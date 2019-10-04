AFK: African Economic Growth To Return In 2020s

Chinese Belt and Road infrastructural development is likely to return some areas to an industrialization growth path.

Africa has been in a bit of an economic depression over the past decade that is starting to quickly reverse.

(Source - Pexels/Scott Webb)

For the vast majority of investors, it is extremely difficult to invest in African stocks, particularly those outside South Africa. I have written about Nigeria (NGE), Egypt (EGPT), and South Africa (EZA) and generally like all African stocks besides those in South Africa. For U.S investors, those three single-country ETFs are the only ones that have exposure to Africa. Fast-growing places like Morocco, Kenya, and Ghana are very difficult for most to invest in.

Fortunately, there is an ETF that has decent exposure to most of the major African nations called AFK from VanEck. While it has roughly a third of its total weighting in South Africa where I believe currency risk is high, I generally like the fund much more than those I'd find in developed markets. The countries have high economic growth rates, have equities that will benefit from rising supply-side inflation, and have extremely cheap stocks. For example, Nigeria's ETF by Global X has a weighted average "P/E" of 4.6X.

Renewed Growth Potential

African stocks performed extremely well from 2000 to 2008. GDP growth rates were extremely high as well as foreign investment rates. As an example, the South African stock market ETF rose 60% per year from 2004 to 2007.

After 2008, investment flows crashed, economies flipped over with hyperinflation and currency crises, and the dreams of many frontier investors were crushed.

Take a look at the real GDP growth (post inflation) outlook for Africa and specific regions:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, growth expectations are pretty low today and have been on a decline over the past few years. One very important cause that most investors and analysts are unaware of is the impact of QE in developed markets on EM currencies. I detailed this driving theme in 'A Closer Look At Emerging Market Currency Instability' and see QE as a major reason for the growth slowdown in Africa.

In general, a lot of the money printed with global QE was lent to EM governments who did not invest the money properly (into physical capital) and created a shortage of U.S dollars and other developed world currencies. This continues to cause currency weakness in EMs which has caused equity investment flows to crash.

The problem is the most extreme in South Africa which could be further deteriorated by the government's poor take on property rights. That said, I believe that the other countries in Africa are largely out of the woods. The U.S dollar seems to be hitting a peak, and when it begins to fall, I expect money to pour back into African stocks and currencies. They have far higher dividends and growth than what is seen anywhere else. The only missing factor has been currency stability.

As shown below, FDI rates are finally starting to pick back up for most of the countries:

Data by YCharts

It is extremely difficult to grow an economy with capital outflow. These countries also depend on positive current account balances. This measure includes FDI and also contains trade, direct transfers, and net income from other countries:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, this is still negative for most of the countries but is turning back up. African stocks and their growth are highly dependent upon these variables. When they were higher in the early 2000s, equity performance was stellar for most countries. The opposite has been true over the past decade.

Clearly, forward economic growth looks great for Africa as a whole. I expect most of these economies to reach a 4%+ real growth level which will likely result in far higher investment returns than in developed countries. These may be further increased by a bullish revaluation of EM currencies and an increasingly likely inflationary devaluation of developed world currencies.

Now that we have the macro picture. Let's look at the actual investments.

AFK: The Ultimate GARP ETF

The best long-term investments are those that offer the most future earnings at the lowest price and with the lowest systemic risk. With equities so expensive in the U.S. and other developed nations and falling GDP growth expectations, investors are probably best looking to frontier and EM countries.

AFK is just that. The fund has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 11.9X. It also has a very low correlation to the S&P 500 of 0.45. It does not even have much volatility with an annualized standard deviation of 14% which is barely higher than the S&P 500 at 12%.

The fund's country and sector allocation is distributed as follows:

Source: VanEck

Although I'm a bit bearish on South Africa due to currency risk, I think these countries have great long-run potential. In particular, I have the highest expectations for Nigeria which has incredibly cheap equities and generally low currency risk.

While the sector allocation is certainly highly cyclical, these are the fastest growing sectors in Africa. Materials will gain from higher inflation in developed markets as the commodity super-cycle flips back up while financials will gain from the growing industrialization and development in the continent.

Here is a table of the select fundamentals for the stocks in the ETF that are in my fundamentals database:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

Note, the database I use only has great data for companies listed on South Africa, U.S., and Asian stock exchanges, so there is a significant bias toward South African companies. Even more, the best value opportunities among banks such as Guaranty Trust with a "P/E" of 3-4X are not included.

Still, you can generally see preferential qualities in these companies. EV/EBITDA valuations are strong and are likely to improve going forward as many of these companies are gold producers who will see much higher earnings this quarter than in past years. They generally trade at a historical price to sales discount around 10% and have strong returns on equity and dividends.

The banks do have decent leverage but still are generally less levered than those in developed countries. Margins are very strong, in general, and I expect revenue growth to be the primary driver of stock prices going forward.

The Bottom Line

After a decade of below expected economic growth and poor equity and currency performance, I expect the tide to change for most African economies. Currency stability is likely to improve as the U.S. dollar tops out and the euro and yen continue to fall. Investment flows and trade balances will likely continue to improve as investors look for better long-term opportunities and are faced with higher inflation at home. While some of these developments maybe a year or more away, I expect AFK to perform greater than or equal to the market going forward.

While corruption and political stability is still a problem for many of these countries, valuations are heavily discounted to account for that risk. In my opinion, corruption and political instability are becoming an increasing problem for developed world economies while a decreasing problem in EM and frontier economies.

Speaking of growing corruption and political instability, China is becoming increasingly dependent on Africa for resources and industrial capacity. While I personally wouldn't invest in Chinese stocks for a plethora of reasons, I will happily invest alongside the Chinese.

The Belt and Road initiative is likely to continue to pour trillions into infrastructural development into East Africa. Chinese companies have demonstrated incredible ability to create roads, railways, and entire cities quickly and cheaply and I expect the African private sector to be the primary benefactor of this development. Infrastructure is step one in economic growth.

Accordingly, capital flows into Africa are likely to continue to accelerate higher and be the primary growth driver. As industrial growth slows in Asia, Africa and the Central Asian Steppe are likely to be the next regions of industrial growth. I for one want to be on that ride and expect AFK to deliver a series of 30%+ years after this bearish economic growth phase ends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.