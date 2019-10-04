Virgin Galactic Is On The Up

But it looks like it will be the first to deliver commercial space tourism - and that alone may deliver speculative gains to the stock.

Background

In July this year, the cash shell holding company Social Capital Hedosophia (IPOA), led by former Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya, announced that it was to acquire 49% of Virgin Galactic, the space tourism business majority owned by Virgin Group (of which the UK entrepreneur Richard Branson is the Chairman). IPOA's recent 8-K filing indicates that the transaction is likely to complete towards the middle of December this year.

The stock is entirely speculative, in our view. The business plan, published as part of the merger SEC filings, is hockey-stick in nature and reality is unlikely to pan out that way in our view. The stock price is likely to be driven by sentiment and headline for some time. We expect revenue and earnings to be unpredictable. We do predict however that the company will need to raise more capital at some point, via a dilutive issue.

We own the stock on a personal account basis. But we rate the stock at Neutral in our Marketplace service - we cannot in good conscience rate it at Buy because of the speculative nature of the stock. It will go up or down. Nobody knows. The company will run out of money, or it won't. The spaceflight tourist service will succeed, or it won't. The company will achieve an acceptable safety record, or it won't. And so on. So - this isn't a stock for the faint of heart.

The Stock Is Moving Up

The stock chart below is the last 12 months. Cash shells typically trade at around the value of the cash per share, until such time as a transaction comes along. Investors believe the transaction will be accretive - share price ought to go up. Investors do not like the transaction - share price should go down.

The stock traded in the $10/share range for a long time pending a transaction. You can see the spike when the Virgin Galactic deal was announced. In premarket trading that day the stock peaked in the low 11s/share. As the news settled the stock sold off gradually. It started to pick up in the last two weeks - volume is ticking up too.

Marketing Could Win The Space Race

Virgin Galactic's space tourism service is about the minimum that can bear the name. The spaceplane is dropped from a carrier aircraft, ignites its single rocket engine, flies to an altitude just beyond that which NASA considers to be space (90Km during its most recent flight), then descends back to Earth using an inbuilt air-braking system using variable wings to slow the craft sufficiently.

The engineering, whilst impressive, is lightweight compared to the other two privately owned space sector companies planning tourist services. Both BlueOrigin (BORGN), owned by Jeff Bezos of Amazon (AMZN) fame, and SpaceX (SPACE), led by Elon Musk of Tesla (TSLA) fame. This is probably why IPOA is ahead in the race to offer commercial space tourism services. It will deliver a just-about-in-space experience. BORGN and SpaceX are both planning more extravagant experiences which definitively cross the Karman line (a more conventional definition of the edge of space - and at 106Km, above the present limits of the Virgin craft). But both are beset by delays. SpaceX has a strong record of mission success launching satellites for government and commercial customers, and providing International Space Station resupply missions, but it has yet to fly any human anywhere. BlueOrigin is still further behind in our view.

And given that the whole point of space tourism is to offer an experience, initially to ultra-high-net-worths (IPOA's first tickets will cost $250k) and then to a wider audience (IPOA is targeting a $50k/passenger flight cost), and given that IPOA's altitude is agreed by NASA to be in space ... and given that commercial service will be available soon ... we think IPOA will be seen to have won this particular element of the New Space Race, even with its lower-tech solution. We think its flight schedule will be sold out. Marketing beats engineering.

Think of IPOA as a '70s Mustang - fast, looks good, gets you where you want to go, but isn't comfortable and doesn't go round corners with too much panache, and SpaceX and BlueOrigin as a '70s Lamborghini which is to say that on a sunny day when it has just been in the shop for a week and you aren't planning on a long journey, it can make your heart sing while driving it. But if you want to get to where you're going, take the Mustang, because it's a simple car at heart. It took Lamborghini two decades and an acquisition by VW to be able to deliver reliability to match the looks. We don't think SpaceX or BlueOrigin will take that long to get it right - but we do think that in the 18-24 months gap between IPOA offering commercial space tourism services and the launch of the same from BORGN and SPACE, IPOA is going to enjoy some public successes. And that we think will drive the stock price up.

Risks

The principal risks to this stock in our view are delays to the establishment of a regular launch cadence, and the accident rate. There are surely going to be some accidents in the space tourism industry - just as there were in the early days of aviation and as there still are in commercial aviation today. The industry and the public have to work out the acceptable level of fatalities - nobody knows yet how this will play out but it is germane to the stock price of this company and also to that of SPACE and BORGN once they IPO.

Final Words

There's no fundamental or technical analysis that is of much use right now. Think more people will want to own a piece of the first pureplay public space tourism business? Buy the stock. Think service will be delayed or won't sell or will have an unacceptable accident rate? Don't buy the stock. It's that simple in our view. That will change as the business becomes, well, a business, but for now it's a gut decision.

We're long the stock on a personal account basis.

Cestrian Capital Research, inc - 3 October 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPOA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long IPOA on a personal account basis.