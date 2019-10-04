S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Rake Up October

$5k invested October 2 in the five top-yield lowest-priced Aristocrats showed 14.47% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in the top 10. High-price big dogs again led the Dividend Aristocrats.

By yield, ABBV topped all Aristocrats again. Top 10 yields from ADM, MMM, BEN, LEG, CAH, CVX, PBCT, XOM, T, and ABBV averaged 4.49%.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years." - Us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expect 15.58% To 28.46% Aristocrat Net Gains By October, 2020

Six of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based October forecast for Aristocrats graded by brokers was 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 2, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $284.57 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 12 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $255.13, based on target price estimates from 26 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% under the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) was projected to net $225.72, based on the median target price estimates from 15 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $225.72, based on a median target price estimate from 25 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) was projected to net $217.20, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 27 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% more than the market as a whole.

United Technologies Corp. (UTX) was projected to net $202.81 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 19 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 21% more than the market as a whole.

General Dynamics (GD) was projected to net $198.54, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) netted $190.57, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% more than the market as a whole.

People's United Financial (PBCT) was projected to net $159.28, based on a median of target estimates from 11 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% more than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) was projected to net $155.81, based on a median target price estimate from 16 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 63% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 121.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk 20% more than the market as a whole.

Source: Pinterest.fr

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

57 Dividend Aristocrats By October Broker Targets

Source: Us.spindices/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: No broker coverage or one broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may be taken as contrarian.

57 Dividend Aristocrats By October Yield

Source: Us.spindices/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The October Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top 10 Aristocrats selected 10/2/19 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, the first of two healthcare representatives was, AbbVie [1], while the second health issue in the top ten placed sixth, Cardinal Health (CAH) [6].

In second place was AT&T, Inc. (T) [2], the lone communication services representative in the top 10. Two energy representatives placed third and fifth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3] and Chevron [5], while two financial services firms placed fourth and eighth, People's United Financial Inc. [4] and Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) [8].

A lone consumer cyclical firm took the seventh slot, Leggett & Platt Inc. [7]. Following in ninth place was the lone industrials representative, 3M Company (MMM) [9]. Finally the lone consumer defensive sector representative placed tenth, Archer-Daniels Midland Co. [10], to complete these S&P Aristocrats top 10 by yield for October.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Aristocrats Showed 12.8% To 23.5% Upsides To October 2, 2020; (32) Downside Projected From One Loser Was -3.96%

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 14.47% Disadvantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Dividend Aristocrats To October 2020

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Aristocrats selected 10/2/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The Five Lowest-Priced Of 10 Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (33) Delivering 15.36% Vs. (34) 17.94% Net Gains by All 10 by October 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 14.47% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The eighth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, AbbVie, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.46%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for October 2 were: People's United Financial, Franklin Resources, AT&T, Inc., Leggett & Platt Inc., and Archer-Daniels Midland Co., with prices ranging from $15.06 to $39.72

The five higher-priced top yield Aristocrats for October 2 were: Cardinal Health, Exxon Mobil Corp., AbbVie, Chevron Corp., and 3M Co., whose prices ranged from $45.76 to $155.65.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: pinterest.fr