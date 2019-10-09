The Asset Allocator: Google Collapse? (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Daniel Colin James, a futurist and editor-in-chief of ForwardTick.com, wrote a fascinating article brazenly titled This is How Google Will Collapse. He offered some compelling reasons, but his timing was off.
This podcast (4:56) suggests that the sense of permanence big businesses impart is illusory and that advisors, practically speaking, should ensure that client portfolios can withstand the collapse of any one stock, be it Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Microsoft (MSFT).