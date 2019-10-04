Ventas Will Set A New All-Time High Very Soon

It's not too late for dividend-growth investors to get into this 4.35%-yielding dividend-growth turnaround story.

I identified Ventas as a high-probability target for dividend growth investors a short while ago; this REIT is now poised to set an all-time high.

Earnings outlook and real asset appeal have something to do with it, dividend yield has more.

The Real Estate Sector is leading the market and I am not surprised. I have been focusing on the sector since early this summer due to earnings outlook, market conditions, and dividend yield and to good effect. What I want to assure investors of is that it is not too late to get into this market.

What I've found is that good values, high yields, safe distributions, and FFO growth can be found within all the REIT industries even now. My analysis of the Healthcare REIT industry turned up three good targets for dividend-investment. This article is a closer look at Ventas (VTR), a REIT poised to set new all-time highs very soon.

The XLRE Real Estate ETF (XLRE) is up roughly 8% since May while the broad market (SPY) continues to drift sideways and now down.

The XLRE Real Estate ETF is up roughly 28% since the first of the year while the broad market is up a mere 18%.

One of the biggest factors making REITs so attractive right now is the yield. The yields on REITs has, historically, remained incredibly steady and even trended higher over the past ten years while returns on U.S. Treasuries have been in a constant downtrend. At current levels, the average REIT yields about 2.65X the 10-year Treasury and many, like Ventas, have a strong outlook for distribution increase and increasing yield-on-investment.

Source: Nareit

Ventas is yielding 4.35% at current prices which is about 30 basis points better than the REIT average. The payout ratio is a bit high at 80% next year's earnings but it's not too high. The company still has room for distribution increases and the combination of its history (18 years of distribution increases) and earnings outlook. The company is not expected to produce FFO growth this quarter or even this year but the outlook for future growth is positive.

Ventas reported during the last earnings cycle that its outlook was brightening. After several years of repositioning and reinvestment efforts, the company is expecting to pivot back to net growth in 2020. Right now, the outlook for 2020 is tepid but at current rates, those targets will be easily met. The consensus is FFO growth in the range of 2.35% but that should accelerate into 2021 and 2022. The bottom line, the dividend is healthy and future distribution increases are expected.

Earnings Are Due Out The Last Week Of October

Ventas reported 2Q earnings in the last week of July so the next report should come out at the end of this month. Notably, the company reported better than expected results and raised its full-year guidance for fiscal 2019.

From the 2Q press release:

“Ventas had a highly productive second quarter as we delivered strong results, executed on our near term development pipeline in our exciting university-based research & innovation business, and captured accretive and attractive external investments, including with Le Groupe Maurice,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO.

With the unexpected strength in the first half, it is possible the turnaround plans are gaining traction quicker than management first estimated. If so, we can expect another round of solid earnings this month.

Bob Probst, CFO, from the earnings call transcript:

Big picture, although we are still in the midst of elevated new openings, we believe strongly in the powerful upside is senior housing and its contribution to our five-year growth. As for trade in Philly, we expect occupancy to inflect positively in the second half of 2020. Through our proprietary data analytics, we can look ahead and see that demand is increasing and that supply is easing. As evidenced by our forecast that new openings across our 194 submarkets should improve by about 15% in 2020 versus 2019. In fact, reaching the best levels of new deliveries since 2015. Looking further ahead, improving new construction starts, accelerating demand, and significant operating leverage underscore our conviction that over the next five years our SHOP business can grow same-store cash NOI at a 4% to 6% CAGR.

The company's guidance for 2019 is now $3.80 to $3.86. A full dime above the previously stated range.

Ventas: The Technical Outlook

Shares of Ventas have been performing strongly since the August market swoon and are ready to march higher.

The REIT has been trending higher since April. Now, it is trading just shy of its all-time high and is indicated higher. The bullish crossovers in MACD and stochastic are consistent with a trend-following move higher and today's price action is a confirmation of the trend.

The all-time high is an easy target and about 2.7% upside to today's prices. Since April, the REIT has made three rallies higher with an average gain of 14.5%. Assuming the September bounce from the trend line is the start of another rally, we can expect prices to move up to the $80 region. Assuming today's candle and the short-term EMA are the starting point of the next rally, prices may advance to $82 before the next earnings release.

In terms of valuation and price multiple, Ventas is trading near the high end of the Healthcare REIT spectrum. That said, it is not the highest valued Healthcare REIT by two multiples. Assuming a multiple expansion to match HCP's 19.5X or Welltower's (WELL) 20.5X forward FFO gives a target of $77 to $81 which matches my technical targets. Regardless, we can expect to see VTR retest its all-time highs very soon.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is simple. Real estate is a sector you want to own right now. Within the REITs, Ventas is one poised to move higher and set new all-time highs. The REIT's strength is being driven by the yield-story, REITs just deliver a better return than most other retail-style investments, but also by the company's turnaround story. Ventas has been repositioning itself for growth and on the cusp of a major shift in revenue and earnings trends. If you're looking for yield, growth, and distribution growth, Ventas is an investment you should consider.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.