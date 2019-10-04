Avaya: Update On Strategic Alternative Process

In the case of no strategic alternative deal, then investors have to wait for a successful transition into the software-centric cloud business model in the long run.

We anticipate that the majority of shareholders will be most likely in favor of the all-cash transaction.

We believe that in the case of a successful strategic deal with RingCentral or Mitel, the stock price can reach $16.5 or $20.5 per share, respectively.

Introduction

In this article, we would like to update our readers about the most recent developments of potential Avaya (AVYA) takeover. In our previous article, we predicted that Searchlight Capital Fund is most likely going to land a potential leveraged buyout deal. Searchlight Capital Fund has also acquired Mitel back in April 2018. The stock price is currently trading at approximately $10.00, therefore investors can make over 60% in the case of a leveraged buyout deal by a private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Additionally, if Avaya Management finalizes the Avaya-Mitel merger deal, then investors can make over 100%. We remain bullish on AVYA, even though our bullish calls in previous articles didn't reach our desired target prices. We expect that a potential strategic takeover deal remains the most important short-term bullish catalyst over the next couple of months. On the other hand, if the company stays standalone, we believe that it is trading at a compelling valuation with a forward PE ratio of only 3.5x. We remain optimistic that its UCaaS business model will contribute to higher revenue growth rates and improved margins over the long run.

Avaya Takeover Developments

The stock price went up around 9% to $16.5 on August 20, 2019, after the news came out about the privately held Mitel's proposal for combining both companies together. Under the Mitel's offer, we expect the combined company to be valued at approximately $20 per share. Additionally, Mitel would receive around 33% share of the newly established combined company, which would remain listed on the New York stock exchange. If we do a basic calculation at $20.50 per share, Avaya would be valued at a market cap of $2.275 billion and Mitel's one-third stake equals to $751 million. Management of Mitel anticipates synergies of at least $250 million a year in the case of a completed takeover. We recommend our readers to read our previous article on Avaya, where we point out about the strengths of a potential deal with a private equity firm SearchLight Capital, which is a major shareholder of Mitel.

Otherwise, Mitel is well known for its acquisition skills as it has closed several deals in the past. The CEO Rich McBee will most likely rely on his previous experiences and we expect that he will be reluctant to lower his proposed stock price of $20.50 per share or soften any kind of terms regarding the potential deal of combined companies.

The Mitel acquired the following companies in the past:

ShoreTel, a provider of unified video, voice and content communications solutions for roughly $531 million cash deal in September 2017

"Mitel management believes the transaction provides the Company with financial scale and operating leverage, in particular in the U.S. The transaction will allow the combined company to leverage the research and development workforce acquired as well as realize synergies." (Source: Form 10-K)

Mavenir, a global provider of software-based networking solutions for mobile carriers for a total consideration given of $545.3 million ($325.2 million in cash and 19.7 million Mitel shares) in April 2015.

Tiger TMS, a global provider of software, cloud and applications-based solutions for the hospitality industry for $6.6 million in June 2015

However, Mitel management could not close the acquisition of Polycom for approximately $2 billion in June 2016.

"Mitel will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Polycom common stock in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $1.96 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Polycom stockholders will be entitled to $3.12 in cash and 1.31 Mitel common shares for each share of Polycom common stock, or $13.68 based on the closing price of a Mitel common share on April 13, 2016" (Source: Press Release)

Based on this information, we can identify similarities of a particular deal with the Avaya - Mitel merger agreement. This time Mitel Management proposed slightly better terms for Avaya shareholders. For instance, Avaya's shareholders would receive 67% in cash and 33% would most likely Mitel payout later through share repurchases compared to Polycom deal of 23% in cash and 77% in Mitel common shares. When it comes down to stock price premium, Avaya shareholders would receive a premium of approximately 35% as of August 20, 2019, compared to a premium of only 22% in the proposed Polycom deal.

The Mitel CEO Rich McBee stated the following about the potential Mitel - Polycom deal:

"Mitel has a simple vision - to provide seamless communications and collaboration to customers. To bring that vision to life we are methodically putting the puzzle pieces in place to provide a seamless customer experience across any device and any environment. Polycom is one of the most respected brands in the world and is synonymous with the high quality and innovative conference and video capabilities that are now the norm of everyday collaboration. Together with industry-leading voice communications from Mitel, the combined company will have the talent and technology needed to truly deliver integrated solutions to businesses and service providers across enterprise, mobile and cloud environments." (Source: Press Release)

Well, we believe we can apply a similar statement to the potential Avaya - Mitel merger agreement. A newly established combined company would become a global player in the telecommunication industry. Furthermore, it would become a strong and direct competitor to the current market leader - Cisco (CSCO), which has over 40% market share in a particular industry.

Nevertheless, despite the strong strategic positioning and business qualities of combined companies after the proposed Mitel-Polycom merger, Polycom management took a leveraged buyout offer from a private equity firm Siris instead.

"Under the terms of the new merger agreement between the company and Siris, outstanding shares of common stock of Polycom will be exchanged for $12.50 per share in cash at the completion of the merger." (Source: Press Release)

Mitel management might experience similar outcome in Avaya-Mitel merger deal as Avaya's shareholders have also a private equity offer on the table

Bloomberg News reported on September 12, 2019, that a private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) proposed an all-cash deal for Avaya takeover. Under the offer, the Avaya would be valued at approximately $16.50 per share what makes up a market cap of $1.83 billion. A well-established video conferencing provider RingCentral might also be involved in that deal, which would make a joint venture between both companies. The stock price declined -9% after the news announcement, which points out negative Wall Street expectations towards particular deal. For instance, RingCentral might be tempted to acquire best-in-class customer base of Avaya, however, it is very unlikely that it can come up with personalized solutions. Most of Avaya's clients are looking for private/hybrid cloud solutions or advanced contact center solutions that can be easily integrated into their existing underlying systems. It really takes over a decade to completely understand the requirements or problems of customers and come up with the most compelling solutions. RingCentral is primarily focused on enterprise cloud communications platform targeting small businesses.

"RingCentral VoIP (voice over internet protocol) is part of a secure, reliable cloud communications platform that eliminates the need for on-premise PBX hardware. With mobile apps, online meetings, and business SMS, it's more than a phone system, it's comprehensive hosted business communications at its best. Manage all of your business communications with your computer or mobile device from any location-there's no additional hardware necessary. Best of all, RingCentral provides simplified billing, free onboarding services, and 24/7 customer support as part of your service plan."

(Source: RingCentral website)

According to the Gartner report, some key strengths of RingCentral are multiple years of double-digit revenue growth, enterprise brand recognition or ability to support over 5,000 end users. Another one is a robust API ecosystem that supports multiple methods of integration between RingCentral cloud offerings and its customers.

On the other hand, the same report stated cautions as following:

Some RingCentral prospects have reported that the RingCentral sales ecosystem can be slow to engage.

Some customers report UCaaS pricing above market averages after the RingCentral regulatory fees are applied.

The value of the Google-RingCentral partnership is expected to lose momentum now that Google has its own telephony offering in general availability.

(Source: Gartner Report)

We can easily identify that a nonresponsive or very slow sales ecosystem of RingCentral would not work out with a potential takeover. For instance, Avaya has to expand its customer base, and its turnaround success depends heavily on landing new customers in the cloud business. As we previously mentioned, Avaya's customers are reluctant to move into the public cloud, therefore Google-RingCentral partnership would most likely not bring any kind of additional value. In the case of price hikes after RingCentral implements its regulatory fees, then Avaya's customers would most likely switch away from Avaya as a UCaaS provider. On the other hand, Avaya and Mitel both use Windstream on their platform. For instance, the original version of Windstream OfficeSuite UC is primarily focused on small- and mid-sized firms and has a terrible reputation so far.

(Source: Gartner Report)

In fact, the particular report listed as major weaknesses of Mitel a limited success in the enterprise market because of a lack of sufficient capabilities of micloud connect meetings. Another issue is the fact that geographic coverage is limited only to North America, U.K, and Australia.

Based on the most recent investor presentation, Avaya has over 100,000 global customers and roughly 90% of Fortune 100 companies. In our opinion, given the fact RingCentral was named as a market leader in Gartner's magic quadrant, we believe that it would most likely do a great job to expand Avaya's UCaaS offering into the key enterprise and global accounts. RingCentral has a way better UCaaS solution compared to Windstream which Avaya was using beforehand. In our opinion, that would help Avaya develop technically advanced UCaaS offerings for its key large and enterprise customers.

Major Shareholders Structure

(Source: Finance Yahoo)

In the case of potential takeovers, we always like to check for any kind of significant move in insider transactions. Based on the figure above, we could only spot several executions of options by top management and stock awards by several directors within the company. For instance, CEO Chirico James executed 402,735 of stock options compared to the total amount of 486,981 of his stock options. They were granted on December 15, 2017, with an exercise price of $19.46 per share. Some investors might see this as an early sign of insiders positioning themselves for a potential takeover, however, we cannot assume that with a very high accuracy at this point in time.

(Source: Finance Yahoo)

According to the figure above, the major shareholders of the company are dominant ETF issuers like Vanguard and Blackrock as well as smaller investment and asset management firms. Most of the smaller firms sold a significant portion of their shares over the last several quarters, while only Lancaster Investment Management, SSgA Funds Management, and Invesco Advisers allocated more. Furthermore, the stock price decline of roughly 35% year-to-date coupled with previously mentioned divestments, makes us believe that major shareholders are losing faith in the company's success on a standalone basis.

Given the fact that the management of the company received two different offers on the table - one with a combined deal and another with the all-cash deal, major shareholders were most likely split or at least uncertain which one to accept. We believe that the management of Mitel anticipated some of Avaya's major shareholders might prefer an all-cash deal, therefore, it has sweetened the deal. According to reports, it proposed to inject around $150 million into the business to fund potential share buyback. Additionally, Mitel would most likely also use a portion of the existing cash and cash equivalents of $729 million on Avaya's balance sheet for share repurchases.

In our opinion, it will be a tough call for shareholders to make because Mitel's deal values the company at a higher price per share coupled with a higher risk/reward over the post-acquisition success. However, all-cash deal from RingCentral at $16.50 per share makes the most sense for speculative ones, as they might not be tempted to wait for a full transition into cloud and complete business restructuring under the new deal with Mitel.

Valuation

(Source: Finviz)

Following the news about the potential takeover by Mitel, the stock price climbed to approximately $15.0 per share at the end of August 2019. However, after the company provided an update on its strategic alternative review process on September 12, 2019, the stock price plummeted by almost 10% during the day. The market participants didn't like the idea of a potential joint venture with RingCentral as well as no announced deal so far.

Based on technical analysis, the stock has been very volatile so far between July - October 2019, trading in the wide range of $10.0-15.0 with a key support level of approximately $10.0. Our near-term bullish catalyst remains a potential successful leveraged buyout transaction that can lift the stock price back to the range of $16.5-22.0. On the other hand, as long as the current bearish sentiment persists even though the company reported solid Q3 '19 earnings numbers, the stock price will most likely trade sideways. The current 50-SMA and 200-SMA are both around the $12 level, or roughly 20% above the current stock price, which reflects a very strong momentum of the recent downturn. We see as a short-term technical target price at $15.0, if AVYA reports better-than-expected Q4 '19 earnings numbers combined with a strong update of new commercial wins later in December 2019. Additionally, in the case of no strategic alternative deal in the near future, the stock price will most likely remain under pressure.

When rumors started about the potential takeover in H1 2019, the stock was trading at a forward P/E multiple in the range of 4.5x-5.5x. It is trading at a forward P/E multiple of 3.5x at the moment versus 13.9x of its closest direct peer Cisco (CSCO). In case bullish catalysts play out, we anticipate that the company can return to forward P/E multiple of in the range of 5.0x - 6.0x. Taking into account the current analysts' consensus full-year 2019 EPS estimate of $3.46, that makes up a lot of upsides potential between 72% - 105% or a price target in the range of $17.30 - $20.76. If Avaya reports weaker-than-expected Q4 FY19 earnings results or provides a weak update about the ongoing business model transition to the cloud, the stock price can drop even further below $10.00 and reach all-time low levels.

Takeaways

We believe that both RingCentral and Mitel joint venture or merger deals look very compelling at the moment. Both deals have their own strengths and weaknesses and we are slightly in favor of RingCentral deal. However, we cannot accurately predict whether the shareholders would decide for an all-cash transaction by RingCentral with a lower target price or a merger with Mitel labeled by a higher deal price. Based on our analysis, we believe that both deals bring new strategic strengths to the table for Avaya. For instance, Mitel is well-positioned in the SMB market of the UCaaS industry, while RingCentral is primarily focused on global enterprise accounts. However, given the large customer base of Avaya, a potential acquirer will need to put a lot of effort and time to fully understand the customer needs. In the case of no strategic alternative deal, then investors should value the company on its growing recurring revenue UCaaS business model instead of its historical on-site hardware business. We find the current forward P/E ratio of 3.5x a reasonable level to invest, given undergoing a long-term transition into a higher margin software-centric cloud business model. Apart from general macroeconomic and political risks, we find one of the major risks at the moment slower-than-expected transition into the UCaaS business model, especially when it comes down to the signing of new sizable cloud deals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.