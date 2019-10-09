The Asset Allocator: Google Collapse? (Podcast)

Summary

Daniel Colin James, a futurist and editor-in-chief of ForwardTick.com, wrote a fascinating article brazenly titled “This is How Google Will Collapse."

Despite the numerous impressive-sounding reasons for Google’s failure, there’s a big problem in his timing.

And yet, if Google is like most businesses, it will eventually encounter significant challenges.

Financial advisors and asset allocators should not repose their faith in any particular stocks, and certainly not in any gurus foretelling the future.