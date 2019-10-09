Seeking Alpha
The Asset Allocator: Google Collapse? (Podcast)

Summary

Daniel Colin James, a futurist and editor-in-chief of ForwardTick.com, wrote a fascinating article brazenly titled “This is How Google Will Collapse."

Despite the numerous impressive-sounding reasons for Google’s failure, there’s a big problem in his timing.

And yet, if Google is like most businesses, it will eventually encounter significant challenges.

Financial advisors and asset allocators should not repose their faith in any particular stocks, and certainly not in any gurus foretelling the future.

This podcast (4:56) suggests that the sense of permanence big businesses impart is illusory and that advisors, practically speaking, should ensure that client portfolios can withstand the collapse of any one stock, be it Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Microsoft (MSFT).

