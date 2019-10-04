Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Second Consecutive Positive Week For The Sector

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

The municipal bonds reported a second consecutive positive week and continued to recover some of the serious losses which we saw two weeks ago.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.11 and finished Friday's session at $114.10 per share. This was the second consecutive weekly increase for the benchmark after its sharp decline which we saw two weeks ago. It seems that the investors remain cautious in their actions as they continue to monitor the trade deal communication between the U.S. and China. Also, the market situation may be unstable if there is some development of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Of course, this instability may bring a buying impulse in safer assets such as municipal bonds.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) $0.0350 per share.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) $0.0458 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

If I have to summarize the performance of the municipal bond CEFs I will say that they had another positive week. Almost all of the funds from the sector reported an increase in their net asset values. Only Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH), Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) were an exception. On the other hand, we saw a solid performance from the prices of Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF), PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) which reported more than 3.50% increase in their values.

If we take into consideration the fact that this sector was very strong over the past months, you will not be surprised to find that most of the closed-end funds have positive Z-score. Of course, if you believe in the future upside potential in the prices of the municipal bond funds, there are still several closed-end funds from the sector which can be bought at negative Z-score.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) has a Z-score of -0.90 points after the management team announced a decrease in its monthly dividend. Despite this change, this municipal bond CEF remains a very good option for those of you who want to invest in a fund that does not use effective leverage. Its current yield is 3.05% and I consider its portfolio credit quality as very attractive.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-scores. From a statistical point of view, they should be overpriced. In the current market environment, when the sector is very strong and we see interest rate cuts, it is very difficult to say which of the munis are overpriced. Yes, the Z-scores are high but they are still traded at discounts. My simple recommendation is to play the game smart, and when some of your long positions are traded at Z-score above 2.00 points, close them and buy some of the funds which have a lower statistical parameter. The risk/reward ratio is not in your favor when you hold statistically overpriced funds.

Also, be careful with closed-end funds like DTF Tax-Free Income (DTF), where there is a risk of a dividend cut. The earnings coverage ratio is in red territory.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.99 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.86 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Still many of the funds are traded at a discount of more than 12.00%. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

From the above table, Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) is one of the interesting options. It is a state-specific municipal CEF that invests mainly in Texas. From its portfolio, 93.70% of the investments are from issuers from this territory. Talking about credit quality, I see only positives as 97.2% of the assets are labeled as "investment grade" and 31.7% of them are with a rating of "AAA."

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The current yield of the fund is 3.86%, which is not among the most appetizing ones, but the earnings coverage ratio of the fund is 102.25%, which is a positive indicator for the dividend and can be perceived аs margin of safety for the future distributions.

Source: CEFdata.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

PIMCO funds continue to be the ones that are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are one of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value. My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML). I find them as overpriced due to their high Z-scores and premiums. Also, for PCQ, I do expect to see a dividend cut when the UNII/share balance is fully used.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.94%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -5.29%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.14%. From the above participants and their parameters, only PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) caught my eye with its relatively low Z-scores.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In this section, we see which are the funds with the highest current yields. The average yield on the price for the sector is 4.13%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.94%.

Unfortunately, most of them are overpriced based on their Z-scores. Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts. The case with Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) was a very good example. It had the highest yield in the sector, but the earnings per share were not enough high to cover the dividend, and the management team decided to decrease it from $0.0580 to $0.0483 per share.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.