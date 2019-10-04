DBB: Refined Market Conditions Tightened In September, Pointing To A Solid Short-Covering Rally In Q4

Our Q4-19 target for DBB is at $16.30/share, marking a 10.5% upside from here.

As the positioning among speculators/CTAs remains extremely negative, we believe that tighter refined market conditions will force a wave of short-covering in the final quarter of the year.

Our analysis of the present fundamentals of DBB’s metals suggests tighter refined market conditions on the month, especially in the copper market.

DBB is up 2% so far this month, despite its recent consolidation caused by negative macro flows.

Investment case

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DBB, which includes principally copper, aluminium, and zinc, has rebounded since our last publication published on September 16, despite the sell-off over the past week.

Our analysis of the present fundamentals suggests that refined market conditions have tightened overall so far in September, especially in the copper market.

As positioning among speculators/CTAs remains extremely negative, we believe that the tightening of refined market conditions will elicit a strong wave of short-covering across DBB’s metals.

Against this, we retain our Q4-19 target of $16.30/share for DBB, marking a 10.5% upside from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Price performance

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

DBB’s metals consolidated some of their gains late in September. On the LME, copper (-3.5%), aluminium (-1.5%), and zinc (-4.0%) were all down last week (September 20-27), on renewed uncertainty over the US-China trade outlook.

Nevertheless, LME zinc remains up 4% in the month to date, while copper is up 2%. Aluminium is down about 1%.

The rebound in DBB’s metals since the start of September suggests that refined market conditions have overall tightened, after a pretty weak performance in August.

The price action in September is slightly bullish.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The open interest in DBB’s metals has decreased so far this September, especially for copper (-7% MTD) and zinc (-7% MTD), suggesting that price strength has been primarily driven by short-covering.

While the unwinding of shorts suggests that some financial players were positioned in a too bearish fashion, this also signals that market participants are reluctant to build outright long positions. This reflects a rather fragile sentiment.

Against this, we view the decline in open interest in DBB’s metals as moderately bullish for DBB.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The most bullish aspect of this chart for DBB is the marked decline in LME copper inventories so far this month (-21% MTD), suggesting a meaningful tightening of refined market conditions. This is the result of stronger consumption, especially in China, as we wrote in a recent note (Copper: Rebound Set To Be Driven By Stronger Demand From China, September 23).

LME inventories have barely moved on the month for aluminium and zinc, pointing to stable refined market conditions from this vantage point.

The recent fluctuations in exchange inventories for DBB’s metals are overall bullish for DBB, due to the elevated weight of copper in the ETF.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While nearby spreads in LME copper have loosened so far in September, they have tightened notably in aluminium and zinc. This could signal more immediate tightness for metal availability.

That said, we note that the extreme nearby tightness in LME zinc prices in May has completely faded.

On net, the recent changes in nearby spreads so far this month are neutral for DBB.

Positioning among the speculative/CTA community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

According to the latest LME COT data, investment funds remain net short in LME copper, LME aluminium, and LME zinc, although the net short position has been reduced in recent weeks.

This signals a brighter sentiment.

Our CTA model shows that systematic-driven funds remain extremely short across the LME base metals complex, including DBB’s metals.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

There is therefore a high likelihood to see a short-covering rebound in the near term.

The slight improvement in spec positioning across DBB’s metals is moderately bullish for DBB.

Conclusion

Despite the consolidation in DBB late in September, DBB has delivered a positive performance of nearly 2% on the month.

Our analysis of the present fundamental dynamics of DBB’s metals suggests that refined market conditions have begun to tighten noticeably since the start of the month, especially in the refined copper market.

With the positioning among the speculative/CTA community still extremely negative, we believe that tighter refined market conditions in DBB’s metals are due to underpin a short-covering rally in the near term.

We therefore retain our Q4-19 target of $16.30/share for DBB, representing a 10.5% upside from here.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

Source: Invesco

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.