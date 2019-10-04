'Opting In' To ArQule With Insiders

I usually have at least one development-stage biotech in my portfolio at any given time. But after an unusually disappointing stretch with that usually profitable insider investment theme over the past year, my portfolio became devoid of dev-stage biotech earlier in September.

I have high expectations that ArQule (ARQL) won’t disappoint, however, as this dev-stage biotech recently had constructive clinical results, a balance-sheet enhancing secondary offering, and insiders accumulating ARQL “Significantly,” even though the stock is up over 250% since last December.

ARQL showed up on numerous Daily Ratings Reports in recent months, the most recent being on September 25th, illustrating that even during seasonally slow insider filing periods like we're in now, execs still generate decent investment ideas.

ArQule develops therapeutics to treat cancer and rare diseases using drugs that inhibit a class of proteins known as kinases, which play pivotal roles in modulating cellular activities. The company has four kinase inhibitors in early-stage trials, with its ARQ 531 candidate being the recent bullish catalyst for the stock.

ARQ 531 is a reversible dual inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). It not only inhibits BTK, but also the C481S-mutant of BTK which has proven resistant to treatment with already approved BTK inhibitors, ibrutinib and acalabrutinib.

So the efficacy of BTK inhibitors has been proven, and ibrutinib and acalabrutinib have proven very profitable for their owners - AbbVie (ABBV) and AstraZeneca (AZN), respectively.

ArQule has the potential to enter the market with a better BTK inhibitor many years from now if trials of ARQ 531 are successful. Testimony to the blockbuster potential of ARQ 531, constructive data from early phase I trials for the drug were enough to spike ARQL more than 40% in one session mid-June, to $9.

ArQule’s management immediately took advantage of the good news by announcing a secondary offering to raise another $100 million. Instead of investors being annoyed at the dilution, demand was keen enough to allow the secondary to be priced at $9.75 a share. After the offering, ARQL continued to trade up to over $12 by early July.

Since then, ARQL has been drifting steadily lower, giving the stock the look of one that is consolidating its recent gains as lucky investors take some profits. On a percentage basis, the pullback has been worryingly sharp. But I like the entry point into ARQL here as it approaches logical support at its 200-day Moving Average around $6.55.

We're obviously betting the 200-day MA will hold, and perhaps even cause at least a short-term bounce. It would obviously be very troubling if ARQL sliced through that level.

But it doesn’t make much sense that the stock has traded back down below the $7 area at all - notably below the secondary price and even below where the stock gapped up to on the session the positive clinical news was released.

Insiders seem to sense the disconnect as well. Four of them accumulated more ARQL by exercising incentive options or warrants, and keeping them all. Two of these insiders “opting in” (as I term this sort of behavior) have excellent track records with past purchases, and two increased their holdings by over 18% with their latest actions. It was enough to generate a new “Significantly Bullish” rating for ARQL on 9/16/19, which got me looking deeper at its prospects.

Yes, insiders accumulated shares at below-market prices, but the bullish sentiment this opting in cluster illustrates is real. All of the derivatives exercised had months or years before expiring. There was no need for the insiders to exercise them now. All of these execs also chose to keep all the shares. They didn’t sell some to cover their exercise costs and subsequent taxes owed, meaning they had to pony up the exercise costs themselves.

Exercising now does make sense for tax purposes, though. The tax burden for such exercises is based on the difference between the exercise price and the market price on the day. That burden is smaller now that the stock has traded down from $12.

Even so, it would be a bonehead move to have exercised these derivatives if the stock keeps declining, which it has so far. Not only would they be leaving some tax benefit on the table, but the market value of the very real stock they are now holding long in the market would decline. Obviously, the four insiders opting in recently don’t expect much more downside to ARQL’s consolidation.

Adding to the bullish insider sentiment on ARQL is the fact that executives also generated a Significantly Bullish InsiderInsights Rating on 7/1/19, as one director bought $3 million via the late June secondary for Pontifax, the investment firm he’s a partner at. And that big buy came after smaller opting in activity by other insiders just before the bullish clinical news that spiked ARQL in June.

So insiders have shown a persistent bullishness on their shares, even after they have traded up substantially over the past several months. Such accumulation into price strength is a very positive sign, and a nice change from the more common insider buying clusters I see in dev-stage biotechs, which tend to occur after the stock crashes in the wake of a clinical disappointment.

With its bolstered balance sheet, constructive clinical results for a potential blockbuster drug, and a few more shots on goal with other drug candidates, ARQL looks a decent bet at its present price - which is bucking a down market today after announcing some forward momentum for one of ArQule's other "shots on goal." Specifically, the company announced that the first patient was dosed in an early Phase I trial of its oral, selective pan-AKT inhibitor, miransertib, for the treatment of Proteus syndrome and PIK3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum disorders.

There are no sure bets with dev-stage biotechs, of course. They are high-risk/high-reward bets by definition. The fact that ARQL just pulled back by over a third in less than two months on no news illustrates that point, and ArQule in particular is years away from having its drugs hit the market even if trials do continue moving forward. If ARQL does slice through its 200-day moving average, a further slide could occur quickly.

But, at this point, the pullback has already offered an attractive enough entry point for both short-term traders playing the technicals, and longer-term biotech investors willing to sit through short-term volatility. For their part, all nine of the sell-side analysts following ARQL rate it Buy or better, with price targets mostly in the $11 to $13 area.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARQL, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.