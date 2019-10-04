Microsoft's Focus And Stock Price Are In The Clouds

Continues to outperform other tech giants in total shareholder return, with share price up 30% over the past year vs. peer group’s ~10% and dividend payout growing at ~10% annually over the past five years.

Microsoft – most valued technology company with market-leading positions in desktop operating systems and productivity tools

With over $1.0 trillion in market cap, Microsoft (MSFT) is the world’s most valued technology company. The company’s stock has outperformed other large technology peers with a 30% gain over the past year compared to the peer average of just 10% - at least until last week.

The company beat the consensus EPS estimates by 12% in thirteen of the last fourteen quarters. Going forward too, MSFT may continue to beat estimates, which in turn could continue to drive up the share price.

Differentiated and diversified software and devices with a market-leading position in operating systems and Office suites – and now strong growth in the cloud - have been powering Microsoft. The company’s diversified product offerings are grouped into three segments - Productivity and Business Processes (Office – Commercial & Consumer including Office 365 subscriptions, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions), Intelligent Cloud (public, private, and hybrid server products and cloud services), and More Personal Computing (Windows operating system, Microsoft Surface PCs & Tablets, and Gaming -Xbox hardware and Xbox software).

Although each of the three segments currently accounts for about a third of revenues, the share of intelligent cloud has been accelerating over the past three years powered by its Azure cloud platform amid strong demand for cloud offerings. Microsoft holds the number one position globally in the Windows operating system (70% share) and Office suite (80%) and is the second-largest player in cloud offerings and continues to narrow the gap with leader, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Leveraging hybrid model to capitalize on the growing demand for cloud products

With a dominant position in legacy IT and public cloud infrastructure, Microsoft is well-positioned to capture a slice of the large and growing cloud market. The company’s cloud computing platform – Azure - has grown at 90% over the past three years.

Azure Stack, the hybrid-cloud product that launched in 2017, was a milestone for Microsoft as it accelerated hybrid-cloud adoption among legacy enterprises. Although startups prefer all-in public cloud, large legacy enterprises that account for a majority of tech spending tend to opt for a hybrid model wherein they move workloads to the cloud depending on the need - while some portion remains on-premise.

The high costs of replacing customized legacy IT systems, fear of losing control over IT assets, and regulations (particularly in health care, financial services) are key factors that continue to drive hybrid model use among legacy enterprises. In addition to demand from startups and legacy IT, however, emerging technologies such as Internet of Things and artificial intelligence should further drive demand for cloud offerings, particularly Infrastructure as a service, which is forecast to grow 30% annually to reach $140 billion in 2023 from $36 billion in 2018.

Apart from its hybrid-cloud capabilities, Azure continues to evolve with improvements and a slew of continuous product launches along with support for open source, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT), which continues to drive adoption among legacy enterprises. Azure now supports hyper-scale capabilities to relational database services with Azure SQL Database. All these features make Azure the number one choice for mission-critical workloads at several large enterprises, including 95% of the Fortune 500. And the number of large clients continues to grow, with several new multi-million dollar clients in the latest quarter, including AT&T (T), the largest cloud client to date.

The rapid growth of Azure has increased Microsoft’s share in all cloud products – infrastructure, platform and software. In infrastructure, the company has improved to the number two spot (12% share in 2018) (from a fourth position (2% share) in 2013), behind Amazon, which had the early mover advantage and leads with a share of 46% in 2018, as per IDC. The gap between Microsoft and Amazon is expected to narrow further, while the gap between these two and the rest is expected to widen over the coming years as the industry consolidates due to high capital requirements and continuous pricing pressure. In platform, the company holds the largest market share at more than 30%. In software, it holds an 8% share, driven primarily by a continued shift from on-premise Microsoft Office to Office 365.

The continued shift towards cloud has had a negative impact on Microsoft’s gross margins for a decade, although they have stabilized and improved in recent years. However, longer term, gross margins may come under pressure due to pricing pressures as the industry matures but total gross profits and operating profits should grow as Microsoft benefits from scale and an expanded market opportunity.

Steady growth in Windows and Office

As Microsoft continues to aggressively embrace cloud, its large installed base of Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite provides stability. Microsoft Windows is a monopoly in operating systems, with a global market share of 70% in desktops and laptops, followed by Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) macOS at a distant second with 14%. The company’s latest version of its operating system, Windows 10, is active on more than 800 million devices, with accelerating adoption in the enterprise as the most secure and productive operating system.

Other products that continue to show decent growth and are gaining prominence are Dynamics ERP, Power Platform, and LinkedIn. Microsoft continues to launch new and improved versions of these solutions including AI Dynamics 365 AI and AI Builder for Power Platform that provide intelligence and cognitive features. In LinkedIn, Microsoft recently introduced a new suite of interview prep tools, driving record job postings in 4Q19, and Marketing Solutions, the fastest growing business, with tools that make it easier for marketers to connect with LinkedIn's 645 million members.

Over the past two years, the More Personal Computing segment (which includes Windows) grew 8% while Productivity and Business Processes (which includes Office, Dynamics, and LinkedIn) grew 17%.

Additionally, these traditional products continue to help the company gain market share in cloud as it moves these products to the cloud. Databases will benefit the most from this shift to the cloud while other products will show steady growth as the hybrid model expands.

Dividend growth should continue

Aided by strong financial performance and tons of cash on its books, Microsoft continues to return significant cash to its shareholders as dividends and share repurchases. Over the past five years, the company’s dividend payout has increased at 10% on average and this trend may continue in FY20 as it expects another year of double-digit growth in revenues and operating income.

Following the completion of the $40 billion 2013 share repurchase program in 2016, Microsoft announced an additional $40.0 billion in share repurchases (2016 program). The company repurchased $16.8 billion in FY19 with $11.4 billion remaining in the program, which we believe could be completed in FY20.

Although the tech giant has been declaring increasing dividend payouts, the dividend yield is not very high (1.45% currently) as the stock continues to rally and is trading near its all-time highs of $141.

Results

4Q and FY19

Microsoft's fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 results ending June 2019 came in above the street, both on the top line and bottom line with strong performance across all its segments, particularly commercial cloud applications and infrastructure while consumer segment (applications, PC, and gaming) underperformed.

Revenue for 4Q19 grew 12% to $33.7 billion (consensus: $32.8 billion), taking the full-year fiscal revenue to a record $125 billion, with strong performance from all reportable segments, particularly Productivity & Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud, both witnessing double-digit growth. Productivity and Business Processes revenue jumped 14%, driven by office commercial products and cloud services (+14%) with office 365 surging 31%, and LinkedIn +25% while Intelligent cloud reported a 19% growth in revenue, driven by server products and cloud services, with Azure surging 64%. Revenue growth in the More Personal Computing segment was muted, at only 4%, dragged down by a 10% decline in Gaming revenue, offset by strong growth in Windows commercial products and cloud services (+13%) and Surface computers & devices (+14%).

Commercial bookings grew 22% driven by larger, long-term Azure contracts. Commercial cloud revenue surged 39% with gross margins improving 600 bps to 65%, driven primarily by meaningful improvement in Azure gross margin.

Higher revenues, improved gross and operating margins (both up 200 bps to 69% and 37%) drove a 21% growth in adjusted EPS to $1.37, above the consensus $1.21.

My Take

As I was putting together the research on MSFT, the company announced another $40 billion share repurchase program, which is roughly 4% of the company’s current market value. The company also announced a boost to its dividend of 11% to $0.51 per share, which puts the yield at 1.47% on a forward basis.

It’s not a high dividend yield and as I mentioned in a previous article, it tends to get missed by many income investors, but the potential for dividend growth is a very attractive factor I considered when looking at the stock. Not to mention the focus on total returns, which is 16.3%, including a 15.5% price increase since I first mentioned the stock in my marketplace service.

Not only has dividend growth been impressive in general, it is even more impressive considering only Apple pays a dividend among FANG stocks and it too is in the low 1% range.

The $40-billion share buyback will also reduce shares by roughly 285 million shares, which could mean additional dividend boosts for shareholders who continue to hold the stock. As the chart below indicates, shares outstanding have been declining steadily as the company has implemented and completed several share buyback programs over the years.

I also like the incredibly high return on equity and return on invested capital for the company, which is currently at 43% and 24%, respectively, and has remained well into the double-digits for the last 10 years.

Unfortunately, the company's future prospects aren't a secret and the stock is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 26. That's in line with the 5-year median but on the few occasions when the multiple has expanded past 30, it was caused by a sharp decline in EPS. I could see 'some' multiple expansion from here and the $40 billion share buybacks might help, but I would prefer to see the price closer to $100. That's just too much of a gap for me to consider even for the potential dividend growth expected.

As for the dividend, for any investors who hold the stock or believe the stock has more upside, it certainly seems safe. Based on my 9 point Dividend Quality Score, MSFT earns a 97 out of 100 with solid balance across all 9 metrics. So while income may be stable and adequate, I put too much risk on the potential for a pullback in the stock. I find there are better places to look for total returns at the moment but will certainly keep an eye on this stock for better entry points in the future.

