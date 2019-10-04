Constellation Brands: Cannabis Investment Dragging Lower Solid Beer Business

Margins were weaker in the quarter, pressured by a transition period in its wine and spirits business as the company completes the divestment of a number of niche brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) with a market cap of $39 billion is one of the largest producers of beer, wine, and spirits in the United States with a brand portfolio that includes 'Corona beer' and 'Svedka vodka'. The firm generates over 90% of its revenue in the U.S. Back in 2017, the company entered the cannabis business by making a major equity investment in Canopy Growth Corp (OTC:CGC) through a leveraged acquisition of the company's common stock and warrants.

STZ just reported its latest earnings release which included large losses from its investment in Canopy Growth, dragging lower more positive results from its core beer business. The company raised full-year guidance for adjusted earnings while the market focused on falling margins leading to a sell-off on the report. This article recaps those results along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

STZ Q2 Earnings Recap

Constellation Brands reported Q2 fiscal 2020 earnings on October 3rd with non-GAAP EPS of $2.91, which was $0.29 ahead of expectations. On a GAAP basis, however, the result was actually a loss of $2.77 per share driven by a $484 million equity loss from its investment in Canopy Growth Corp. Constellation has invested nearly $4 billion in GCC and owns approximately 56% of the company while it marked down the fair value of the investment by $839 million in the quarter. For context, the share price of GCC lost nearly $1 billion in the last quarter while its share price has declined by nearly 50% in the past six months.

Source: Company IR

STZ net sales of $2.34 billion in the quarter were in line with expectations and an increase of 1.7% compared to last year. Overall, this was a disappointing result which included weaker than expected margins while the company also included $46 million in charges related to the transition of its wine and spirits business following the divestment of 30 brands to E&J Gallo announced back in April.

Shares sold off on the result and STZ is now down about 15% from its 52-week high, while some of the weakness here may be related to the broader market volatility. Nevertheless, management maintains a positive outlook highlighting strong cash flow performance and growth in its U.S. beer market.

Beer segment depletion growth, which is the industry term for product movement from distributors to retail customers, increased by 6.2% y/y while shipment volumes are up 5.3% over the first two quarters. The company's 'Modelo Especial' brand in particular is gaining momentum in the market among consumers and generated 15% depletion growth in the quarter which the company claims is the most in the entire U.S. beer category. 'Corona' and 'Pacifico' beer brands sales have also performed well according to the press release. Operating income for the beer segment increased by 8.7% compared to the quarter in 2018.

Source: Company IR

On the other hand, the wind and spirits segment for the company has been more challenging with the company re-positioning following the transaction with E&J Gallo that is expected to close by the end of this year. Wine and spirits depletion volumes declined by 13.3% in the quarter while net sales fell 8.9% y/y. The operating income dropped 20.4% to $160.4 million with narrower margins on higher COGS and marketing spend. Constellation is focusing on its featured brands in the segment like 'Woodbridge Wines' and 'SVEDKA vodka' which continue to present solid numbers.

Full Year Guidance

Looking ahead, management is targeting comparable full year EPS in a range between $9.00 and $9.20 which excludes the equity losses from Canopy Growth. The GAAP EPS estimates would be materially lower in a range between $0.55 to $0.75 but the company wants to focus on its "core" business that remains free cash flow positive driven by strong net sales growth from beer in the 7% to 9% range this year. The company is looking to generate free cash flow for the year at a midpoint guidance of $1.35 billion representing a 3.5% free cash flow yield.

Source: Company IR

STZ Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

The results here for Constellation Brands have been muddled by both the transitioning wine and spirits segment while the Canopy Growth investment has become the white elephant in the room. Cannabis stocks have fallen out of favor recently with most of the major publicly traded companies including CCG presenting large declines this year as the industry continues to generate large losses despite strong growth. For Constellation, it's troubling that its own stock price is now trading off the sentiment of its equity investment the company and management have no control over on a day-to-day basis. With that said, there's an optionality here that Constellation stands to eventually benefit from potentially better than expected results from CCG in the future leading to a recovery of the investment value. This case highlights the upside for STZ's stock price while deeper losses from CCG will only add to this headache.

Going into the 2020 elections in the United States, there's a thought that the outcome could be positive for the cannabis industry and trends toward Marijuana legalization at the Federal level regardless of which side of the political aisle the Presidential race takes. On one hand, the current Trump administration and Republican leadership have been reluctant to push forward on major legislation efforts, but more positive rhetoric in that direction could be seen as a campaign tool to broaden voter demographics recognizing the current widespread support. On the other side, Democratic Presidential candidates are generally more open to fast-tracked reforms while legalization at the state level will likely expand as a ballot issue next year. Clearly, all steps in this direction are positive for the industry with CCG and STZ standing to benefit.

We like STZ's core beer business recognizing that brands like 'Corona' and 'Modelo' continue to gain market share as some traditional "domestic" brands like 'Budweiser' and 'Bud Light' from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (BUD) have declined, for example. The beer segment's operating income of $685 million in Q2 represented nearly 95% of the company's total highlighting both the weaker wine and spirits segments and drag from CCG. We think the transaction with E&J Gallo was the right step for the company to consolidate and refocus on a more streamlined portfolio.

Considering a peer group including Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B), Diageo PLC (DEO) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, we highlighting that STZ trades at a discount to the group in terms of an enterprise value to revenues at 6.5x compared to 6.7x for DEO and 9.5x for Brown-Forman. We use this metric as it controls for various debt levels as the industry tends to be highly leveraged. STZ's gross margin over the trailing twelve months at 50%, is below levels from BF.B and DEO. Still, it's difficult to make a direct comparison as these companies focus on different segments with varying business models.

In terms of price to free cash flow, STZ at 29x trades roughly in-line with DEO, but at a 40% discount to Brown-Forman. Using the full year adjusted midpoint EPS guidance of $9.10, STZ currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 21.5x. This compares to a forward P/E multiple for BF.B at 34.5x, and DEO at 22.7x, and BUD at 18.9x. The point here is to demonstrate that among different valuation ratios, there is little to suggest STZ is significantly under or overvalued. We think the current share price at $195 following this recent sell-off is fair, all else considered.

Takeaway

The positives for STZ come down to its continued growth, free cash flow generation, strong brand portfolio, and overall solid "core" business. Nearly two years following Constellation Brands' initial equity investment in Canopy Growth Corporation, it's clear the results have left a lot to be desired. We expect the sentiment in CGC stock to carry over to STZ in the short term which represents either upside or downside depending on how well Canopy is able to recover recent losses.

Investor monitoring points should include the evolution of its retooled wine and spirits business looking for management's ability to reclaim organic growth following the current transition period. We rate STZ as a HOLD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.