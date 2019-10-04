A Comparative Review Of Smart Beta And Style ETFs

Buyback ETFs look the worst going forward, while value ETFs look the best.

In general, growth has outperformed value over the past 10 years, and low volatility is performing the best today.

Often, they fail to deliver the returns most investors expect as they are highly dependent on the underlying sectors they allocate toward.

Style ETFs are made to allow passive investors a way to deliver some alpha over the market.

"Smart Beta" and style ETFs have become increasingly popular among investors. They offer passive investors a way to allocate toward investment strategies that typically deliver alpha over non-strategic allocation. I'd like to review these strategies and assess which ones are likely to deliver the most (and least) alpha over the coming months and years.

In particular, I'd like to look at large-cap value (SPYV), large-cap growth (SPYG), large-cap high-dividend (SDY), buyback oriented (PKW), and large-cap low volatility (SPLV).

In general, I have found that the relative performance or outperformance of strategic ETFs is generally more predictable than the absolute performance of the underlying equities. For example, growth has consistently outperformed value over the past 12 years or so, but that streak seems likely to reverse going forward regardless of a recession.

Even more, the relative performance of these strategy ETFs actually delivers information about investor perception of the market. For example, low-volatility tends to outperform when investors are worried about a recession (as in today). However, as I'll show with the fundamentals, they may be slightly misled by assuming low volatility equals lower risk.

As a benchmark, we'll use the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). SPY has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 19.8X, which is relatively high by historical standards. It is heavily weighted toward technology and healthcare companies as shown below:

Importantly, these sectors have been the outperformers over the past decade and, because they have outperformed, hold a higher weight in the market-cap-weighted fund.

In my opinion, the era of market-cap weighting is likely to fade going forward as this has created an alarming valuation gap between outperformers and underperformers. The more people invest in the fund, the larger this gap grows even if the fundamentals of the largest companies don't call for a higher valuation.

Now that we have a benchmark, let's look at the other ETFs.

The SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF

The ongoing underperformance of value stocks has been unfortunate for the majority of investors who prefer value investing. In my opinion, this was initially due to the fact that value stocks typically have higher debt (more banks in the fund, etc.) and investors generally got burned on value stocks in 2008.

Accordingly, they have been fearful to get back into the investing style, and continued underperformance is due in part to the growth in market-cap weighted index investing that necessarily selects against value stocks.

SPYV has a much lower weighted average "P/E" ratio of 14.4X than that of SPY at nearly 20X. The fund has 382 holdings which have had a decent estimated EPS growth of 8.7% per year according to SPDR. The ETF also has a comparatively high dividend yield of 2.5%.

The fund's 382 holdings are heavily weighted toward financials and have slightly lower exposure to healthcare and technology stocks than SPY. If you're curious, here is that distribution.

Most importantly, here is the relative performance of SPYV over SPY over the past decade via the total return ratio (which demonstrates the performance of a long SPYV short SPY trade rebalanced daily with dividends included).

As you can see, this strategy has been consistently underperforming throughout this bull market, but outperformed by a huge degree in the years between 2000 and 2007. Indeed, the outperformance strategies like these may cycle from a bull market to bull market.

Overall, I like SPYV better than SPY and expect this trend to reverse going into the next recession as an increasing number of investors have become critical of this valuation gap. That said, there still may be some time before that happens.

SPDR Large Cap Growth

As in the '90s, but to a lesser degree, growth stocks have been all the rage over the ongoing bull market. The SPDR growth ETF (SPYG) has very different characteristics than the value ETF. SPYG has a much higher weighted average "P/E" ratio of 25X and a low dividend yield of 1.45%. While it has a much richer valuation, it has a much higher expected earnings growth rate of 13.6% per year.

The fund's 292 holdings are very heavily weighted toward technology and healthcare (particularly biotech and devices) companies. For comparative purposes, here is the fund's sector allocation:

And here is the relative total return performance of SPYG vs. SPY:

As you can see, this chart is nearly the exact opposite of the relative performance of value stocks. This fund underperformed by an extreme degree as the tech bubble popped (not shown because it would make the chart ugly) and has outperformed since 2007.

In my opinion, after 2001, investors became very disinterested in growth stocks due to fear or the fact that many growth investors left the markets and thus the "value of growth" fell dramatically. Essentially, this made growth stocks "undervalued" in 2006-2008 and the next era of outperformance began.

Frankly, I have my doubts about growth stocks outperforming again in the next recession. I expect realized revenue growth to be lower than expected. It may just be me, but my interest in buying "the new technological innovation" has fallen dramatically in recent years. The invention of the smartphone was an amazing leap that warranted mass buying. That said, the new "innovations" such as "smart homes" seem a bit faddish and not particularly innovative.

I know that's not a highly analytical thesis against technology companies, but the lack of truly innovative new products is a growing complaint that I've heard among consumers. Indeed, technological innovation is known to cycle over decades.

Dividends and Buybacks

I'll put these two in the same category as they are two sides of the same coin. A company that makes a profit and does not wish to reinvest its earnings can either buy back its shares or hand out dividends. In general, I am cautious of companies that buy back shares in excess due to the fact that they may be just pushing their high valuation even higher.

The SPDR dividend fund (SDY) has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 18.8X, which is very high for what I'd expect to be a value-oriented ETF. The fund also has a similar dividend yield as SPYV at 2.5%. It even has a lower expected earnings growth rate than SPYV at only 7.4%. Clearly, investors are placing a premium on higher dividend large-caps even though they have lower expected earnings.

On the other hand, the Invesco buyback ETF (PKW) has a much lower weighted average "P/E" of 14.5X. I covered the ETF in "PKW: Excessive Share Buybacks To Backfire" and found that the companies in the fund have poor cash balances (due to using it all on buybacks) and poor revenue growth. Indeed, PKW seems to select companies that generally are poor capital allocators.

Here is the sector breakdown of each fund:

SDY and PKW

While dividends and buybacks are very similar, they are pursued by different sectors. In fact, the ranking of sectors that do buybacks is nearly the opposite of those that do dividends.

Even more interesting is the fact that the sectors that do the most buybacks are the ones that have generally outperformed the market (technology and consumer discretionary) while those that return capital via dividends are those that have generally underperformed the market (industrials and consumer staples). It seems that buyback companies may assume their own stock will continue to rise and makes for a good investment (a common bias) while those that pay dividends assume their stock will not outperform the market.

From a fiduciary standpoint, a company must believe its stock is undervalued to pursue buybacks.

Here is the relative performance of each ETF:

Interestingly, the high dividend ETF (SDY) has failed to outperform the market at all over the past 13 years. When it outperforms, it usually falls back down the market in the following years. On the other hand, the buyback ETF (PKW) outperformed by a nice degree until 2015 when it began to consistently underperform. Interestingly, this performance can be tied to the amount of free cash available at banks as shown in my recent article.

Overall, I expect both of these funds to underperform the market, particularly the buyback ETF PKW. The problem with these companies is that they are not growth- nor value-oriented. The managements of these companies know they don't have great growth potential because they are not reinvesting their cash into their companies. While that may be fine for an established firm, the value of cash is rising and those without it may struggle with the growing lack of financial liquidity in the economy.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility

Low volatility stocks are perhaps the most interesting among the chosen style ETFs. The strategy is newer and thus far has not been tested in a recession. Specifically, SPLV invests in the 100 lowest volatility securities in the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Typically, this means a huge sector skew toward utilities, real estate, and consumer staples as they are generally regarded as "defensive".

Take a look at SPLV's sector allocation below:

While these stocks are less volatile than others, they generally have a higher valuation multiple and lower revenue growth than the others. SPLV currently has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 21.7X and a decent dividend yield of 2.3%. That said, many of these companies (particularly utilities) have increasingly alarming leverage ratios that may turn out to bite investors as explained in this article.

In my opinion, realized volatility is not a great true estimate of risk. Often, it is those companies that investors believe are "low risk" that take the biggest risks because investors allow it as was the case with REITs in 2007.

That said, the quality I like the most about low volatility ETFs is that they give a great signal of investor concerns. To a certain degree, the relative performance ratio of low volatility stocks serves as a coincident indicator of market volatility. When investors are concerned about a crash, they move into low-vol stocks and back out later on. This creates a significant mean reversion in the relative performance ratio.

Take a look at this ratio compared to the S&P 500:

As you can see, SPLV outperformed from late 2015 to the end of 2016 while the markets were falling in most of the world. This streak reversed going into 2018 and has been rising since the global economy began to slow around Q2 2018.

In my opinion, low volatility is much less useful than market exposure. If you took a large enough basket of extremely volatile low "P/E" stocks that had no market exposure, the resulting portfolio would likely be less volatile than low volatility stocks.

I do generally expect SPLV to continue outperforming the market as it seems that the market may be headed for a crash. That said, I don't view these stocks as particularly low risk. In general, they are more interest-rate sensitive than equities in general and are likely to underperform over the long run with rising rates.

The Bottom Line

As active investing becomes less popular, style ETFs offer investors a way to follow the most common active investing strategies of the past in a passive manner. That said, I don't believe free lunches last long. The more investors allocate in these strategies, the less alpha they can deliver going forward and may even be causing market dislocation.

This dislocation looks particularly problematic in growth and buyback stocks that have come to dominate the S&P 500 and have a bit of a self-fulfilling momentum nature due to the rise of market-cap weighting.

Accordingly, here is my ranking of the ETFs discussed from best to worst:

Value (SPYV) (medium risk, high expected five-year return) Low volatility (SPLV) (medium risk, mediocre expected five-year return) High Dividend (SDY) (medium risk, below mediocre expected five-year return) Growth (SPYG) (high risk, poor expected five-year return) Buybacks (PKW) (high risk, very poor expected five-year return)

In general, the stocks I like today are cheap (but not too cheap), have higher return on assets and no dividends (growth orientation), and have a low correlation to the S&P 500. In my opinion, these ETFs offer an inferior solution to the problem of passive investing. Selecting the best single stocks will always likely be the best long-run strategy considering the most in-depth screening can be used.

