Nabors Industries Is Running Out Of Steam

I do not recommend a long-term investment in this sector, but some short-term trading could be possible.

The onshore drilling industry is visibly struggling, and I do not see much improvement in the second half of 2019.

Investment Thesis

Nabors Industries (NBR) is one of my selected onshore driller companies, which also include Helmerich & Payne (HP) that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

The onshore and the offshore drilling industry are comparable in many ways and suffer the same severe downturn. Oil prices aren't sufficient to support substantial industrywide CapEx, leaving demand relatively weak with more importantly eroding margins and lower rig utilization. However, the sequential L48 margins increase slightly this quarter from $10,170 in Q1'19 to now $10,222.

This situation is aggravated by a concerning debt load that I will present and analyze later.

The CEO, Anthony G. Petrello, noted in the conference call:

This volatility together with insistence from investors on the need for E&P company CapEx discipline has had some detrimental impact on Lower 48 customer activity during the past two months. More declines in drilling activity are expected to the remainder of the third quarter.

Worse, the technology is so rapidly developing that, to stay competitive, the group needs to commit significant CapEx, which has a further adverse effect on the free cash flow, which seems to have evaporated yearly.

Thus, I recommend avoiding the entire drilling sector until results show a strong correlation between activity and profitability. It is feasible only if the oil prices trade at a healthy level, which is not what we are experiencing now.

However, for the ones who are invested in this segment, I recommend trading about 50% of your position short term to reduce your long-term position without occurring losses. Nabors Industries YTD chart is not very encouraging, and both HP and NBR are down significantly in 2019.

Nabors Fleet Status Snapshot 2Q'19 and Margin Details

The total fleet count has been increased to 408 drilling rigs from 411 in 1Q'19, with average utilization of 54%.

Source: NBR Presentation 1Q'19 (Montage)

As we can see above, the US Drilling margin has increased steadily from $9,381 in 2Q'18 to $12,061 in 2Q'19, an increase of 28.6%. The situation is less remarkable in Canada, with the margin going down 43.5% from $6,662 to $3,764.

Finally, in International Drilling, which represents 39.4% of the total rigs working, the situation is reversed. Margin fell significantly from $16,349 to $12,610.

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet in 2Q 2019: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues and other income in $ Million 709.26 734.66 758.76 778.08 776.62 809.31 771.88 Net Income in $ Million -116.34 -144.20 -202.43 -118.89 -187.73 -122.02 -207.88 EBITDA $ Million 133.86 155.35 107.43 177.25 136.81 189.17 88.41 EPS diluted in $/share -0.39 -0.46 -0.61 -0.35 -0.55 -0.36 -0.61 Operating cash flow in $ Million 98.87 -81.68 159.04 -0.44 248.85 69.85 203.23 CapEx in $ Million 125.60 94.03 115.45 129.50 119.97 141.07 133.41 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -26.74 -175.71 43.60 -129.94 128.88 -71.22 69.82 Total Cash $ Million 365.4 393.6 636.55 388.56 481.80 469.72 395.72 Long-term Debt in $ Million 4,027.9 4,256.5 3,818.9 3,737.5 3,585.4 3,678.4 3,551.4 Dividend per share in $ 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 286.60 308.79 328.37 350.19 350.23 350.76 351.54

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues and other income were $771.88 million in 2Q'19

Note: Revenues and other income came at $771.875 million (which include investment income and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates).

Nabors Industries reported second-quarter 2019 revenues and other income of $771.88 million compared to revenues of $758.76 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter was a loss of $207.88 million (including preferred stock dividend payment), or $0.61 per share, compared to a loss of $202.43 million, or $0.61 per share, during the second quarter of 2018. Results in the second quarter included $99 million or $0.29 per share and net impairments to tangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $198.4 million compared to $197 million in the first quarter.

During the second quarter, the company ran an average of 218 rigs worldwide. Below are the quarterly revenues per segment in 2Q'19.

International Drilling is the most critical part of the revenues again this quarter. It represents 42.4% of the total revenues for the second quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter, the U.S. Lower 48 land industry rig count declined by 44 rigs, a 4.5% reduction. In Venezuela, Nabors has been operating three rigs under its customers' sanctions exemption. This waiver was recently extended for 90 days until October 25, 2019.

Note: The US Drilling revenues are comprised of:

Lower 48: $268.788 million US Offshore GoM: $38.727 million Alaska: $15.887 million

US Offshore fleet is comprised of Jack-ups and platforms. The entire rig is 12, and four are working.

2 - Free cash flow yearly is now $14.32 million

The free cash flow annually is now a loss of $2.46 million.

On February 14, 2019, NBR cut the quarterly dividend from $0.06 to $0.01 per share, which was a wise move to save precious liquidity. The company pays $14 million to shareholders in 2019.

3 - Net debt is now $3.16 billion

Net debt decreased slightly in the second quarter and is now $3.16 billion (from $3.21 billion in the previous quarter) with net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.0x. The debt-to-capitalization ratio is about 57%.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: NBR 2Q Presentation

The company said it remains committed to further reducing the debt by $200 million during 2019, and to a reduction of $600 million to $700 million through 2020. As I said in my precedent article, Nabors will have to improve margins substantially and produce more free cash flow regularly, which is not evident after analyzing the financial situation and looking at 2019.

On August 7, 2019, Moody's said:

While Moody's expects dayrates and utilization in international markets to remain stable or improve modestly through 2020, US rig markets will likely face a period of mild slowdown. Most US E&P companies are trimming their capital spending and growth expectations to live within cash flow and boost shareholder distributions, which will make it difficult for Nabors and its land drilling peers to raise dayrates and fleet utilization at least through early-2020.

Furthermore:

Oil price volatility and weak US natural gas prices will also temper drilling activity. If E&P companies in the US continue to rein in spending, Nabors will not be able to generate enough free cash flow to de-lever quickly. However, the company's relationship with Saudi Aramco (A1 stable) will continue to provide a base level contract and earnings visibility.

4 - Guidance and Outlook

1 - US Drilling segment:

In the Lower 48 region, expect three to four rigs in second-quarter 2019 with improving day rates and margins. The company expects another modest uptick in Lower 48 daily margin, whereas U.S. offshore and Alaska business should be mostly flat with the second quarter.

2 - International segment:

For the International part, the company expects steady improvement, mainly at the end of the third quarter, which should have a 3-rig impact on fourth-quarter activity. Nabors has eight rigs scheduled to deploy over the next three quarters, two of which are in the first quarter of 2020.

Furthermore, the company expects additional improvements in operational costs, which have been higher than usual recently.

3 - The Canadian segment is likely to remain weak.

4 - The Drilling Solutions segment:

The company said in the conference call that third-quarter to show further improvement despite the softening rig count. This improvement is forecast across most of the major service lines and, most notably, in tubular services.

5 - The Rig Technologies segment:

Nabors said in the conference call that the third-quarter adjusted EBITDA for Rig Technologies would be in the low single-digit level to somewhat below the second quarter's results.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Nabors Industries seesawed quite dramatically since the company released its second-quarter results on July 29, 2019. The market reaction to the results was good. Still, the oil market quickly deteriorated and triggered a stock selloff followed by a fake rally on news of a drone attack in Saudi Arabia, which quickly evaporated. We are again testing the recent lows.

The result is that Nabors Industries has underperformed the market so far this year. Worse, oil prices, which are the main drivers in this industry, are showing some signs of exhaustion and have tumbled from the $70 to now below $60 with no real visibility ahead.

Anthony Petrello said in the conference call:

I will conclude my remarks this morning with the following; during the second quarter, the volatility increased in the energy markets. Notwithstanding this environment, our drilling business in the U.S. once again performed well.

The drilling industry is struggling for survival, and I do not see a significant change in H2 2019.

However, one positive is that CapEx in the second half of 2019 is expected to decrease significantly with full-year forecasted at around $400 million. Consequently, Nabors expects that it would generate positive free cash flow after paying out dividends in the third quarter. I am quite skeptical about it.

Technical Analysis (short term)

NBR is forming a descending channel pattern with line support at $1.55 (double bottom) and line resistance at $2.75. In this case, I do not agree with Finviz's analysis. The line resistance should be the high of August and the high in mid-September, which forms a parallel with the blue line support.

NBR is very close to support now, and it makes sense to buy and accumulate at this level, depending on the price of oil, which is paramount and, unfortunately, very volatile.

I see an intermediate sell target at $2, at which point I recommend taking some profit off the table (~15%) and eventually sell most of your position between $2.60 and $2.75. The Industry is not strong enough, and I do not expect NBR to continue rising above resistance anytime soon. It is safer to liquidate your position and wait for a meaningful retracement after that.

