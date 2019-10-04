PennantPark Investment: A 5.50% Baby Bond IPO Offering Too Low Return

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by PennantPark Investment Corp. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 3M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $75M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

PennantPark Investment Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2024 (NASDAQ: PNNTG) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.50%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but it is expected to carry a "BBB+" by the less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Co. PNNTG is callable as of 10/15/2021 and will mature on 10/15/2024. The new IPO is currently trading at its par value, meaning it has a 5.50% Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.58%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments. The Company's debt investments may generally range in maturity from 3 to 10 years and, are made to the United States and to a limited extent, non-United States corporations, partnerships and other business entities, which operate in various industries and geographical regions. In addition, it may invest up to approximately 30% of its portfolio in non-qualifying assets. It invests in sectors, such as aerospace and defense; energy/utilities; auto sector; environmental services, and beverage, among others. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is the Company's investment advisor.

Source: Reuters.com | PennantPark Investment Corporation

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, PNNT:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing if we do not look at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of PennantPark Investment's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, PNNT had a total debt of $700M, and with the newly issued 2024 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $775M that is senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 1.84, meaning the company is slightly more leveraged as the market capitalization is not enough to cover all of its debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $20.13M for the TTM with $28.74M paid of interest expense. So, if we add the $4.13M yearly interest for PNNTG, we have a ratio of 0.62, which is also not very satisfactory.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call in the "Asset Management" sector (according to Finviz.com). For a clearer view, the baby bonds, issued by MDLY (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded because of their high volatility lately due to shareholders' concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY and Sierra Income Corp.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond is, and in this case, as they all are trading close to and above their par value, it is actually their Yield-to-Best. The YTC is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. The only exception, actually, is the newly issued baby bond, it is the only one trading below its par value. To see how the Yield Curve looks like, first, I'll exclude all callable securities.

Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts show a more global view of all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay a fixed distribution, and have stated maturity date of less than 10 years, with a positive YTC. Again, MDLY's baby bonds are excluded, along with AFHBL, where the situation is very severe.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

This section contains all securities, issued by a BDC that have a positive Yield-to-Call:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

A BDC has historically been able to issue “senior securities,” including borrowing money from banks or other financial institutions, only in amounts such that its asset coverage, as defined in Section 61(A)(2) of the 1940 Act, equals at least 200% after such incurrence or issuance. In March 2018, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018 (which includes the SBCAA) was signed into law and amended the 1940 Act to decrease this percentage from 200% (i.e., $1 of debt outstanding for each $1 of equity) to 150% (i.e., $2 of debt outstanding for each $1 of equity) for a BDC that has received either stockholder approval or approval of a “required majority” (as defined in Section 57(O) of the 1940 Act) of its board of directors of the application of such lower asset coverage ratio to the BDC. On February 5, 2019, our stockholders approved such reduction, as approved by our board of directors on November 13, 2018. If we comply with the applicable disclosure requirements, we will be able to incur additional indebtedness, which may increase the risk of investing in us. Under the 200% minimum asset coverage ratio, the Company is permitted to borrow up to one dollar for investment purposes for every one dollar of investor equity and, under the 150% minimum asset coverage ratio, the Company will be permitted to borrow up to two dollars for investment purposes for every one dollar of investor equity. In other words, Section 61(A)(2) of the 1940 Act permits BDCs to potentially increase their debt-to-equity ratio from a maximum of 1-to-1 to a maximum of 2-to-1. In addition, since our base management fee is determined and payable based upon our average adjusted gross assets, which includes any borrowings for investment purposes, our base management fee expense may increase if we incur additional leverage. Effective February 5, 2019, base management fees have been reduced from 1.50% to 1.00% on gross assets that exceed 200% of the Company’s total net assets as of the immediately preceding quarter-end.

Source: 497 Filing by PennantPark Investment Corp.

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that net proceeds we will receive from the sale of the $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes in this offering will be approximately $72.3 million (or approximately $83.2 million if the underwriters fully exercise their overallotments), in each case based on the underwriters purchasing the Notes from us at 97.00% of the aggregate principal amount after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions of approximately $2.3 million (or approximately $2.6 million if the underwriters fully exercise their overallotment option) payable by us and estimated offering expenses of approximately $500,000 payable by us.

Source: 497 Filing by PennantPark Investment Corp.

Addition To The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $75M, PNNTG cannot be an addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ: PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, PNNTG is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's debt and interest payments coverage is not at its best as the company is slightly more leveraged, although we are talking about a BDC that needs coverage of at least 150% of gross assets less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities, after each issuance of senior securities. However, PNNTG has one of the lowest returns when compared to the other baby bonds in the sector. Moreover, it is also located at the bottom of the charts with respect to all fixed-rated "babies" and the BDC securities, offering nothing better than the current outstanding issues. Generally, I have no interest in the new PNNT's IPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.