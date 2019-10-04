Far East Hospitality Trust: Undemanding Valuations Justified By High Gearing And Lack Of Geographical Diversification

Far East Hospitality Trust trades at 0.79 times P/B, which is the lowest among hospitality REIT peers, justified in part by a high gearing and a lack of geographical diversification.

Far East Hospitality Trust is the only listed pure play on the Singapore hospitality sector, with all its properties located in Singapore, and hospitality properties contributing over 80% of revenue.

Elevator Pitch

I like Singapore-listed hotel & serviced residences hospitality trust Far East Hospitality Trust (OTC:FHOSY) [FEHT:SP] for its status as a Singapore hospitality sector proxy, its master lease structure offering a high fixed rent component, a robust acquisition pipeline from its sponsor, and favorable mid-term supply-demand dynamics for the Singapore hospitality industry.

But Far East Hospitality Trust is inevitably affected by weak macro-economic conditions, which pose downside risks to its portfolio occupancy rates and average daily rates. Furthermore, Far East Hospitality Trust's gearing at 39.8% is the highest among its hospitality REIT peers, which implies low debt headroom and the possibility of an equity fund raising. Also, Far East Hospitality Trust suffers from a lack of geographical diversification, as it derives all of its revenue from Singapore, which is a potential risk factor.

As such, Far East Hospitality Trust's 0.79 times P/B (lowest among hospitality REIT peers) and trailing distribution yield of 5.7% are unattractive in my opinion.

Company Description

Listed in 2012, Far East Hospitality Trust has a portfolio of nine hotels and four services residences with a total of 3,143 hotel rooms and apartment units valued at S$2.63 billion as of end-FY2018. The trust also has non-hospitality exposure with 286 units of retail, office and serviced offices (categorized as commercial properties with 14,065 sq m of office space and 7,101 sq m of retail space) housed with nine of its hospitality properties. Hotels, serviced residences and commercial properties contributed approximately 68.7%, 11.7% and 19.6% of Far East Hospitality Trust's gross revenue for 2Q2019.

Far East Hospitality Trust's Hotel Portfolio

Far East Hospitality Trust's Serviced Residences Portfolio

Sole Pure Play On Singapore Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Trust is the only listed pure play on the Singapore hospitality sector. Other listed companies and REITs either have hospitality properties outside Singapore or generate a significant proportion of their revenue from non-hospitality properties in Singapore. In contrast, all of Far East Hospitality Trust's properties are located in Singapore, and hospitality properties such as (hotels and serviced residences) contribute over 80% of the trust's gross revenue.

It also captures a good mix of travelers to Singapore with its hotels and serviced residences. Far East Hospitality Trust's hotel segment generated 66.9% of its 2018 segment revenue from leisure & independent travelers, with the remaining 33.1% of revenue derived from corporate travelers. Both sets of hotel guests stay in Singapore for less than a week on average, while longer-term stay (a month on average) travelers opt for the trust's serviced residences. For Far East Hospitality Trust's serviced residences segment, the mix of travelers is reversed (as opposed to the hotel segment) with corporate travelers dominating at 73.3% of 2018 segment revenue, and leisure & independent travelers contributing the other 26.7% of 2018 serviced residences segment revenue.

Within the hotel segment, the geographic mix is diversified with no single geographic region accounting for more than 30% of segment revenue (Southeast Asia is the largest source of hotel guests accounting for 28.2% of segment revenue in 2018). In terms of corporate travelers for Far East Hospitality Trust's serviced residences segment, there is no industry concentration with the largest industry cluster, banking & finance, representing 24.0% of 2018 segment revenue.

Far East Hospitality Trust's hospitality properties also appeal to both budget-conscious travelers, and those willingly to pay a slight premium for better quality. It has mid-tier hotels & serviced residences like Village Hotel Changi, Village Hotel Bugis and

The trust's hospitality properties are well-located, with the majority of them in the Central Region of the country and close to train stations. In addition, a number of the properties like Oasis Hotel Novena, The Elizabeth Hotel, The Qunicy Hotel, and Village Hotel Bugis are located near to medical facilities and hospitals, making them attractive to medical tourists.

Location Of Far East Hospitality Trust's Properties In Singapore

On the flip side, Far East Hospitality Trust suffers from a lack of geographical diversification, with all of its revenue generated from Singapore.

Master Lease Structure And Sponsor Support Protect Downside While Offering Upside Potential

Typically, hotels and other hospitality assets are perceived as the riskiest property sub-segment, because of their shorter term of stay (measured in days and weeks) compared with the longer multi-year lease tenures for office and retail properties.

Far East Hospitality Trust's favorable master lease structure, as part of master lease agreements signed with its master lessees (the subsidiaries of its sponsor Far East Organization), helps to protect downside associated with a fall in occupancy rates and average daily rates, while retaining the upside from potentially higher tourist arrivals. Each of the trust's 13 hospitality properties is under a master lease agreement where the master lessee will pay a rent comprising fixed rent and variable rent components from the respective property's revenue from operations.

The fixed rent ranges from S$1.5 million to S$10 million per annum varying by property. The variable rent is calculated as the sum of a stated percentage of the property’s Gross Operating Revenue and a stated percentage of the property’s Gross Operating Profit minus the fixed rent. If the calculated variable rent is negative, the variable rent is deemed to be zero. In other words, Far East Hospitality Trust collects the fixed rent component for each individual property, notwithstanding their actual performance. For FY2018, fixed rent accounted for 71.4% of the trust's total rent under the master lease agreements.

The master lease structure protects Far East Hospitality Trust's downside in terms of rental revenue if a full-blown recession sets in and tourist arrivals in Singapore shrink drastically. On the contrary, if tourist arrivals are higher than expected and occupancy rates and average daily rates rise, Far East Hospitality Trust captures part of that upside with the variable rent component.

Another critical success factor for REITs and business trusts is the presence of a strong sponsor that will offer inorganic growth opportunities.

Far East Hospitality Trust's sponsor is Singapore's largest private real estate developer, Far East Organization, which owns a 59.8% stake in the trust. Far East Organization is also a leader in Singapore's hospitality market, with an estimated 21% market share of serviced residences and 12% market share of mid-tier hotels.

Far East Hospitality Trust has a rights of first refusal on nine hospitality properties comprising five hotels (1,168 rooms) and four serviced residences (599 units), which is more than 50% of the trust's current 3,143 hotel rooms and apartment units.

Far East Hospitality Trust's Acquisition Pipeline From Sponsor Far East Organization

Far East Hospitality Trust acquired its first property, Oasia Hotel Downtown, a 314-room upscale hotel located at 100 Peck Seah Street for S$210 million, or a per-key valuation of S$668,789. The acquisition of Oasia Hotel Downtown was positive for three reasons.

Firstly, the acquisition price at S$668,789 per key was fair, considering that recent hotels transactions have been done at per-key valuations of above S$1 million. Secondly, the transaction was yield-accretive with a pro-forma DPU accretion of +4%.

Looking ahead, among the trust's rights of first refusal acquisition pipeline from its sponsor, the 116-unit Oasia West Residences serviced residence and the three hotels located in Sentosa (Village Hotel, The Outpost Hoteland The Barracks Hotel) with a total of 839 rooms could be potential acquisition targets in time to come.

The three hotels in Sentosa are part of Far East Hospitality Trust's first property development project structured as a joint venture with its sponsor Far East Organization. Far East Hospitality Trust has a 30% stake in the joint venture and it has the rights of first refusal to acquire the remaining 70% stake in the joint venture if the sponsor contemplates a sale. Far East Hospitality Trust's agreed proportion of investment is approximately S$133.1 million (of a total estimated cost of S$443.8 million), which is equivalent to a relatively low development cost of approximately S$500 million per key.

2Q2019 Results Suggest A Weak Outlook But Mid-Term Supply-Demand Dynamics Positive

Far East Hospitality Trust's recent 2Q2019 results announced in end-July suggests a weak outlook for the Singapore hospitality industry and the trust itself in the near term.

The trust's overall gross revenue decreased by -2.1% YoY in 2Q 2019, with revenue from hospitality and commercial properties down -2.3% and -1.2% YoY, respectively. Far East Hospitality Trust's net property income declined -2.4% YoY to S$25.1 million as a result. The hotel portfolio saw average occupancy rate drop 170 basis points YoY to 88.1% for 2Q2019, while average daily rate decreased -2.6% to S$156. The serviced residences' average occupancy rate also decreased from 83.5% in 2Q2018 to 81.9% in 2Q2019, but average daily rate increased 5.0% YoY to S$212 over the same period due to a growth in shorter-term stay bookings at higher room rates.

In the near term, Far East Hospitality Trust's performance is expected to remain weak in the face of slowing global economic growth which would cause both companies and individuals to cut back on travel. Hospitality demand in Singapore in the short term is also complicated by two other factors. Firstly, it is possible that ongoing protests in Hong Kong could divert some tourists to Singapore, but it is uncertain how long the Hong Kong protests will last and the percentage of travelers opting for Singapore vis-a-vis other alternatives in Asia including Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan among others. Secondly, Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries have been negatively impacted by trans-boundary smoke haze in the past two months, leading to poor air quality which would possibly deter tourists. Although there are expectations that the haze could ease given the high likelihood of increased rainfall in the region in the coming week based on meteorological forecasts.

While it is impossible to predict economic conditions, political events and weather conditions which all could have an impact on tourist arrivals in Singapore in the short term, mid-term supply-dynamics are favorable for Far East Hospitality Trust and the Singapore hospitality industry.

Singapore Hotel Room Supply

As per the chart, new hotel room supply growth is expected to be significantly slower in the low single-digits for 2019 and 2020, compared with the mid-single-digit room supply growth rate in the past few years. This was the result of a four-year moratorium on the release of new hotel sites for bidding as part of the Government Land Sales program between July 2014 and January 2019 which constrained new hotel supply.

Furthermore, Airbnb (AIRB), a key threat to hotel operators in many parts of the world, is not an issue in Singapore, as short-term house sharing is illegal in the country.

On the demand side, there are multiple tourism initiatives that are planned for Singapore that will ensure that the country remains an attractive tourist destination in the mid-term.

Singapore's Planned Tourism Initiatives For The Next Few Years

Recent tourism initiatives include the Jewel Changi Airport, a landmark retail destination at Singapore's Changi Airport, which opened in April 2019. I wrote about how Jewel Changi Airport drew shopper traffic from other retail malls during its opening in an article on CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF) [CT:SP] published on July 29, 2019. In the medium term, Singapore's plans to rejuvenate Sentosa, an island resort off Singapore’s southern coast and where one of two integrated resorts, Resorts World Sentosa, sits, is particularly promising. Resorts World Sentosa will be the subject of a S$4.5 billion investment to renew and refresh the integrated resort with the addition of 164,000 sq m of leisure and entertainment space. Also, Pulau Brani, an island close to Sentosa, might see the creation of a new resort and other complementary tourist attractions.

High Gearing Is A Concern

Far East Hospitality Trust's gearing was 39.8% as of June 30, 2019, which is close to the statutory gearing limit of 45%. This potentially limits the trust's debt headroom, and raises the possibility of an equity fund raising to fund future acquisitions.

The trust's gearing is also higher than that of its hospitality peers. The gearing ratios of Ascott Residence Trust [ART:SP], Ascendas Hospitality Trust (OTC:AHOSY) (OTC:ASHYF) [ASCHT:SP], CDL Hospitality Trust (OTC:CDHSF) [CDREIT:SP] and Frasers Hospitality Trust [FHT:SP] range from 32% to 35%.

Far East Hospitality Trust's higher gearing could also have contributed to its low valuation on a P/B basis, which I discuss in the next section.

Valuation

Far East Hospitality Trust trades at 0.79 times P/B based on its unit price of S$0.680 as of October 2, 2019. This is on par with its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 0.8 times.

The trust also offers a trailing 5.7% distribution yield and a forward FY2019 distribution yield of 5.9%.

Singapore-listed Hospitality REIT Peer Comparison

REIT P/B Trailing Distribution Yield Forward FY2019 Distribution Yield CDL Hospitality Trusts 1.09 5.6% 5.6% Frasers Hospitality Trust 0.97 6.3% 6.3%

Note that Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust are excluded from the peer comparison above, as they are in the midst of a merger which is expected to be completed in December 2019.

Far East Hospitality Trust's P/B is the lowest among hospitality REIT peers (even if Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust are included), while its distribution yield is comparable to CDL Hospitality Trusts, but lower than that of Frasers Hospitality Trust.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Far East Hospitality Trust are weaker-than-expected global economic growth, lower-than-expected tourist arrivals in Singapore, and the failure to execute on value-accretive acquisitions.

