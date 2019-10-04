Six Flags: Conviction Buy Under $50

Although we previously traded FUN, SIX is the dominant player in the market and the iconic brand commands premium pricing.

The company not only pays a tremendous and safe dividend, but a bounce is very likely so this name appeals to value hunters and swing traders.

Prepared by Chris, CEO Quad 7 Capital, with contributions from junior analyst Stephanie at BAD BEAT Investing

Six Flags (SIX) was asked about by our follower and member "Invst" this week and following my earliest meetings, I took a much closer look at the name. I think it represents a strong opportunity to buy especially when shares dip under $50. In fact, under $50 this is a conviction buy for us. There is strong support in the upper $40 range, while our fast-return seeking traders will be pleased to know that we think the stock can rally to $59 before facing heavy resistance. We assign a strong buy rating under $50. The company is great in a normal economy and is pretty darn resilient in a weaker one. Competition is limited so that is a plus and there is solid recurring revenue. We like the setup. Let us discuss further.

Source: Six Flags Q2 presentation

Take a look at the simple to read the chart below. On only a few occasions in recent trading history has the stock dipped well below $50. Each time the stock has rebounded with ease. We have support around $47.30. We could encounter some resistance in the $55 area, but heavier resistance is expected at $59. Still this would be 20% or more upside if you acquire shares under $50:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing chartist John R. Savage

This chart that our chartist John drew up was supposed to be a simple markup of his more complex charting but it is busy. No bother. The key here is that we see support being very strong at ~$47.30, with mild resistance at $55 and heavier resistance expected around $59. This 4-year chart depicts the strength of the stock, which is at the bottom of an uptrend channel but also looking to bounce out of a short-term downtrend in the last few quarters. We will get paid to wait. We expect a bounce.

The play

Buy: $47-$49

Traders targets for exit: $55, $59

Stop: $46

We think this is best treated in the medium to long term for growth and income, though our traders can easily scalp as there are many notable swings.

Discussion

All of you have probably heard of Six Flags. They are a massive entertainment company at this point with locations all over North America. They compete with Cedar Fair (FUN) as well as Disney (DIS) theme parks and other fairs, carnivals, and independent entertainment resorts. However, competition is pretty limited. The company of course started in 1957 and construction of Six Flags Over Texas (it was actually in Arlington, Texas) started in 1960. The big park opened in 1961 with the actual “six flags” representing the countries that had a historical presence in Texas: Mexico, France, Spain, 'Texas', and of course the United States.

Fast forward to today. As of today, the company operates 26 theme and water parks. Their attractions of course include industry-leading thrill rides to water attractions, themed areas, children's areas, parades, concerts and shows, restaurants, games and merchandise outlets.

Source: Six Flags Q2 presentation

Keep in mind they have agreements with DC Comics and Warner Bros (NYSE:T) to use likenesses of their many Trademarked characters. They have rights to many of the world's greatest cartoon characters and superheroes, from Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes friends to DC Comics Super Heroes Batman, Robin, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and many more. This helps Six Flags to offer its over 30 million guests annually a full character program, including character meet and greets, meals, photograph and autograph opportunities and new retail options. In fact, the company is a cash cow!

Smart spending

The company is simply a cash cow. Now let us talk a bit more about its income. As of Q1 2019, Six Flags net leverage was 4.1x adjusted EBITDA, and the company said it is expected to decline as it “generates higher levels of adjusted EBITDA and cash flow.” The company recently upsized its credit facilities, increasing the amount of its term loan B of $584 million to $800 million and increasing the revolving credit facility from $250 million to $350 million.

Source: Six Flags Q2 presentation

Let's be clear here. The company has modest leverage, high interest coverage, and no debt maturities before 2024. That is strong. Six Flags has maintained discipline with regard to its capital allocation strategies, as the company has increased its dividend for eight consecutive years in a row, while maintaining its properties and adding new attractions. Take a look at the massive repurchases and dividends paid (or to be paid in 2019):

Source: Six Flags Q2 presentation

The growth in operational strength continues. Let us take a look more into the second quarter. Revenue for Q2 2019 increased $32 million or 7% from the second quarter of 2018 to $477 million. The company has a history of strong revenue growth in Q2:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

So where did this come from? Well, the revenue growth resulted primarily from an 8% increase in attendance to 10.5 million guests and a 14% increase in sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations revenue. Adjusting for the nearly 200,000 guest visits that occurred during the second quarter versus the first quarter due to the later timing of Easter in 2019 versus 2018, second quarter 2019 attendance grew by 538,000 guests or 6%.

Annually sales are strong:

Source: Six Flags Q2 presentation

The company is a cash cow. But what about income? Net income for Q2 increased $5 million or 7%, and diluted earnings per share increased 7% to $0.94, primarily due to revenue growth resulting from higher attendance and the company’s international agreements. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2019 increased $9 million or 6% to a record $180 million. This is the type of growth we want to see when seeking a value investment.

International strategy to fuel more growth

These international agreements are a key strategy moving forward:

Source: Six Flags Q2 presentation

As you can see there is solid opportunity to expand globally and further compete with huge names like Disney. We like that the company itself has zero upfront investment capital, and that it makes money from fees and licensing. That is winning.

Growing earnings

The company effectively manages spending. Earnings grow every year as spending as a percentage of revenue has declined almost every year.

Source: Six Flags Q2 presentation

It has ticked up of late given huge investments made in revamping parks and adding attractions. Still the company is growing earnings and EBITDA with solid margins.

Source: Six Flags Q2 presentation

Get paid

The dividend that is paid is continuing to grow as I alluded to earlier. Take a look at this solid growth:

Source: Six Flags Q2 presentation

The yield is currently 6.3%. We love this high level of income while we wait for a spike in share prices. It is a winning combination. Free cash flow continues to grow nicely. Over the time frame 2011-2019, SIX has grown free cash flow by around 11% annually.

Valuation

Stephanie calculated a few valuation metrics for us at the price of $50.

Source: Calculations provided by BAD BEAT Investing junior analyst Stephanie, all trailing data based on most recent 12 month period

It is tough to compare the valuation to any one specific sector, though consumer discretionary makes sense. Relative to FUN and DIS, it is attractive. We also are targeting an entry lower into the stock which means these metrics will all have better scores. Keep in mind, at present levels, they offer compelling value.

Take home

We believe shares are attractive, especially under $50. While recession fears may keep many from wanting to buy anything, theme parks continue to do well. Keep in mind that a huge Q3 report is coming out next month which will contain key months of July and August. We expect strong results. At a 6.3% yield, with growing financial metrics and leverage that is being reduced, we believe the stock will bounce strongly from the high $40s should it get there. This is a conviction buy for us.

