Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Admiral Shares: Exposure To Several Technology Trends Is Favorable

ETF Overview

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Admiral Shares (VGSLX) has a portfolio of U.S. REITs. The fund tracks the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. VGSLX has high exposure to REITs operating in communication towers and data centers. Therefore, it is a good vehicle for investors to participate in several technology trends such as 5G, cloud, and data centers. Hence, it should be a good long-term holding. We think a pullback will provide a good entry point.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Sectors and Top Holdings

Before we do a thorough analysis on VGSLX, it is important to have some idea about its portfolio composition. As can be seen from the table below, nearly one third of VGSLX's portfolio is made up of specialized REITs. This is followed by residential REITs (14.5% of the portfolio) and retail REITs (12.70%).

Source: Vanguard Website

Now, we will examine its top 10 holdings. Its top 10 holdings include operators of communication towers such as American Tower (AMT), CCI (Crown Castle International Corp and SBA Communications (SBAC). Its top 10 holdings also include residential REITs such as Equity Residential (EQR), and AvalonBay Communities (AVB). Data center operator such as Equinix (EQIX) is also in the top 10 holdings.

VGSLT's Top 10 Holdings (Source: Seeking Alpha Website)

Positioned to capture several technological megatrends

The increasing digital activities and data consumption has helped to drive demand for data centers. According to Market Research Future, this market is expected grow by a compound annual growth rate of 11% through 2023. Companies such as Equinix (EQIX) which represents about 3.35% of VGSLX's portfolio should benefit from this trend.

Source: Market Research Future

Similarly, the increasing data consumption for mobile devices and the future data demand from the Internet of Things and Internet of Cars should continue to drive strong demand for communication tower spaces. This type of REIT should be able to grow at a fast rate as each tower can host multiple tenants. Companies such as American Tower, Crown Castle International and SBA Communications, should benefit from this trend. These three companies represent about 14.6% of VGSLX's portfolio.

Source: Ericsson Mobility Report 2018

A 3.8%-yielding dividend

VGSLX pays a 3.8%-yielding dividend. As the chart below shows, its dividend yield is now towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

VGSLX has some exposure to retail sector

Retail REITs represents about 12.7% of VGSLX's portfolio. We do not like its exposure to retail sector because retail REITs have been combating against the rise of e-commerce in the past few years. As we know, many brick-and-mortar retailers such as department stores have been struggling to survive. There have been numerous store closures from well-known store chains in the past. In 2017, retailers closed a record 102 million square feet of store space. In 2018, U.S. retailers closed another 155 million square feet of store space. This trend is not changing anytime soon. There have been about 8,200 store closures in 2019 already and the number could exceed 12,000 stores by year end. In this challenging environment, it will be difficult for retail REITs to grow their revenue and maintain their bottom lines.

Is this the time to invest now?

The continual trade tension between the U.S. and China over the past 1.5 years has resulted in economic uncertainties. As a result, many investors have rotated their capital away from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, some REITs, etc.). Defensive sectors such as REITs are generally considered as bond proxy stocks and are sensitive to the change of interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, VGSLX's fund performance is inversely correlated with the 10-year treasury yield.

Data by YCharts

Like other defensive ETFs, VGSLX's fund price has also increased by nearly 26% year-to-date thanks to declining treasury yield. Therefore, we think a pullback of VGSLX's fund price will provide a better entry point. However, we think the market has already priced in several rate cuts. This is evident in the rapid decline of the treasury yield in 2019 (see chart below). Although the 10-year treasury rate has climbed up a little bit in the past week, its current 10-year treasury rate of 1.65% is still near the low in late 2016 (see chart below). However, the Fed's key interest rate is still much higher than the rate in late 2016. Therefore, the market is still expecting the Fed to cut its key interest rate at least once or perhaps even more. In this situation, we think it is probably better to wait on the sidelines until both the treasury yield and the Fed's key interest rate to better align with each other.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Despite VGSLX's strong growth profile thanks to its focus in specialized REITs that operates data centers and communication towers, we think the risk and reward profile is not attractive right now. Therefore, investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.