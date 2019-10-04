Great Bear Resources: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

It's been a roller-coaster ride the past month for Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF), with a sudden shift from complete euphoria to slight despondency after the recent plunge. Despite a news release this week that many shareholders expected would catapult the stock to new heights, the report was met with heavy selling pressure. This should not have been surprising at all to shareholders, as the stock was priced for perfection short-term, outside of massive new discoveries at higher grades than recent drilling. The good news is that the most recent news release has increased the probability of 'one contiguous zone' hypothesis. However, it fell well short of the market's expectations for a company with a $300 million market capitalization. Based on this drop, short-term momentum has flipped to the downside, and this is generally not ideal after a run-up in parabolic fashion. Bounces are possible after the recent decline, but I believe that 17-20% rallies are opportunities to take profits for those that have not done so yet.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In late September I wrote on Great Bear Resources and discussed that it was an opportune time to begin to ring the register. The stock was up 330% in eighty trading days, was trading well outside of its crucial acceleration bands, and the sentiment was through the roof. In several years following the junior mining sector (GDXJ), I do not recall such unbridled enthusiasm as what I saw on the stock boards for Great Bear. Price targets 500% above the current share price were commonplace, and the majority of investors seemed convinced that Dixie was a minimum 10-million ounce deposit. Also, the prevailing sentiment was that Great Bear was bound to be scooped up by a gold major any day now. The fact is, this is not how things work, and companies are rarely ever bought out without a resource in place. No sane gold major would ever throw $1 billion or more at a project without a NI-43-101 resource in place as they know that the market would crucify them for it. This is especially true if the acquisition ended up being a mistake and did not live up to expectations. The days of overpaying for assets, buying on speculation, and subsequent write-downs are over, as gold majors have become leaner and wiser from the days of the 2003-2011 bull market. These types of decisions are what led many of them to be shunned by fund managers, and I do not think we will be going back to those days for a long time.

(Source: TC2000.com, Seeking Alpha Premium)

Just two weeks ago, the company was being compared to Osisko 1.0's Malartic deposit, which had a resource of over 13 million ounces, and was in production at the time it was acquired. The comparison between a deposit with no resources and one with 13 million ounces and in production is like a comparison between apples and orange peels. While Great Bear may one day turn into a 10-million ounce deposit if everything goes right, this is a ridiculous assertion to make at this early stage. The $100 price target discussed was also 1000% above the share price at the time. This is similar chatter to what we heard when Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) reached its peak, as well as Gold Standard Ventures (GSV), at near billion-dollar market capitalizations. While I would argue that Great Bear is no Novo, the bullish sentiment on Great Bear had reached the heights that Novo Resources saw at its peak. The lesson? When the new paradigm talk starts and commenters start talking about price targets 5 to 10 times above the current share price; run for the hills. When everyone is talking, and everyone is bullish as ever, all they can do is talk, and there's no one left to buy short-term.

(Source: Stockhouse.com)

Enough about sentiment and a better idea of when to run for the hills, let's take a look at the most recent news release:

(Source: Company News Release)

Great Bear Resources released news on Monday, with CEO Chris Taylor discussing that the company has observed 'similar and correlatable within all drill holes intersecting the structure to date.' This suggests that the odds have increased that this is one large deposit, and not three separate satellite deposits in Bear-Rimini, Auro, and Yuma. If true, this certainly supports the possibility for 2.0 - 3.0 million ounces of gold along this strike length, assuming intercepts come in at grades above 3.0 grams per tonne gold. Based on recent drilling, it's likely that grades can easily average this level or higher.

In addition to the news that the deposits across the central portion of the LP Fault may be contiguous, the company reported that the Auro Zone had been extended to a strike length of 300 meters. Not only has the strike length been extended northwest towards the Yuma Zone, but it's also been extended to the southeast which is virgin drilling ground for the company. Drill hole BR-022 was drilled 150 meters southeast of discovery hole BR-020 into virgin territory and intersected 6.1 meters of 2.62 grams per tonne gold near surface, as well as 25 meters of 0.19 grams per tonne gold, 50 meters of 1.78 grams per tonne gold, and 20 meters of 0.52 grams per tonne gold. While decent grades for drilling for scout drilling, they pale a little in comparison to discovery hole BR-020 which intersected 42 meters of 5.28 grams per tonne gold. If we remove the highest grade portion of BR-020 which came up with 1.5 meters of 101.7 grams per tonne gold, the grades are more similar to current drill results. The residual grade on BR-020, when separating the highest grade portion, was 1.71 grams per tonne gold over 41 meters. This is quite similar to the 50 meters of 1.78 grams per tonne gold observed in BR-022.

(Source: Corebox.net)

Looking at BR-021, which was drilled to the northwest towards Yuma, the grades were a little less impressive. The hole intersected 8 meters of 0.20 grams per tonne gold, 21 meters of 0.43 grams per tonne gold, 1 meter of 42.7 grams per tonne gold, and 13.5 meters of 1.07 grams per tonne gold. While the latter two portions of the hole are reasonable grades, the first two intercepts are pretty low grade. These types of grades are to be expected when it comes to scout drilling, but they are not enough to justify the $7.00 US valuation. If Great Bear Resources were trading at half the market cap, these results wouldn't have dented the stock. However, at a $300 million US market cap, expectations were high, and any misses or lower-grade hits were bound to lead to a sharp decline.

(Source: Company News Release)

Based on current drilling at the Auro Zone, which is limited, the deposit is looking like it may have grades of 2.0 - 3.0 grams per tonne gold at best. This could change dramatically once new results are reported. However, current drilling to date is suggesting lower grades than the rest of the LP Fault.

(Source: Company Website)

Taking a big-picture view, the recent news release is undoubtedly good news, as connecting the currently drilled area has positive implications for total ounces. However, I believe that the 'connector' theory was already priced in going into this news release. The early September news release saw continuous mineralization at Bear-Rimini, Yuma, and Auro, and one could infer that these deposits were likely to connect. This inference is what likely led to the 30% pop in the share price. This recent news release has increased the odds of this potential but is nothing new. To generate new buying interest and justify the $300 million-plus valuation, I believe the news of additional zones at decent grades will be required.

So let's take a look at the technicals and current valuation after the drop:

(Source: Author's Table)

Based on the average North American junior being taken over for $108/oz with economic studies complete, I believe a $100/oz valuation for Great Bear Resources is generous. This assumes that these resources are in a NI-43-101 study and that they are above 3.0 grams per tonne gold. I have used a share count of 50 million shares outstanding in the above table. This is because I believe a financing and further dilution will be needed before a 2+ million ounce resource can be delineated. Great Bear Resources has stated that the current $13 million US in cash can get them through to 2021. However, I am skeptical that the company will go 18 months without financing and allow themselves to bleed down to almost no capital.

Looking at the above table, a 2.0 million ounce resource in a NI-43-101 would carry a fair valuation of $4.00 US, with 2.5 million ounces carrying a valuation of $5.00 US. My conservative estimate currently for Great Bear is a 2.0 million ounce resource, with my upside case being a 3.0 million ounce resource. This would suggest that fair value lies somewhere between $4.00 US and $6.00 US if they can get these resources in an NI-43-101. Based on the current share price of $6.30 US, the company is priced close to perfection in the 3.0 million ounce scenario even after the recent drop.

If the company could make additional discoveries along the LP Fault with similar grades, my upside case would move to 4.0 million ounces. This would also move my conservative case up to 2.5 million ounces. This conservative case and upside case is what I believe the company can get in a NI-43-101 by Q1 2021. Under the further upside case, the fair valuation is $8.00 US, or just above the prior highs set last month. Based on these scenarios, I believe Great Bear continues to be fully valued after this drop. Unless the company can make additional discoveries of 1+ kilometer step-outs along their LP Fault, or increase grades in further drilling.

However, it is worth noting that companies do not trade off of fair value, and they see extremes on the upside, as well as the downside. Based on this, these valuations above are not sign-posts or suggestions to where the share price should trade. Instead, they are simply landmarks for where valuation is closer to fair value, and where it's getting frothy again. I prefer to take profits at frothy levels and consider accumulating closer to fair value, assuming the technicals are favorable.

(Source: AnotherCrowd.com)

Moving over to the technicals, Great Bear's long-term uptrend remains intact. The stock has upper support below at C$6.80 and has uptrend line support in the C$5.00 area. The trouble, however, is that strong resistance now lies at C$9.40 on a weekly close. For this reason, I would expect any rallies of 17-20% towards this level to get sold into and run into heavy selling pressure. I believe that several investors did buying in this area and chose not to sell. They will likely be anxious to lighten up exposure if we see a sharp rally. Thus far, there has been significant distribution above the C$9.25 level, and I expect it to continue.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On the weekly chart, the stock also remains healthy but continues to be slightly extended at 80% above its 40-week moving average (pink line). The most likely scenario is that Great Bear rallies to remove oversold conditions, but then trades sideways or lower to allow its moving averages to play catch-up. The stock has a gap to fill at the C$6.60 area, and this is a pivotal level to defend for the bulls. As long as C$6.60 is supported, the bulls will remain in control of the bigger picture. However, if we see a weekly close below C$6.60, things could begin to unravel. This is because the 50-day volume-weighted average price is near C$7.00, and most investors buying shares the past two months will be at a loss below this level on newly purchased shares.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, Great Bear Resources is still trading above what I believe to be fair value, outside of new discoveries with 1+ kilometer step-outs. Fair value based on an average of my conservative and upside estimate is $5.00 US, and that is 20% below current prices. Based on this, I would 17% or larger rallies as opportunities to take profits on the stock. Outside of a new discovery, I believe it's likely the stock tops out yet again near the C$9.25 level if we rally back there.

Great Bear Resources continues to be the discovery of 2019, but unfortunately, short-term momentum has flipped to the downside. This typically turns a stock from one where dips are bought immediately, to one where rallies fizzle out after 17-20% bounces, and this is what I'd expect for the remainder of 2019. The caveat, as mentioned, is a significant new discovery that could see the stock head to new highs. However, I do not believe it's wise to count on a new significant discovery to make money. I much prefer to buy stocks where the downside is baked in, and further developments can produce substantial upside. I would view any rallies to C$9.25 or higher as failure-prone, and believe this would provide investors the opportunity to take profits if they've yet to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.