it holds a 3% NSR royalty. Moreover, it amended its normal course issuer bid. The volume of shares that can be repurchased and canceled increased from 1,918,678 to 2,974,522. However, in fact, nothing has changed, as both of the numbers equal to 5% of outstanding shares (before and after the dilutive Terraco acquisition).

ELY Gold Royalties delivered several news in September. On September 9, it announced the closing of the purchase of the producing Jerritt Canyon royalty. The royalty entitles ELY to receive $0.15/ton milled if the gold price is lower than $1,300/toz, $0.225/ton milled if the gold price is in the $1,300-1,600 range, $0.3/ton milled if the gold price is in the $1,600-2,000 range and $0.4/ton milled if the gold price is above $2,000/toz. ELY purchased this royalty for $300,000 in cash, further $350,000 will be paid over the next three years. Moreover, ELY issued also 500,000 warrants valid for the next three years, with a conversion price of C$0.18. The designed capacity of the mine is 4,000 tpd. Last year, the mine processed 1.2 million tons ore. At this throughput rate and at the current gold price, ELY should be receiving $360,000 per year.

On September 16, ELY announced the acquisition of a 1% NSR royalty from a project owned by McEwen Mining (MUX). However, this royalty won't generate any cash flow anytime soon. This is why it cost only $25,000.

On September 30, several amendments to the Fenelon 2% NSR royalty were announced.

The October outlook

Last month, in the September outlook, I warned that after the steep growth, a gold and silver price correction may lead to a painful correction in share prices of the precious metals royalty and streaming companies. This expectation turned out to be correct. In October, the situation might change slightly, as the earnings season is about to start and the positive financial results might be able to outweigh a potential weakness in metals prices. The whole sector experienced a very positive quarter of significantly improved gold and silver prices. It should translate also to significantly improved financial results. It will be also interesting to watch where and when Osisko Gold Royalties' strong share price decline stops.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VITFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.