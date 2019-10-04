Dumping Bayer

Recently I removed Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY, OTCPK:BAYZF) from my portfolio. The primary reason for doing so is the mismanagement of the company. While there still is chance of upside in the stock, appreciation seems far removed. So is Bayer still worth the risk or is it better to leave it be?

Company profile

Bayer has a long and interesting history. Founded in 1863 in Leverkusen, Germany the company has since become a well-known constituent of the DAX, the country's leading index. Morningstar describes Bayer in the following way:

Bayer is a German healthcare and agriculture conglomerate. Healthcare provides over half of the company's sales and includes pharmaceutical drugs as well as vitamins and animal health products. The company has a crop science business that includes seeds, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides, which was expanded through the acquisition of Monsanto.

Even though this is a correct summary, it does not shed enough light on the company's past. This due to the fact that its history is somewhat checkered. One the one hand Bayer has invented medicine that helped enormous amounts of people such as with aspirin. But it also developed heroin and was responsible for a lot of suffering during the Holocaust when it was merged into IG Farben. Highlighting this is important when bearing in mind the words of Warren Buffet:

It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently.

The last few decades Bayer had quite a reputable name. However with such a past, it is striking that it made a bid for Monsanto. This because Monsanto has been regularly named as one of the most hated businesses in America. In 2016, Bayer got its current CEO, Werner Baumann. He decided to make the further push into crop sciences and after some selling of Bayer's assets, the bid for Monsanto got approved. The deal closed in June last year.

Looking at the chart above, the market hasn't validated the transformation of the company. There are several reasons for this value drop and so far management has failed to address this.

Financials

Looking at the last ten years, everything looks like what one would expect from a mature company. Revenue figures have had some ups and downs over the years, but it seems to average to an upper $40 billion number. More striking to me is that net income in 2018 is almost the same as it was in 2009. Accounting for inflation it would be considerably less. Keep in mind that the current CEO took the helm in 2016 and subtract the earnings of discontinued operations from the total to see that since then the company has slipped.

The per share metrics are even worse:

Given the fact that Bayer issued extra shares to pay for the Monsanto takeover, this has further dragged down its performance per share.

After looking at the income statements, it's confronting to see that the number of assets has doubled since 2009. The largest portion that's responsible for this, is either goodwill or other intangibles. To be more precise, Bayer's added assets after the Monsanto-deal are essential just goodwill, other intangibles and deferred charges. Of course the assets are just one part of the coin.

The liability side of the business has also worsened since the takeover. The added amount of debt did warrant the equity raise to keep the balance sheet from becoming too messy. But still, the debt is of a considerable size and the pension liabilities could also be a headache if the market turns sour and interest rates drop further. Taking the entire balance sheet picture into account, de-risking should be a top priority.

The thing that Bayer had going for it during the last ten years, was the fact that it consistently had enough cash from operations to finance its capital expenditures and do other stuff. How it did the other stuff is a question mark. It's sensible to do some M&A, pay down debt and pay dividends. But the fact that the largest numbers in the statements seem to come from the cash flow from financing activities section, raises concern. Bayer still isn't a financial company. A recurring theme here is the fact that, inflation-adjusted, there is no growth. Also note that the OCF to liability ratio has worsened during the shown period.

The elephant in the room

'Elephant' equals to Roundup in this case and it's stomping on Bayer's share price and the future of the company itself. Acquiring Monsanto has made Bayer liable for all the cases against the herbicide Roundup. And the number of cases has swollen a lot. As of the last quarterly report, it stood at 18.400 legal cases. Bayer is still fighting in court and has even boldly made a website called Glyphosate Litigation Facts. Most likely the number of cases has grown since last reporting and unless the company comes with some big wins, the cost will keep rising. The entire handling of the Roundup issue and the acquisition of Monsanto looks increasingly bad for Bayer's management. So far, all figures from the deal have been far from accretive to the financials and the potential legal troubles underestimated. Since the deal closed over a year has passed. With management letting things escalate, Bayer has lost its appeal as an investment. In the process history repeated itself with the name 'Bayer' tainted again.

The original thesis

After the selloff last year, Bayer was added to my portfolio in December. With the deal closing in June and Monsanto's historical reliance on H1 of the calendar year, the price drop seemed overdone. Still, even at that time the financial statements looked less than ideal. But with the proper response this could have been undone. I'd hoped that Bayer would spin-off the Glyphosate herbicides. Not only because of the legal troubles, but also since the products are patent-free and will be banned in the foreseeable future in several markets such as Germany. If during the takeover itself a separate business was created, this would have been even better from a shareholder's point of view. Given the potential size of the damages and numbers of claims, the assumption was made that from a risk management perspective a quick settlement would be pursued. With the steps taken by management, the thesis has since been altered to the point that the capital is better used in other ventures. As can be seen in the financial statements, the state of the company is far from optimal. Bayer dismissed an $8 billion settlement, so the final cost for the resolvement of the Roundup issue is still unknown. Certain is that such a settlement reduces the speed at which Bayer can bolster its balance sheet. If a recession would hit or another skeleton comes out of the closet, things could get even worse. Looking at the financial statements and the growth in Roundup cases makes dragging on increasingly risky. At this point the downside risk of a negative catalyst is perceivable greater than the upside of a positive one.

Conclusion

With the acquisition of Monsanto Bayer seems increasingly to have bitten of more than it can chew. The handling of Bayer's management of the Roundup issue has resulted in more claims and likely a higher hit to the company. Fighting in court looks to lengthen the issue, give Bayer the same bad name that was formally associated with Monsanto and higher costs. In absence of a change of management at Bayer, it's better to wait it out and chase other investments.

