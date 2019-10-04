Craft Brew Alliance Looks Too Cheap - But There Are Reasons Why

The decline in BREW shares after Anheuser-Busch passed on acquisition was surprising - and seems to have gone too far.

The decline in shares of Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) in late August, after Anheuser-Busch (BUD) declined to buy the company, was absolutely bizarre. BREW shares fell 20% on Friday, August 23, the final day A-B could make a so-called "qualifying offer" of $24.50 per share.

That decline made little context in the context of options pricing ahead of the deadline, as I noted before the 23rd and the always-excellent Ian Bezek pointed out afterward. My math suggested the options market was pricing in a roughly 7% chance of an offer. And it wasn't a thin market: a little less than two weeks before A-B's deadline, open contracts just at the August and September expirations covered fully 18% of CBA's shares outstanding.

BREW closed on the 22nd at $12.96. The optionality of an offer, to the equity, probably was worth no more than $1 per share at that point. The share price declined $2.67 the following day. As Bezek noted, put premiums also were quite low: the equity market simply ignored what the options market was saying.

That itself is weird, given that the traders/investors most confident in an offer would more logically be in the options market - where the leverage and returns were highest - than the equity market. And, then, BREW stock kept declining. A call on September 5th probably didn't help the cause, particularly given that full-year guidance was cut. Still, that cut wasn't a terrible surprise, given commentary on the Q2 call in early August.

The decline to a three-year low - to levels reached before the amended deal with A-B raised hopes of an acquisition - thus seems unjustified. And given that I've thought BREW, as a standalone, was still a $10+ stock, the sell-off seems like too much. That said, the risks here can't be ignored - and likely have risen in the past couple of weeks, if not enough so to justify such a sharp haircut to the stock. The core problem with BREW at the moment is that the story is exactly the same - only with the likelihood of a near-term acquisition significantly reduced. That story hasn't been enough yet, and it's probably going to take some time until it is.

The Core Problem With BREW

source: author from CBA press releases. 2019 figures estimated using midpoint of updated guidance

In recent years, the argument over BREW often has come down to assets versus earnings. It's been exceedingly easy to argue that the Kona brand alone has justified a price over $20 per share (and, before August, an A-B acquisition). Kona is on pace to ship in the range of 500,000 barrels this year. Slap a $1,000/barrel valuation on that and Kona, alone, at the moment is worth $24 per BREW share. That multiple seemed high - it is more in line with craft beer peak valuations like those assigned Ballast Point and other acquisitions in 2016 - but the May acquisition of Dogfish Head by Boston Beer (SAM) was in the same range.

But it's also been exceedingly easy to argue that Craft Brew Alliance was badly overvalued at anywhere close to $20. Guidance suggests that over a six-year (2014-2019) stretch, the sum of capital expenditures will exceed Adjusted EBITDA. So while Kona may look valuable on paper, in practice Craft Brew Alliance has not been able to generate any sort of consistent free cash flow.

To be sure, weakness in the legacy Widmer Brothers and Redhook brands has been a big issue. Kona now is heading toward 70% of total shipments, which means that headwind should fade on a relative basis. But the craft beer space is notably weaker than it was just two or three years ago: if CBA couldn't generate positive free cash flow during the boom, what happens amid what potentially looks like a glut in the space?

The contradiction between asset-based and earnings-based valuations has been a factor with BREW for years. Indeed, based on guidance and pro forma for the $20 million incentive payment from A-B, BREW still trades at 14x EBITDA. (That multiple excludes the one-time impact of a class-action lawsuit related to Kona.) And that contradiction has been overlaid with relatively consistent disappointments in terms of guidance.

The hopes for an A-B acquisition offset some of those issues. But those hopes are dashed, and yet another guidance cut only adds to the sense that BREW has been a "next year" story for far too many years. For all the analysis that's gone into acquisition comps, at this point Craft Brew Alliance simply needs to start driving profit growth. Guidance suggests that's not going to happen in at least the next two quarters. And investors may rightly wonder, given pressure on the craft space, when it will.

What Happens Now

As a standalone, BREW is firmly a 'show me' story at this point. And the 18% decline on top of the post-deadline sell-off shows investors simply don't have much trust in the company right now.

It doesn't appear that a call with management, held on September 5th, helped all that much. Indeed, BREW stock declined 5.1% that day. The guidance cut likely didn't help - but neither did a lack of specifics from CBA about the plan going forward.

To be fair, as CEO Andy Thomas noted repeatedly, there was quite a bit the company simply couldn't disclose. Thomas did say that CBA had begun to "actively explore a number of alternatives, strategic and otherwise" and that discussions were ongoing with A-B. But, here, too, there was a sense that investors are going to have to be patient. A-B apparently is having a dialogue - but perhaps not quite at the pace CBA would like. The $20 million payment is staying in cash for the time being. Thomas repeatedly referred to the company's "building blocks" for unlocking value, but had little detail on how those blocks would be arranged.

Again, that's not necessarily a surprise, given the call came 12 days after a decision by A-B that seemed to come down to the wire. (Thomas had said on the Q2 call, essentially, that the company would tell investors as soon as it knew A-B's plans, so it appears CBA was kept waiting along with the market.) But what news there was seems to require more of the same for CBA.

A-B has "consent rights" that give it effective veto power of the sale of assets or intellectual property. (CBA investor relations, via telephone, said that any sale over $30 million would require A-B approval.) Thomas said the near-term focus as a standalone would be on accelerating revenue growth - which is what CBA aimed to do in the first half with a big media buy behind Kona. After that buy, it's going to post a year-over-year decline in profits (a ~20% drop in EBITDA based on guidance) - and Thomas noted that "it's fair to say, I think, [that] our G&A needs to be basically blown up and, kind of, rebuilt."

The near-term problem for BREW seems to be that there isn't a near-term solution for CBA. A-B's two board members can block a sale of the company. Discussions with A-B may center on some sort of change to those rights, but the beer giant doesn't necessarily seem to be all that incentivized to give them up. And CBA would have to lever up to ~6x EBITDA to buy out A-B even at the current price, something that likely isn't doable even in this low interest rate environment.

So what does CBA do? Thomas said during the Q&A, while seemingly disagreeing with a proposal to auction the company, that "a disaggregation of some of the building blocks" - ie, asset sales - "is on the table". But it's not clear what assets the company could sell. Kona, Omission - given the recent launch of seltzer - and Wynnewood, which brews the La Rubia beer toward which CBA management is highly optimistic, no doubt are not "on the table". Depletions (changes in wholesaler volume) at Widmer and Redhook continue to decline double-digits; those assets likely don't have much value at the moment.

A-B seems unlikely to allow a sale to a company like Molson Coors (TAP), even there was a potential buyer. Its 33% stake is now worth just ~$50 million. Even with a focus on deleveraging, that stake likely isn't valuable enough to take on the PR hit of having a rival's products being brewed in A-B facilities for the next seven years. A-B aside, other shareholders may not be thrilled about a sale at a price like $12 - still a 40%+ premium to the current price - given that BREW was at $20+ last year.

There just isn't an easy answer here in terms of the go-forward strategy. CBA management no doubt will take its time in evaluating all of its options. But the most likely outcome at this point is CBA moving forward as a standalone and attempting a turnaround, or something close to it.

"Rebuilding" G&A is not a quick or easy process - and the focus on revenue growth suggests the focus is not on improving near-term margins. I'm skeptical the seltzer launch moves the needle: Thomas himself noted on the call that the category "tends to be very brand-driven right now". Omission is late to market, and its brand doesn't look all that strong: depletions were -2% in 2017, flat last year, and -10% in the first half. The near- to even mid-term outlook looks like more of the same - without A-B. In that context, is 14x EBITDA cheap?

Valuation and Management

The retort to all of this analysis is relatively simple: BREW has an enterprise value under $200 million. It's valued at less than $400 per Kona barrel. The company paid $38 million last year for three smaller breweries (on top of existing smaller stakes). Omission is worth something. $500/barrel for Kona is $250 million; add $20 million for the smaller breweries and $10 million for Omission (~$250/barrel) and BREW is back at $13.

Craft Brew Alliance does seem potentially handcuffed by the A-B stake. It's struggled with profitability. But the core bull case is that the valuation, simply based on Kona, is far too low. And so management can find a way to unlock that value - depending on what it chooses to do with the various "building blocks" Thomas cites.

I'm sympathetic to that case, to be sure. But the risks here are real. The number of craft breweries is only rising, while the market is relatively flat. At the risk of kicking Thomas when he's down, there's at least some reason for concern about management: it's worth remembering that Thomas said three years ago, when the amended A-B distribution agreement was announced, that "if we thought the best thing to do is to look for an acquisition today, that's what we would have done." That bet on the company hasn't panned out. Margins remain weak. Last year's acquisitions made the story more complex ahead of A-B's decision, and their success increasingly seems to rest solely on La Rubia, as commentary about the rest of the portfolio has been thin and "all other" depletions were -2% in the second quarter.

There is a way to unlock value here. But, at the very least, it's going to take some time. News on the A-B front probably is the biggest potential near-term catalyst; that aside, this already looks like a 2020 story at the earliest. And after the past few years, it might difficult to have that much patience, and that much faith.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.