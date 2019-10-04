The Markets Speak: Not Much Is Moving Higher

I'm a factual absolutist. And for me, factual absolutism in a pari-mutuel game, such as the financial markets, necessitates paying attention to trends.

Here's why: fundamental data is widely reported. However, market prices show the reaction to that fundamental data. And those market reactions, over time, create the winners and the losers of the game.

While I don't use any type of interpretative analysis like Avi Gilburt, I do use my Zomma Directional Algorithm to quickly take the market's temperature. The algo does not use form-fitting. It uses the same settings on every market.

Here is how to understand the results:

1. When the yellow line crosses above the green cloud, it signals a buy.

2. When the yellow line crosses back into the top of the green cloud, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algo is not designed to create short signals.

Let's start with the venerable S&P 500 (SPY). The Zomma Directional Algorithm signaled a move to cash on October 1st at 3pm. #You're welcome.

The young hotshots don't listen to Dow Theory anymore, but even they have to admit that the transports (IYT) never bought this rally. It's hard to teach new dogs old tricks. I keep forgetting. Millennial have feelings. And those feelings create reality. It's very scientific.

Outside of the S&P 500 (VXF), markets have been stalled for a while.

I don't believe that Walmart has become an internet genius, so I have to believe that this is a sign that people are worried about the consumer going forward.

And if that's not a sign, then the dollar stores are (Dollar General (DG) & Dollar Tree (DLTR)).

Natural Gas (UNG) has been weak. Don't listen to the whining of the Nat Gas funds. It's tradeable.

Nat Gas producers are getting annihilated.

The cubes (QQQ) flashed a go to cash signal a while before.

WTI (USO) has been downright nasty. Oil traders don't believe in prosperity, and they also don't believe in an imminent war in the Middle East. They did pay attention to the Bolton departure from the administration--an even more to the MBS declaration that a war would be a disaster.

I get the fundamental competitive concerns with Tesla (TSLA), but does anyone else notice a strange mirroring of weakness in the WTI chart? Once you see it, you can't unsee it.

Economists always said that the way to destroys the attractiveness of the drug business (MJ) is to make it legal. Now they have some evidence for their assertion.

REITS (VNQ) as a whole have stalled out.

But the market believes that datacenter REITS supporting cloud computing are the future. REITS like Equinix (EQIX).

And like CyrusOne (CONE)...

And like QTS Realty (QTS)...

And like Digital Realty (DLR)...

And like CoreSite (COR). See the pattern. Who would have thought, forget selling computers, own the room where they operate. Who knows, maybe housing computers will be a higher value added service in the future than housing humans.

Utilities (XLU) have been trending. Europeans are still tempted to use them as a synthetic proxy for bonds. If you are German and your yields are negative, can we blame them?

For the same reason, the Dollar Index has been strong. Reminds me of an old joke that my late father used to tell. There were five restaurants on a street. The first one had a sign that said "the best restaurant in the city." The second restaurant's sign said "the best restaurant in the state." The third said "the best restaurant in America." The fourth said "the best restaurant on planet Earth." The last restaurant's sign said "the best restaurant on this street." If you understand that, you understand the Dollar Index.

Even though the parabolic upward moves have been broken, CCI (CCI), SBAC (NASDAQ:SBAC), and American Tower (AMT) seem to prove that renting space on cell phone towers is more profitable, pound for pound, than running a network. Does anyone else notice a paradigm shift when renting space for computing/data and wireless tech is faster growing than renting to humans?

Platinum and Palladium (SPPP) are looking strong than Gold (GLD) and Silver (SLV). But all three have been a nice ride upwards with some rest stops.

Coffee (JO) is still showing some strength very recently. This is why Bruce Kovner traded coffee when he was younger people. Big, beautiful moves. Too bad that it's hard to move size.

Other agricultural commodities are also showing short term strength (RJA).

The markets may not like trade wars, but one company that doesn't make complicated smartphones (NKE) has a new dating headline: "I can move my production to Vietnam."

The banks (XLF) looked like they were hanging on, then wham.

A little trade deal skepticism in the Chinese equity markets?

If the crack spread becomes more favorable, I would watch the refiners like a hawk.

If we bail out the crypto crowd, what currency do we send them? For a supposedly safe "investment", I wonder how we would feel if banks vanished in to thin air the way crypto exchanges do. If lotteries are a tax on mathematical ignorance, are crypto currencies a backdoor way to tax libertarian anti-tax anarchists? Might I humbly suggest that for a crypto currency to have intrinsic value, that it should represent a legally enforceable claim on future computing, bandwidth, or storage, rather than a fiat currency based upon past computational calculations?

Stay tuned for more.



Powerful visual algorithms that provide clear buy and sell signals for the S&P 500.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk of actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results.