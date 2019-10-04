Pier 1 Imports - Another Step Closer To Bankruptcy

Investors should avoid the shares or exit existing positions given the elevated risk of getting wiped out.

Should the recent strategy shift to higher-priced, higher-margin goods end up being another failure, expect the company to file for bankruptcy as soon as next year.

Measurable improvements to the business not expected before the fourth quarter of FY2020, beginning on December 1.

Note:

I have covered Pier 1 Imports (PIR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Shares of ailing home decoration retailer Pier 1 Imports have staged a surprise rally in recent weeks, more than quadrupling from early August lows of slightly above $3 until the company's dismal Q2/FY20 report caused a 25% setback since September 25.

While the 12.6% same store sales decline was roughly in line with previous quarters, gross margin took a major hit, down an eye-catching 840 basis points sequentially to just 16.7% mostly due to increased clearing activity.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative by almost $70 million, requiring the company to further increase borrowings under its revolving credit facility to $55 million, up $35 million sequentially. I estimate remaining availability under the revolver at approximately $180 million at the end of August.

The company's net debt position now calculates to approximately $305 million, an almost 30% sequential increase and this does not even account for almost $20 million in favorable working capital movements relative to Q1.

Despite the ongoing massive cash burn, management remained steadfast in its believe for liquidity to be sufficient to achieve the turnaround:

We continue to carefully monitor our liquidity position and believe we have sufficient resources to implement our fiscal 2020 action plan. Separately, the Board’s work to evaluate strategic alternatives remains ongoing and no formal conclusion has been drawn.

On the conference call, management outlined its expectations for improvements in comparable store sales and gross margins to start in Q4 which means investor have to prepare for at least one more set of weak quarterly results.

During the short Q&A session, CEO Cheryl Bachelder remained rather guarded when asked by the sole attending analyst to provide more color on anticipated improvements to EBITDA and same store sales in light of the new merchandise that has been available in stores since early September:

It’s going to be measured transition as we get fully deep into the inventory, I mentioned in the remarks closer to October and November, I think we'll be in better position to give indicators of turn in the business. I think it'll be premature to do that today.

Bottom Line:

Investors likely need to prepare for another dismal quarterly report in December but hopefully will get more color on how the new merchandise assortment is doing during the Christmas shopping season.

Should the planned shift to higher-priced, higher-margin assortment for the fall season result in yet another failure, the company will likely consider drawing its revolving credit facility in full and subsequently filing for bankruptcy protection to speed up the rightsizing of its store fleet and reduce debt.

In fact, according to a Reuters report in March, the company has already hired renowned debt restructuring specialists Kirkland & Ellis LLP, usually a sign for a company evaluating bankruptcy.

At the current level of cash usage, the company could go on for another two or three quarters but I firmly expect Pier 1 Imports to seriously consider filing for bankruptcy protection should the all important Q4 fail to get the company back on track.

Regardless of the company successfully restructuring under chapter 11 or ending up in liquidation under chapter 7, equityholders are unlikely to see a recovery in case of bankruptcy.

Given the elevated bankruptcy risk, investors should avoid the shares or dispose of existing positions.

