Cigna: This Compounder Easily Has 50% Upside, Huge Insider Buying

Cigna (NYSE:CI) has been punished over the past year owing to healthcare reform fears (i.e. Medicare for All), as well as investors' dislike for its sizable acquisition of Express Scripts (ESRX). Since the ESRX deal was announced in March 2018, CI stock has underperformed the market by over 30%. Given that Cigna assumed and borrowed a total of $41BB to fund the acquisition, leverage concerns have also weighed on the stock.

However, Cigna is a free cash flow machine and will pay down $4.2BB of its $34BB of debt just this year. Cigna is also on track to grow EPS by 18% in 2019, and while political noise has also been a concern, a single payer system (Medicare For All) is likely a political non-starter. I cannot imagine that the federal government would be more efficient at managing our vast healthcare system compared to private insurers. As this is a critical issue for Cigna, we will delve into this in detail later.

In any case, while clearing this concern will take potentially until after the election in 2020, my view is that like HillaryCare (Clinton’s 1992 goal of universal coverage) and ObamaCare worries, once the political noise clears up, CI can easily trade back to its typical valuation levels in the 12-14x range. On $20.50 of company guided 2021 EPS, Cigna would trade in a range of $246-287 per share, approximately 64-90% upside in roughly 2 years.

These are very undemanding multiples on a company with a great track record. Cigna qualifies as a Compounder. It’s an extremely well-run company with a phenomenal track record of growing EPS by 12% per year since 2005 (and 17% per year over the past 5 years). In fact, I first wrote up the stock on Seeking Alpha here in 2012 when it was $43 per share. Today, at $150 per share, it is equally cheap and compelling.

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

Businesses

Cigna operates 4 lines of businesses today.

Integrated Medical - The company’s core insurance business and 39% of total EBITDA. Importantly, 86% of this business is Administrative Services Only (ASO), whereby Cigna collects a fee for managing insurance programs for corporations, offering access to networks and administrative functions. It is the Cigna customer that bears medical expenses. This segment also offers government plans (like Medicare Advantage) and specialty plans (dental, vision, etc.).

Organic growth has been impressive for this segment as shown below:

Source: Presentation

Health Services - This is the company’s Pharmacy Benefit Management business (the PBM as purchased from Express Scripts) and represents 48% of EBITDA today. PBMs are essentially drug purchasing organizations, negotiating drug price discounts as they buy in bulk, and recommending formularies to their customers.

While the PBM business is controversial, it is a solid cash flow generator and should grow nicely over time. With political pressure on so-called rebates lately, these businesses have had ups and downs.

Criticism of the business: PBM’s approve/disapprove of which drugs that their insurance industry customers will cover. A drug not on their approved formulary won’t be reimbursed by the insurer. As a gatekeeper, there is concern that approved drugs are the more expensive ones, the ones with higher rebates (the difference between what the drug company gets and the list price, which the PBM keeps). For Cigna, their exposure to rebates is actually quite small. More on this later.

While this industry is not priced for growth, Cigna should be able to post nice organic numbers here.

Source: Presentation

Internationals Markets/Group Disability - Cigna offers a broad range of insurance products in 30 countries around the world. Group Disability offers disability insurance products and is sold in conjunction with healthcare insurance to corporations. Together, these 2 business segments comprise 14% of EBITDA.

None of their businesses requires much in the way of capex. It is somewhat surprising to me that Buffett owns no healthcare insurance business, given how much cash flow they generate. His JV with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and JPM (NYSE:JPM) appears an attempt to lower healthcare insurance costs at his own companies, perhaps by cutting out the middleman. With net margins at only 5-6%, these are not businesses easily disintermediated, however.

Management

David Cordani has managed as CEO since 2009 and been at the company since 1991. At 53 years old, he has many years of management left. The company is conservatively run, occasionally does acquisitions (ESRX was the biggest), but has a great track record of growing topline as well as earnings per share.

Here is more reading on the CEO.

Regarding the acquisition of Express Scripts, I give management credit for waiting until valuations became compelling enough to purchase at a relative bargain. Indeed, ESRX should be an accretive deal, given they paid about 10x FCF and 8.2x EBITDA.

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

While management’s long-term EPS growth goal is 10-12%, EPS in 2019 is expected to be about 18% higher than 2018. Their 2021 target is $20-21 in EPS.

Source: Presentation

While it is a bit difficult to separate acquisition from organic growth, generally, CI has grown topline by 9% over the past 5 years, and EPS at 19%. That is about 100% organic. The company's press release suggested double-digit earnings accretion in year one from Express Scripts.

Drug Price Rebates

A big concern with investors is drug price rebates. If a pharmaceutical company has a $1,000 list price for a drug, PBMs will negotiate a discount and collect a rebate on the sold drug. Let’s say that is $30. Under Medicare, Cigna already passes that $30 on to its customer and keeps none of it. Under a commercial insurance contract, Cigna keeps a portion, but big picture their rebate revenue is not material to the company.

From the 4th Quarter Call:

Matthew Borsch Maybe just if I can ask a question this way on the rebates relative to the draft rule understanding the commercial payers are not immediately into or not impacted by this rule, but if so, so if rebates were to disappear entirely in theory what would be the earnings impact at this point for commercial as well? David Cordani Hi, good morning, it is David. We don't have a theoretical EPS answer to the theoretical action you articulate. Stepping back in an attempt to be helpful again about 95% of all discounts and rebates within the Express Scripts portfolio pass-through and shared about 50% of all clients opt for today full pass-through rebate relationships and that equates to - because of the scale of those clients it equates about two-thirds of the volumes and previously indicated Express Scripts retains about $400 million, that's a before tax number.

So, even if 100% of rebates disappeared, then that would impact EBITDA by only 3.5%, and EPS by perhaps $1 per share.

Medicare For All Risk

Lately, a few Democratic presidential candidates have been touting a Medicare for All solution to the healthcare system. While the moderate Democratic plan for the past decade has been to add basic coverage for the uninsured (mostly through the Affordable Care Act), some left leaning candidates (Sanders, Warren) are going even further in hopes of restructuring the entire healthcare system.

The basic premise is that private insurance companies, providers, and drug companies are all overpaid. Running a single payer system, like many countries do, and eliminating private insurance would enable cost control in a system that seems to have none. Clearly, this would be devastating to the big healthcare insurers (Aetna/CVS, Humana (NYSE:HUM), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), and Cigna) and partly explains the cheap multiple the market is giving Cigna today.

Cutting through the partisan rhetoric is important. One side claims healthcare costs would go down overall, arguing that a single payer (the US government) could dictate prices for all healthcare services as well as for pharmaceuticals. The problem with the Sanders bill as proposed last year, apart from the $32 trillion price tag over 10 years, is that proponents assume 40% savings off healthcare services today. However, such a dramatic cut to healthcare providers would be devastating.

The reality is that many for-profit healthcare offices and hospitals around the country would become instantly unprofitable. This is where healthcare gets rationed, hospitals closed and doctors and nurses fired to cut costs. Wait times for medical procedures would potentially sky-rocket. While I live in the US, I have heard this is common in countries in the UK and Canada.

The annual price tag of the Sanders bill would be $2.8 trillion. Note that total government revenue is estimated in 2019 at $3.4 trillion, with spending of $4.75 trillion. That’s already a massive $1.35 trillion deficit. Given that the current mandated budget (interest, social security, etc.) is $2.8 trillion, then it doesn’t take a genius to realize that raising that much in incremental taxes is virtually impossible.

Can you imagine people's reactions to their taxes going up nearly 45%? Anyone paying a tax rate in the neighborhood of 30% of AGI would suddenly be faced with taxes of 45% of AGI. Consumers may get a little more in their paychecks from not having insurance costs taken out, and perhaps some co-pays/deductibles would fall. But the increase is simply untenable.

Even Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden aren’t pushing for Medicare for All. The moderate Democratic notion has been to push for universal coverage. Clinton tried in 1992, but by the time Congress flipped to a Republican controlled one in 1994, no bill was advanced.

Obama passed the Affordable Care Act, of course, which mandates insurance or fines. In the event of full Democratic control of both the Executive and Legislative branches, history shows that any change in control in one or other would put an end to any single payer system.

Some good reading, some partisan, some not. For the record, I'm independent.

Nancy Pelosi asked “How do you pay for that?” Pelosi on single-payer health care: 'How do you pay for that?'

Washington Post questions its ability to pass: Opinion | Sanders and Warren got crushed on health care, finally

Factcheck.org

The Cost of 'Medicare-for-All' - FactCheck.org

Financials

Source: Author spreadsheet

These may be hard to read, but the biggest takeaway is how much free cash flow this company generates. They will have not only enough FCF to pay down $5-6BB of debt every year, but also capital left over for share repurchases. Note that I assumed that all capital expenditures were for maintenance purposes, which is conservative. It is a remarkably scalable business requiring little in the way of capital clearly.

Earnings growth has also been impressive. EPS has grown from $3.17 in 2005, to $14.22 in 2018. That a CAGR of 12% a year, vs. the S&P at 6% per year. Double the growth, but only half the valuation. Guidance for 2019 is $16.60 per share. Some might argue that CI deserves a lower multiple, given political risk, and it does, but the counterpoint is that this political risk likely disappears in 2020 after the election.

I also added a column for MC FOR ALL. If Medicare for All is enacted, likely in 2022 at the earliest, then assuming the company loses 100% of their non-government insurance business (65% of $4BB in EBITDA), then EPS would fall by roughly $5-6 per share. EPS would look like $13 per share roughly in that case next year. Investors seem to forget that Cigna has many other businesses, and likely would be a government subcontractor or supplemental insurance provider in the event of a Medicare for All scenario.

Comps

The best comps are the following: Humana, UnitedHealth, Anthem and CVS (Aetna). Interestingly, Anthem attempted to purchase Cigna in early 2017 for roughly $185 per share, a 17x multiple on 2017 EPS (with a mix of cash and stock, so the purchase value fluctuated a bit).

Regulators squashed that deal. Cigna and Anthem are still engaged in litigation (as Cigna attempts to collect its breakup fee and ANTM countersues). After Cigna closed on the ESRX deal, Anthem quickly yanked its contract with Express Scripts (which had already been on a wind-down schedule anyway). All of the numbers presented here exclude the Anthem revenue and EBITDA.

Today, Anthem trades at 12.25x forward earnings, Humana at 14.4x, and UNH at 14.6x. Cigna typically trades between 10 and 15x earnings, meaning, at under 9x, there appears significant potential for a re-rating. On an EBITDA basis, CI has traded between 7.5x and 11.1x over the past 5 years.

At a range of 8-11x, Cigna would trade between $130 (down 12%) and $240 (up 60%). I like the risk reward set up, but the longer view is even more compelling as shown below.

Source: Author spreadsheet

Sum of the Parts

While not terribly relevant here, given the ESRX deal and differing valuations there, a sum of the parts model is helpful too.

Source: Author spreadsheet, figures in $mm except per share data

The PBMs are generally all owned by large insurers now. CVS owns Aetna and their PBM (Caremark). Cigna owns ESRX and UnitedHealth owns OptumRx. Anthem is starting a PBM internally called IngenioRx.

Conclusion

Cigna tends to go in and out of favor on occasion. Today, it is driven by fear of Medicare for All. But it is hard to argue with their long-term success, and high FCF business model. Their free cash flow means there is plenty of capital for the company to de-lever quickly (to only 1.8x debt/EBITDA in 2 years), as well as buy back stock.

I have noted that management provides EPS guidance excluding share repurchases. With so much cash flow, they tend to reduce share count by roughly 2-3% per year. No surprise that they tend to beat guidance.

I like that the CEO recently picked up 32,500 shares in the open market. That's a $5mm plus vote of confidence.

Finally, with economic warning signs out there, I am also happy to own a recession resistant business. The cycle won't roll over Cigna the way it will other names and industries. It also has zero China exposure, a risk that seems quite real, given the trade wars.

